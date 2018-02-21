WVVI Confirms That 'Good Wine Needs Time'

WVVI receives wide coverage by national and regional media which shall make it more recognizable to other potential investors.

In this article I will take you on road trip through one of Oregon’s wineries. You will read about its products and performance.

Willamette Valley Vineyards might not be everyone’s glass of wine.

About the company

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVI) owns and operates vineyards and a winery located in the state of Oregon, and produces and distributes premium, super premium and ultra-premium wines. The company operates through two segments: Direct Sales (retail sales in the tasting room and remote sites, wine club sales, on-site events, kitchen and catering sales and other sales made directly to the consumer) and Distributor Sales (all sales through a third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate). In addition, the company holds pairings, a focused restaurant offering a wine and food pairing lunch. The company also operates two additional tasting rooms, one in downtown McMinnville, in the Oregon Wine Country, and at its Tualatin Vineyard.

Source: Company website - Estate Vineyard Willamette Valley

Products

The company sells its products under following labels: Willamette Valley Vineyards label, Tualatin Estate Vineyards label, Griffin Creek Label and Made in Oregon Cellars label.

As WVVI informs its investors:

Under its Willamette Valley Vineyards label, the company produces and sells the following types of wine in 750 ml bottles: Pinot Noir, the brand’s flagship and its largest selling varietal in 2016, $22 to $100 per bottle; Chardonnay, $25 to $45 per bottle; Pinot Gris, $17 per bottle; Rose, $18 to $24 per bottle; and Riesling, $14 per bottle (all bottle prices included herein are the suggested retail prices). The company’s mission for this brand is to become the premier producer of Pinot Noir from the Pacific Northwest. Under its Tualatin Estate Vineyards label, the company currently produces and sells the following type of wine in 750 ml bottles: Semi-Sparkling Muscat, $19 per bottle. Under its Griffin Creek label, the company produces and sells the following types of wine in 750 ml bottles: Syrah, the brand’s flagship, $45 per bottle; Merlot, $40 per bottle; Cabernet Sauvignon, $45 per bottle; Grenache, $45 per bottle; Cabernet Franc, $45 per bottle; The Griffin (a Bordeaux style blend), $65 per bottle; and Viognier, $30 per bottle. This brand’s mission is to be the highest quality producer of Bordeaux and Rhone varietals in Southern Oregon. Under its Made in Oregon Cellars label, the company produces and sells the following type of wine in 750 ml bottles: Oregon Blossom (blush blend), $12 per bottle.

Critic’s opinion on WVVI wines

Continued awareness of the Willamette Valley Vineyards brand and the quality of its wines was enhanced by national and regional media coverage and partnerships throughout 2016. Let’s look at some information provided in Notice of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders To be held: Sunday, July 16, 2017:

The Willamette Valley was honored by earning ‘Region of the Year.’ The company was selected as the Best Vineyard/Tasting Room Experience by Sunset Magazine in their annual Sunset Travel Awards. The Sunset Travel Awards honor the West's top destinations in lodging, dining, cultural tourism, outdoor adventure and attractions. The company is the first Oregon winery to win the award. The company's Founder Jim Bernau was selected as the face of the Oregon Wine Board's Oregon Wine Month campaign that ran in May 2016. Print advertisements and in-store point of sale materials were featured throughout the country promoting Oregon wines. Wine Enthusiast Magazine rated the company's 2015 Whole Cluster Pinot Noir a 90 point and Editors' Choice, Whole Cluster Rose' a 90 point and Editors' Choice, Pinot Gris a 90 point and Editors' Choice, 2013 Bernau Block Pinot Noir a 91 point and Cellar Selection, 2013 Signature Cuvée Pinot Noir a 92 point, 2013 Hannah Pinot Noir a 91 point, 2013 Elton Pinot Noir a 90 point, and 2014 Estate Chardonnay a 90 point score. Wine Spectator rated the company’s 2013 Tualatin Estate Pinot Noir a 91 point, 2013 Signature Cuvée Pinot Noir a 91 point, and 2013 Vintage 40 Chardonnay a 89 point score. Wine Spectator rated the 2014 Riesling with a 90 point and “Best Buy” in the February 2016 issue. Vinous, which recently purchased Stephen Tanzer's International Wine Cellar, reviewed the company's 2013 Pinot Noirs and awarded 91 points to the Hannah Pinot Noir, Signature Cuvée Pinot Noir and Bernau Block Pinot Noir. They awarded 90 points to the Elton Pinot Noir, Whole Cluster Pinot Noir and Vintage 40 Pinot Noir. The 2016 Quarter 1 issue of Burghound.com rated the company’s 2012 Fuller Pinot Noir a 92 point, 2012 O’Brien Pinot Noir a 91 point, 2012 Tualatin Estate Pinot Noir a 91 point, 2012 Hannah Pinot Noir a 90 point, and 2012 Signnature Cuve’e Pinot Noir a 90 point. Wine Advocate rated the company’s 2014 Elton Chardonnay a 90 point score. The International Wine Report rated the company’s 2013 Elton Pinot Noir with a 93 point score. Portland Monthly Magazine included the company's 2014 Estate Pinot Noir (#13) and 2014 Estate Chardonnay (#32) on the list of Oregon's 50 Best Wines.

The whole list of WVVI’s wine scores you can see here.

What do the consumers say?

Approximately 52% of Willamette’s case sales during 2016 were of Pinot Noir. Case sales of Pinot Gris and Riesling follow with approximately 18% and 16% of case sales each, respectively. The company sold 134,700 and 121,800 cases of wine during the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively. This means an increase of approximately 12,900 cases, or 10.6% in 2016 compared to 2015. This increase in case sales in 2016 compared to 2015 was primarily the result of growth in both retail sales and sales through distributors.

Source: Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

What do the numbers say?

Consumer buying habits and brand preferences caused seasonal fluctuations in WVVI’s revenues and net income (with first quarter the lowest and increase through the fourth quarter of any given year). Taking as example years 2017 and 2016 WVVI registered the following on quarterly basis:

Source: SeekingAlpha

Both revenues and net income have been steadily growing since 2012.

Source: Stockrow.com

Earnings per share are not high and this fact may impact the amount of interest of potential new investors in WVVI’s business. There have been small fluctuations over the last 5 years, leaving EPS at 0.43 mark as per 31 December 2016, which is higher than the year before when it was at the level of 0.37. What you can notice about the debt is that it is very low, there is enough cash and equivalents in 2016 to pay it off at once. A good position to be in.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Company Strategy

In the company’s ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JULY 16, 2017 we read:

The company, one of the largest wine producers in Oregon by volume, believes its success is dependent upon its ability to: (1) grow and purchase high quality vinifera wine grapes; (2) vinify the grapes into premium, super premium and ultra-premium wine; (3) achieve significant brand recognition for its wines, first in Oregon and then nationally and internationally; (4) effectively distribute and sell its products nationally; and (5) continue to build on its base of direct to consumer sales. The company’s goal is to continue to build on a reputation for producing some of Oregon’s finest, most sought-after wines.

Conclusion

It remains to be seen how Willamette will perform this year. The company has clear goals and gets more recognition at the market and among consumers. The market expects Willamette to grow at the current rate, which is fine. But it is not a company for someone who looks for high (or fast) returns.

