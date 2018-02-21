Long Ideas | Tech | Israel
SolarEdge Technologies: Buy The Record Growth
About: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)
by: Josh Rudnik
Summary
SEDG's share price is breaking out higher.
The company is benefiting from both macro and company specific factors.
I am buying stock in the name.
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) is breaking out higher on strong fundamental operations. After consolidating the last few months, its share price is now breaking higher to record levels. Easing of both U.S. solar tariffs