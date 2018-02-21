A Chinese Tech ETF For The Lunar New Year

Summary
ETFs offer the ability to passively invest in a large number of companies.
The growing Chinese middle class and mobile adoption are long-term bullish trends that several companies have benefitted from.
KWEB offers relative diversification for investors seeking to capitalize on the giants of the online Chinese segment.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) has had about as good a recovery from the correction of the last two weeks as can be expected. After reaching a 52-week high of $68, this