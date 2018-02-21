A Status Report On My Dividend Growth Portfolio: Dividend Yield 5%, Dividend Growth 4%

My personal investing goals are:

[1] for my dividends to pay for my retirement;

[2] for my dividends to be safe, dependable, and reliable;

[3] for my dividends to grow faster than inflation, to avoid the erosion of purchasing power.

I am achieving my goals.

The Dividend Growth Portfolio

My portfolio contains 14 companies: 6 from Canada and 8 from the US:

country name ticker Canada Bank of Montreal (USA) BMO Canada Bank of Nova Scotia BNS Canada Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) CM Canada Royal Bank of Canada RY Canada Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Canada TELUS Corporation (USA) TU Dominion Energy Inc. D Duke Energy Corp. DUK National Retail Properties, Inc. NNN Realty Income Corp. O PPL Corp. PPL Southern Co. SO AT&T Inc. T Verizon Communications Inc. VZ

Sectors and Industries

I have chosen to invest in stable, low-beta, defensive sectors and industries:

name ticker sector industry Bank of Montreal (USA) BMO financial money center banks Bank of Nova Scotia BNS financial money center banks Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) CM financial money center banks Royal Bank of Canada RY financial money center banks Toronto-Dominion Bank TD financial money center banks National Retail Properties, Inc. NNN financial reit - diversified Realty Income Corp. O financial reit - retail AT&T Inc. T technology telecom services - domestic Verizon Communications Inc. VZ technology telecom services - domestic TELUS Corporation (USA) TU technology wireless communications Dominion Energy Inc. D utilities electric utilities Duke Energy Corp. DUK utilities electric utilities PPL Corp. PPL utilities electric utilities Southern Co. SO utilities electric utilities

Dividend History

I use David Fish's lists of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers to make sure that all of my investments have raised their dividends each and every year for 11 years (or more) in a row, in order to make sure that my investments not only survived the Great Recession of 2008/2009, but also thrived.

country name ticker # years Duke Energy Corp. DUK 13 Verizon Communications Inc. VZ 13 Dominion Energy Inc. D 15 PPL Corp. PPL 16 Southern Co. SO 17 Realty Income Corp. O 25 National Retail Properties, Inc. NNN 28 AT&T Inc. T 34 Canada Bank of Montreal (USA) BMO Canada Bank of Nova Scotia BNS Canada Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) CM Canada Royal Bank of Canada RY Canada Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Canada TELUS Corporation (USA) TU

Of course there are no guarantees in investing, and of course "past performance is no guarantee of future performance", but as Mark Twain said, "History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes". The best indication that a company will continue to raise its dividend year after year, is that it has already done so.

Dividend Safety

I learned from Bob Wells to consider the S&P Credit Rating of my investments. All of my investments are rated BBB+ or higher.

name ticker S&P credit rating Duke Energy Corp. DUK A- PPL Corp. PPL A- Southern Co. SO A- Bank of Montreal (USA) BMO A+ Bank of Nova Scotia BNS A+ Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) CM A+ Royal Bank of Canada RY AA- Toronto-Dominion Bank TD AA- Dominion Energy Inc. D BBB+ National Retail Properties, Inc. NNN BBB+ Realty Income Corp. O BBB+ AT&T Inc. T BBB+ TELUS Corporation (USA) TU BBB+ Verizon Communications Inc. VZ BBB+

I also use Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Score. Brian Bollinger advises, "Dividend Safety Scores range from 0 to 100, and conservative dividend investors should stick with firms that score at least 60", and I take his advice. All of my investments are rated 67 or higher.

name ticker Simply Safe Dividends Dividend Safety Score Southern Co. SO 67 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 70 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) CM 70 Royal Bank of Canada RY 70 Bank of Montreal (USA) BMO 71 TELUS Corporation (USA) TU 72 Verizon Communications Inc. VZ 73 Dominion Energy Inc. D 75 AT&T Inc. T 77 Duke Energy Corp. DUK 80 PPL Corp. PPL 80 Toronto-Dominion Bank TD 80 Realty Income Corp. O 82 National Retail Properties, Inc. NNN 95

Dividend Yield

I can't claim any credit for having a portfolio current yield of 5% (actually 5.01% as I write this on the evening of Monday, February 19, 2018), because current yield depends on current price, which is out of my control. I can and do claim credit for having a portfolio current income that pays for 100% of my regular, predictable, retirement expenses (and I have sufficient insurance to cover irregular, unpredictable, retirement expenses).

I don't have to own any companies with a current yield of 6% or more. The "sweet spot" appears to be between 3.5% and 5.5%.

name ticker current dividend rate Toronto-Dominion Bank TD 3.74% Royal Bank of Canada RY 4.05% Dominion Energy Inc. D 4.06% Bank of Montreal (USA) BMO 4.38% Duke Energy Corp. DUK 4.64% Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 4.68% Verizon Communications Inc. VZ 4.71% National Retail Properties, Inc. NNN 4.96% TELUS Corporation (USA) TU 4.98% PPL Corp. PPL 5.02% Realty Income Corp. O 5.10% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) CM 5.19% Southern Co. SO 5.28% AT&T Inc. T 5.39%

Dividend Growth

I estimate (using the techniques described in my article "How I Estimate Future Dividend Raises") that my portfolio's current income will grow between 4.15% and 4.55% over the next 12 months.

Inflation

Inflation is currently estimated at 2.1%:

"Consumer prices in the United States increased 2.1 percent year-on-year in January of 2018, the same as in December and above market expectations of 1.9 percent. The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.8 percent over the past year, while the energy index increased 5.5 percent and the food index advanced 1.7 percent. Inflation Rate in the United States averaged 3.27 percent from 1914 until 2018, reaching an all-time high of 23.70 percent in June of 1920 and a record low of -15.80 percent in June of 1921."

Because my dividend growth comfortably exceeds inflation, I will have more cash than I need to pay my expenses, so I expect to continue to be in "acquisition" mode, i.e. I expect to continue to buy more shares each year.

A Perpetual Dividend Machine

For non-scientists, the Three Laws of Thermodynamics can be stated simply as:

[1] You can't win;

[2] You can't break even;

[3] You can't quit the game.

For scientists, the Second Law of Thermodynamics means that a perpetual motion machine is impossible.

Good thing I'm an investor and not a scientist, because a Perpetual Dividend Machine is possible, and I own it. My dividends pay for my retirement. I will never be forced to sell anything solely to produce cash to pay for an expense. In fact I will continue to acquire more and more shares each and every year. I will continue to enjoy the benefits of hypercompounding (compounding in two dimensions - in dimension one, each share pays a higher and higher dividend over time, and in dimension two, I own more and more shares over time). I will never have to pay capital gains taxes, because I will never be forced to sell and thereby realize a capital gain. My heirs will enjoy the step-up in cost basis at my death.

Keep It Simple, Silly

Many income investors invest in BDC's, CEF's, ETF's, MLP's, Preferred's, REIT's, etc. I have never invested in BDC's, CEF's, ETF's, or Preferred's (although PendragonY's recent article "Add PFF For A Boost To Current Income" impressed me enough to think about buying some PFF). I used to invest in MLP's, but I do not any longer. I used to own more REITs, but I am now down to two.

Conclusion

I love having a Perpetual Dividend Machine! Market volatility has no effect on me, because I do not depend on selling assets to pay for my retirement. I finally have something in common with John D. Rockefeller:

"Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." - John D. Rockefeller

But I have far more things that give me pleasure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMO BNS CM D DUK NNN O PPL RY SO T TD TU VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.