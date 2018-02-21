A Status Report On My Dividend Growth Portfolio: Dividend Yield 5%, Dividend Growth 4%

My personal investing goals are:
[1] for my dividends to pay for my retirement;
[2] for my dividends to be safe, dependable, and reliable;
[3] for my dividends to grow faster than inflation, to avoid the erosion of purchasing power.
I am achieving my goals.
The Dividend Growth Portfolio
My portfolio contains 14 companies: 6 from Canada and 8 from the US:
Sectors and Industries
I have chosen to invest in stable, low-beta, defensive sectors and industries:
Dividend History
I use David Fish's lists of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers to make sure that all of my investments have raised their dividends each and every year for 11 years (or more) in a row, in order to make sure that my investments not only survived the Great Recession of 2008/2009, but also thrived.
Of course there are no guarantees in investing, and of course "past performance is no guarantee of future performance", but as Mark Twain said, "History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes". The best indication that a company will continue to raise its dividend year after year, is that it has already done so.
Dividend Safety
I learned from Bob Wells to consider the S&P Credit Rating of my investments. All of my investments are rated BBB+ or higher.
I also use Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Score. Brian Bollinger advises, "Dividend Safety Scores range from 0 to 100, and conservative dividend investors should stick with firms that score at least 60", and I take his advice. All of my investments are rated 67 or higher.
Dividend Yield
I can't claim any credit for having a portfolio current yield of 5% (actually 5.01% as I write this on the evening of Monday, February 19, 2018), because current yield depends on current price, which is out of my control. I can and do claim credit for having a portfolio current income that pays for 100% of my regular, predictable, retirement expenses (and I have sufficient insurance to cover irregular, unpredictable, retirement expenses).
I don't have to own any companies with a current yield of 6% or more. The "sweet spot" appears to be between 3.5% and 5.5%.
Dividend Growth
I estimate (using the techniques described in my article "How I Estimate Future Dividend Raises") that my portfolio's current income will grow between 4.15% and 4.55% over the next 12 months.
Inflation
Inflation is currently estimated at 2.1%:
"Consumer prices in the United States increased 2.1 percent year-on-year in January of 2018, the same as in December and above market expectations of 1.9 percent. The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.8 percent over the past year, while the energy index increased 5.5 percent and the food index advanced 1.7 percent. Inflation Rate in the United States averaged 3.27 percent from 1914 until 2018, reaching an all-time high of 23.70 percent in June of 1920 and a record low of -15.80 percent in June of 1921."
Because my dividend growth comfortably exceeds inflation, I will have more cash than I need to pay my expenses, so I expect to continue to be in "acquisition" mode, i.e. I expect to continue to buy more shares each year.
A Perpetual Dividend Machine
For non-scientists, the Three Laws of Thermodynamics can be stated simply as:
[1] You can't win;
[2] You can't break even;
[3] You can't quit the game.
For scientists, the Second Law of Thermodynamics means that a perpetual motion machine is impossible.
Good thing I'm an investor and not a scientist, because a Perpetual Dividend Machine is possible, and I own it. My dividends pay for my retirement. I will never be forced to sell anything solely to produce cash to pay for an expense. In fact I will continue to acquire more and more shares each and every year. I will continue to enjoy the benefits of hypercompounding (compounding in two dimensions - in dimension one, each share pays a higher and higher dividend over time, and in dimension two, I own more and more shares over time). I will never have to pay capital gains taxes, because I will never be forced to sell and thereby realize a capital gain. My heirs will enjoy the step-up in cost basis at my death.
Keep It Simple, Silly
Many income investors invest in BDC's, CEF's, ETF's, MLP's, Preferred's, REIT's, etc. I have never invested in BDC's, CEF's, ETF's, or Preferred's (although PendragonY's recent article "Add PFF For A Boost To Current Income" impressed me enough to think about buying some PFF). I used to invest in MLP's, but I do not any longer. I used to own more REITs, but I am now down to two.
Conclusion
I love having a Perpetual Dividend Machine! Market volatility has no effect on me, because I do not depend on selling assets to pay for my retirement. I finally have something in common with John D. Rockefeller:
"Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." - John D. Rockefeller
But I have far more things that give me pleasure.
Disclosure: I am/we are long BMO BNS CM D DUK NNN O PPL RY SO T TD TU VZ.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.