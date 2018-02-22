Boustead Projects (OTC:BSTJF) (SGX: “AVM”), hereafter referred to as BP, is a well-regarded developer of industrial properties and real estate owner in Singapore. I believe it is a 50 cent dollar spin-off with a catalyst (just read on, this catalyst restores the reputation of that much-devalued word "catalyst"), albeit with uncertain timing.

About 75% of readily estimable NAV is from the industrial real estate leasing portfolio if one values the remainder property developer business at 8x pre-tax depressed earnings (25% NAV). BP was spun from Boustead Singapore “BS” in 2015 and this parent company retains 51%. Boustead Singapore compounded book value >13% CAGR since ’96 under the helm of owner operator Mr. Fong Fui Wong. Mr. Wong understands shareholder value creation and is long-term oriented (and has even mentioned Seth Klarman in one of the parent annual reports). He studied chemical engineering and worked in that industry for a while before taking control of BS in 1996. Mr. Wong reoriented the company towards good businesses such as software distribution and engineering services.

Design & Build “D&B” segment

Boustead leverages its good reputation to build above-average industrial properties for multinationals (the “who is who” of logistics, pharma, aerospace). This segment's margins and volumes have both been under pressure since ~2014 through both higher labour cost (govt measures capping cheap foreign labour) and lower real estate prices (-13% since 2014).

Boustead’s focus here is on high value - added projects.

Boustead's focus here is on high value-added projects. Asset-light: Boustead is a general contractor and leverages steadily built relationships with subcontractors and extensive certifications to earn margins without deploying much working capital for actual construction (sub-contractor burden).

Geography: Singapore, slowly expanding to Malaysia/China/Vietnam.

Figure 1 - Source: JTC Singapore industrial real-estate rents compiled by the author

Leasing segment

BP is managing 14 industrial properties directly (single-tenant, multi-tenant, business parks) and five other properties through JVs with financial partner (Abu Dhabi wealth fund) to grow gross property NAV faster and accelerate the REIT exit. Tenants are multinationals, and gains on early terminations are substantial (see recent company news about AusGroup’s early lease termination).

There are two important exercises to be done:

For purpose of valuation : net property NAV valuation (net of minorities/partners).

of : net property NAV valuation (net of minorities/partners). For purpose of REIT timing estimate: gross property NAV, including partner stakes.

I use quarterly multi-tenant indices from the Singapore real-estate authority as a proxy of value changes to BP’s portfolio. Multi-tenant is somewhat less volatile than single tenant, but BP’s property quality is above average. See valuation and REIT timing sections.

Lastly, in my review of BP’s property portfolio, I haven’t found any instance of BP delivering properties after communicated deadline.

Valuation

Lease properties portfolio

1. Adjusted appraiser value

Both properties held for sale and investment properties are valued by an independent appraiser each annual report (last one in March ’17). I correct this latest set of valuations for the interim change in multi-tenant price index (-3%). For the 25 Changi North property that was recently sold, I deduct its individual valuation from “properties held for sale” and add back the agreed-upon cash consideration. Lastly, for the JV properties, I use the prospectus valuation and add the change in JV book value since then as BP is building new properties and booking them at cost+. I get a value of 422 MSGD.

Figure 2 - Rental and appraiser valuations of BP's real estate portfolio (sources from various company docs referred to in figure comments)

2. Cap rate on rental income of lease properties

Cap rates that Singapore industrial property REITs are trading at are generally ~7%. That said, BP’s portfolio today is on the small side. A “reverse” rental income valuation reveals a 7.5% cap rate is needed to balance this method with the appraised value method. Valuations seem to agree.

Peers: Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust, AIMS AMP, Cache logistics, Cambridge Industrial Trust, Sabana REIT

Construction business

As discussed, I believe the construction business to have troughed last reported quarter (quarter ended YE’17). I did not update my LTM numbers for this last quarter as the YoY change in construction revenue has a negligible impact). On the other hand, the order book is at all-time highs since the spin-off (recently, the reputable Bolloré Logistics group chose BP as the general design-and-build contractor for its new Singapore logistics facility), while real estate price declines are slowing (see figure above). This virtually assures us the bottom for this business is near.

Figure 3 - Data compiled by author. Source: company annual reports and backlog updates

I adjust the property valuation for a 5% stamp duty although I am not 100% positive BP will have to pay the full amount when transferring the portfolio to a REIT.

Figure 4 - SOTP of construction, leasing business and net cash values

REIT sale

BP’s management has stated in the prospectus (and in the Q&A of shareholders meeting of BS) that it might consider unlocking the property portfolio NAV at the right timing:

Figure 5 - BP 2015 Prospectus p. 20

Selling the leasing properties portfolio in a REIT will allow BP to realize full value for its investment properties. Advantages:

Value realization : REITs trade at/near NAV supported by the favorable tax treatment and generous dividends.

: REITs trade at/near NAV supported by the favorable tax treatment and generous dividends. Launching a REIT will allow BP to expand its asset-light construction business with less reinvestment needs by selling newly built properties to this new buyer with lower cost of capital.

by selling newly built properties to this new buyer with lower cost of capital. Lastly, the REIT could pay BP asset-light property management fees (BP is currently earning fees managing the JV properties).

The timing will depend on various things:

BP and joint ventures reaching critical size (today’s 700M SGD seems sufficient but the bare minimum).

Appetite for REITs will come back when Singapore real estate prices start rising again (unknown factor, relevant prices are still coming down almost 1% per quarter but this is slowing, see graph above).

Estimate of gross real estate portfolio value

The estimate is based on:

Directly held properties: appraisal values as per the prospectus (in green below) corrected for market price headwinds since the prospectus.

JV properties: gross book value of new JV builds (at cost+ in books) and appraisal values available in prospectus for older JV builds.

Total gross value today is 690 MSGD, as can be seen below. Lastly, I would note that the valuable projects Continental Building Phase III and Mediapolis North (see first lines below) are due to be delivered, respectively, Q2 and H2 CY2018. Currently, these projects are valued based on appraisal values that value them on the assumption they are sold uncompleted. The completion should lead to disproportionate value accretion this year.

Figure 6 - Sum of individual property valuations held directly and through JVs

Why does the opportunity exist

Unfortunate spin-off timing in Q2 ’15 with many macro headwinds. Singapore stocks traded down in 2015 (only 1 other SGX IPO).

in Q2 ’15 with many Various government measures to cool the real-estate market made multi-user industrial rents drop by ~11% and prices ~13% vs. today.

made multi-user industrial rents drop by ~11% and prices ~13% vs. today. Small spin-off (<200 MUSD) with low liquidity.

spin-off (<200 MUSD) with low liquidity. Market assigning “conglomerate discount” for 2-in-1 company of real estate developer business and (tax disadvantaged) leasing business.

for company of real estate business and (tax disadvantaged) business. Low dividend payer (this makes sense to reach REIT launch faster).

(this makes sense to reach REIT launch faster). Financials mask true economics How would you like to own a business with decreasing topline since spin-off? The development business cyclical headwinds have caused overall topline to decrease ever since the spin-off , meanwhile even understated accounting earnings have always been healthy. Rental properties allow for non-economic real property depreciation. IFRS doesn’t allow economic development profit of build-to-own property developments to be recognized upfront . As long as BP’s leasing portfolio grows (as it has been steadily to get to critical REIT size), this means economic value created is understated. When BP builds rental properties they are carried at cost in the books at inception (i.e. no profit margin is booked, as opposed to selling the same property to a third party as in the D&B segment. The economic profit margin that is created only “shows” back-loaded through “above-market” rental yields vs. construction cost in the books later.

REIT exit for property portfolio is: Not clearly advertised (communicated by IR, prospectus but not all annual reports). Uncertain in timing (the required 2-5 year horizon keeps short-term funds out).

for property portfolio is:

IRR

Cheapness double-check based on grand total look-through (yet understated) earnings: although BP is an asset play, today the company is cheap even on an understated accounting earnings basis (EV/EBIT = 5).

I see two IRR drivers for investors: re-rating to full value when the REIT launches and earnings yield reinvested in the growing portfolio NAV while waiting.

Return 1: re-rating on day of REIT launch

I believe BP is trading at 50 cents on the dollar. Pick your time frame in which the REIT is launched.

My educated guess is 3-4 years based on the one hand on a few more years of gross value increases as BP and Abu Dhabi wealth fund develop the marginal properties needed to reach critical REIT size. On the other hand, by extrapolating decelerating price decreases of Singapore real estate, we might need another 2 years to get in a positive sentiment environment for this asset class. After all, market sentiment is important to absorb a REIT launch.

Return 2: earnings yield while waiting (reinvested sensibly in portfolio and D&B business)

Not giving any credit to:

Understated nature of earnings (accounting depreciation of real estate portfolio).

The added safety of non-earning net cash on the B/S (EV/EBIT = 5).

The cyclical bottom nature of real-estate developer business earnings.

BP’s LTM P/E is ~7.4. This corresponds to an earnings yield of 13.5%.

Total return

Figure 7 - IRR analysis based on author’s SOTP and years to reach REIT exit catalyst.

Risks

This is in a way a leveraged play on Singapore real estate prices: both the NAV and the timeline of REIT launch (sentiment, critical size needed) are adversely affected if Singapore real estate prices stay on their downward (slowing) multi-year trajectory (this works double on the upside too).

the and the of launch (sentiment, critical size needed) are if Singapore real estate on their (slowing) multi-year (this works double on the upside too). If long-term interest rates rise, this might set a new lower base for Singapore real estate. I don’t see BP very sensitive to rates as the earnings yield component is high.

I’d love to hear thoughts on this thesis.

