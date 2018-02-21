Myer Holdings: Survival Of The Fittest
About: Myer Holdings Limited (MYRSY)
by: Michael Turner
Summary
Myer has failed to adapt to the changes that have been forced upon the retailing industry in Australia.
As Myer comes under increased scrutiny, further asset write downs are inevitable.
As no realistic takeover candidates exist, it seems Myer is destined to fail sooner rather than later.
Author's note: This article refers to the ASX listing MYR (Myer Holdings Ltd.), and all values given are in AUD unless otherwise indicated.
The Stock
It has been a tumultuous time for department store retailing