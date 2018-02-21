Last year many investors in Skechers (NYSE:SKX) were really worried about problems in the US wholesale channel and the stock remained remarkably cheap, as we explained in two earlier articles.

While we were not blind to the problems in US wholesale, we thought they were more than priced in with investors not seeming to appreciate really substantial growth elsewhere, most notably abroad but also in the company's domestic retail. Here the company enjoyed some quarters with stunning sales comp we were really surprised not more investors were taking up on.

All the talk was about the supposed retail crisis, and indeed even Skechers could not escape that entirely with a couple of weak wholesale growth numbers, but their own retail shops in the US weren't affected, in fact they were growing very substantially.

And now even domestic wholesale is growing above 10% (11.6% in Q4), so the whole retail crisis angst has subsided and was just that, angst. On top of that, same store sales had another blast at +10.5% (globally even higher at 12%). Retail crisis, what retail crisis?

And it's not going to end anytime soon. Comps are guided at low double digits worldwide and mid to high single digits in the US. That's very solid, in our view. Q4 saw domestic retail store increasing sales by 15.2%.

The whole quarter was a considerable beat as management had guided at $860M-$885M while the actual results came in at $970.6M, a 27% increase on results a year ago. The results were a bit inflated by some forward pull from Q1 though, which management estimated roughly at $20M-$25M.

While FY2017 growth was a little less exuberant (+17%) the company is growing considerably faster than many of its competitors like Nike (NKE) with 3.6% and Under Armor (UA), at 4.8%.

While there was some angst about its domestic wholesale market, what was never in doubt was the really substantial sales growth abroad, where Skechers really is going from strength to strength.

International wholesale increased by 40.2% over the year and constitutes the single biggest distribution channel with 41.5% of sales. Sales accelerated in Q4 as the gains for the year are a more modest (but by all means still hefty) 24.3%.

China added over $200M in sales in the quarter (sequentially) and is expected to do that again in Q1 2018, from the Q4CC:

China shipped 5.2 million pairs in the quarter and 17 million for the full year. This includes 1.4 million pairs for Single's Day, which is an increase of 76% over last year. China opened 74 freestanding SKECHERS retail stores primarily through franchisees and with the closing of 10, they ended the fourth quarter with 796 SKECHERS stores. At quarter end, we had approximately 2,446 points of sale in China and the strong e-commerce business which grew double-digits in the fourth quarter... I mean for the year, it ended above the $550 million we had last spoken about just a little bit north of $575 million, so phenomenal growth, 78% for the quarter. I think for next year, early look would give you sense that about the same level of dollar increase for the year, maybe not as much in the percentage, because you're starting to deal with the law of large numbers there and obviously a significant growth in the stores.

The company is building a 1 million square feet distribution center in China which is expected to be operative in Q3 or Q4 2019 and cost between $125M and $150M (inclusive of equipment).

In India, where they see a $1B market opportunity the company has barely started with $60M-$70M in sales but expanding at double digits and already profitable.

South Korea was another big driver but the highest percentage growth in revenue actually came out of Europe (Italy and Spain).

The company guided Q1 sales between $1.175B-$1.2B and an EPS of $0.70 to $0.75.

Margins

These are GAAP margins. Non-GAAP gross margin actually improved 20 basis points to 46.8%, due to a favorable mix (strength in own retail stores). Selling expenses declined considerably (120 basis points) from 7.8% of sales a year ago to 6.6% in Q4.

GAAP operating margin looks a bit disappointing, even if it's quite a bit higher than the 3.7% last year and the fourth quarter is always the low point. GA&A declined from 35.8% of sales a year ago to 35.1% in Q4.

Management still argues that the (non-GAAP) operating margin of 12%-13% is possible in the medium term ("potentially this year, if not certainly next year").

We are not sure investors should be too worried about any disappointing margin development as long as there is no deterioration in the margins. If the sales, more especially the same store sales keep increasing at the pace they have been, it is likely to reflect mostly the necessary investment in that increase.

There is no year-end filing yet so we don't have info about operational and free cash flow in the quarter, which is a little bit of a miss. However, the picture up to Q3 doesn't contain much worries:

It's actually more illuminating to take a rolling 12 month figure:

Management argued that 2017 would be an investment year and that has shown up in the margins and cash flow trends so far.

But, as management keeps telling investors, they still expect the best of both worlds, strong sales growth with improving margins (more especially operating margins).

The company has $736.4M in cash and cash equivalents (up from $718.5M last year) and long-term debt is $71.1M (up from $67.2M a year ago). However (Q4CC):

This balance was impacted by the timing of certain year-end payments in international markets, as we sought to efficiently navigate provision of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Absent these actions, we believe cash balances would have been approximately $120 million higher.

Given their cash balance and the fact that they've authorized a $150M share buyback plan we don't have much worries on this front, but apart from the growth in sales, the reduction in selling expenses and SG&A as a percentage of sales and (especially) same store comps there is not too much to go on in terms of assessing whether the company can indeed leverage up this year.

A decline in CapEx could offer another route to increase cash flow:

CapEx was $33.2M in Q4 (not yet reflected in the graph) but is guided as between $45M-$50M which suggest a significant fall with the proviso that this doesn't include money for their Chinese distribution center and office expansion in Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, so this is a little difficult to call.

However, given these metrics, we do give management quite a bit of the benefit of the doubt. It's difficult to imagine that the "close to $6B in sales" the company expects to attain by 2020 won't be accompanied by at least some leverage. At some state they will be done building these great distribution centers around the world

Valuation

We think the shares are still reasonably valued. Analyst expect an EPS of $2.28 this year, rising to $2.69 in 2019 which gives it a valuation in the mid-teens.

Conclusion

We still see Skechers as not fully valued in today's market and see ample room for sales growth, margin expansion, cash flow increases and some valuation metrics expansion. We think the little softness in the share price, understandable after the strong rally, provides a nice entry point for those that missed the initial rally.