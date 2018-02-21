Long Ideas | Basic Materials | United Kingdom

Ensco Might Double Within The Next 2-3 Years

by: Aristofanis Papadatos
Summary

While the price of oil is trading near a 3-year high, the stock of Ensco remains suppressed, near a 20-year low.

However, the number of approved off-shore projects has more than doubled off its bottom and will soon start to make a difference on the bottom line of Ensco.

Therefore, Ensco has very good chances of doubling within the next 2-3 years.

About a month ago, I recommended purchasing the 6-year, 8.0% bonds of Ensco (ESV), which seemed to have a much better risk/reward profile than the stock. My assessment of the risk/reward profile has