Momentum And Valuation Suggest Good Returns For Legacy Education Alliance
About: Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (LEAI), Includes: TIGE
by: Ruerd Heeg
Summary
I implement the best-performing strategy from the book "What Works on Wall Street."
This strategy looks for low P/B stocks with good momentum. Based on recent scientific findings, I have improved this strategy.
Currently, Legacy Education Alliance is a great stock according to this statistical strategy.
In What Works on Wall Street, James O'Shaugnessy describes about 300 quantitative stock strategies. He investigates their long-term returns and risks. It is possible (but not easy) to implement many of these quantitative strategies. So