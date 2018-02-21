It was a good day for CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) because it had reported that its phase 3 combo trial treating patients with HIV met on the primary endpoint of the study. This positive data came from a phase 2b/3 trial treating patients with HIV. With this new data on hand, the company can move on to begin submission for a BLA filing to get PRO 140 to market. The best part of all is that now it opens the door for CytoDyn to potentially be acquired or to find a partner to commercialize the drug.

Phase 2b/3 Data

This phase 2b/3 study recruited a total of 52 patients with CCR5-tropic HIV-1 patients. One thing to note is that these were patients who had shown resistance to ART and had limited treatment options. The trial was looking for the primary endpoint over one-week. The primary endpoint was to observe the amount of patients with a greater than 0.5 log reduction in HIV-1 RNA viral load from baseline at the end of the one-week treatment period. The trial first had all 52 patients receiving ART (antiretroviral therapy). Then, patients were broken down into two different dosing groups. One group of patients received one subcutaneous injection of PRO 140, and the other group of patients had received placebo instead. The final end result was that PRO 140 achieved the primary endpoint of the study in that it was able to significantly reduce HIV-1 RNA viral load levels of greater than 0.5 log from baseline versus the placebo arm. This gave a p-value of p < 0.01 which falls under statistical significance. In my opinion, this data is outstanding. Especially, when taking a look at where the patients started at. In order for patients to be enrolled into this study, they had to have HIV-1 RNA levels greater than and equal to 400 copies/mL. Think about that for a second. After only one subcutaneous injection along with ART, patients were able to greatly reduce their HIV-1 RNA levels. Taking it a step even further, these were patients who were not responding to their current antiretroviral therapies. The fact that they responded on the combo treatment is huge, in my opinion.

Competition Push

This data is really good for CytoDyn, but who this data is not good for is all the other major pharmaceutical companies that market HIV drugs. Such a company which heavily relies on sales of its HIV drugs to stay afloat is Gilead Sciences (GILD). There are also a few other players, but Gilead is the top in the space when it comes to HIV treatment. This new data threatens Gilead and several other companies. That's why it is my belief that such pharmaceutical companies will either attempt to acquire CytoDyn or partner with it. Why do I say that this new data threatens it? To make my point clear, I will explain it below.

For starters, the current approach to treat patients with HIV is to give them a combination of antiretrovirals (ART). Such ART combinations can be those that are currently approved by the FDA to be given daily to patients. The problem is that these patients have to take ART which carries a lot of side effects. The goal for PRO 140 is to develop a drug that does not require daily administration. This idea is evidenced by these quotes from Robert T. Schooley, MD, Professor of Medicine, Department of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health, University of California, San Diego:

"The standard approach to ART therapy has been to administer combinations of oral medications that must be taken daily" "Recently, there has been increasing interest in the development of drugs that do not require daily administration. I believe that PRO 140 is a step in that direction. These PRO 140 trial findings support the potential of managing HIV by blocking its entry into T cells through a novel humanized monoclonal antibody administered in weekly subcutaneous injections. PRO 140 could provide an important new therapeutic option in suppressing a patient's viral load as well as deterring the spread of this disease."

As evidenced above, current therapy requires ART drugs to be administered daily. The problem is that a lot of these oral HIV drugs carry burdensome side effects such as:

Nausea that lasts a long time

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Enlarged Liver

Abnormal heartbeat

Weight loss

These side effects mentioned above are just a few of them that are currently found in FDA approved HIV drugs. On the other hand, PRO 140 is a monoclonal antibody, and its objective is just to create a barrier so that HIV can't complete its second stage of the life cycle in order to replicate. Think of it this way. PRO 140 fits on top of the CCR5 co-receptor like a puzzle. When the HIV virus attempts to lodge itself into the CCR5 receptor to complete the second stage of its entire life cycle, it can't. The problem is that PRO 140 blocks it so HIV can't complete this second stage of the HIV replication process. The HIV cell ends up dying or being destroyed. To put it bluntly, it can't replicate at all. A lot of Gilead Sciences and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) HIV drugs work after the HIV virus has already replicated into the cell. The way these drugs work is by inhibiting DNA and RNA from being copied inside the affected host cell, which means they are reverse transcriptase inhibitors. I would much prefer PRO 140 because it actively blocks HIV from being able to even get inside the cell in the first place. What does that even mean? That means that PRO 140 also allows natural processes to pass into the cell. The end result is that PRO 140 has no side effects. This can be evidenced by the company's quote from the press release based on this phase 2b/3 data:

"To date, PRO 140 has been generally well tolerated with no drug-related major adverse events or treatment discontinuation reported"

It is my opinion that patients would prefer treatment with PRO 140. Not only is it safer with fewer side effects but it also works with less treatment interventions.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, CytoDyn had negative working capital of $12 million as of November 30, 2017. The company does not have a lot of cash. Therefore, it will likely have to keep raising cash through dilution or other measures. The good news is that with this most recent phase 2b/3 data in HIV, I can see a scenario for a potential partnership in the coming months or an outright acquisition.

Conclusion

These phase 2b/3 results from CytoDyn are amazing. That's because it will potentially allow patients to achieve HIV-1 RNA reduction viral load without having to take a daily oral regimen pill along with ART therapy. The next evolution for CytoDyn is the PRO 140 monotherapy study that is ongoing in phase 3. That means if that trial also ends up being successful in the coming year, then HIV patients could even possibly forego ART therapy as well. That means they may be able to reduce their necessary HIV-1 RNA viral load reductions just by taking PRO 140 alone. This is where my belief comes from that I expect Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, or another big pharmaceutical company to acquire CytoDyn. That's because, pending eventual FDA approval of PRO 140, it has now changed the way patients can be treated with HIV. I imagine a lot of big pharma companies will want to get its hands on CytoDyn in order to protect HIV drug sales and to eliminate the competition.

There are still risks associated with the phase 2b/3 trial. First, the trial must be done to completion, which is expected to treat patients for an additional 24 weeks after the first week. Therefore, we will have to see how many patients remain in the study upon trial completion. In addition, CytoDyn still has to attempt to obtain FDA approval for PRO 140. There is no guarantee that it will obtain FDA approval for the drug. Although, given the safety and efficacy data, I'm more inclined to say that PRO 140 is highly likely to end up being FDA approved.

