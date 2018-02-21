As I've mentioned in past articles on Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT), this is a pretty classic "second chance" stock, as the stock's generally high multiples and the company's somewhat erratic growth trajectory have led to frequent double-digit declines that give investors another chance to get into what has been a pretty good growth story over the past decade-plus.

The shares have chopped lower since the third quarter earnings report, and some soft spots in fourth quarter earnings and guidance (for the first quarter) haven't helped, not to mention ongoing worries about what the EU may do regarding regulation of dynamic currency conversion. I still believe, though, that there are attractive growth prospects in the ATM and money transfer business, as well as the epay segment as it transitions away from mobile top-up. If a revenue growth rate in the mid-to-high single digits and a mid-teens growth rate for EBITDA and FCF are still reasonable expectations, these shares offer meaningful upside into the high-$90s, but the downside risk if EU reforms decimate DCC revenue is significant (into the $60s).

Although Weaker Than Expected, Q4 Wasn't Bad

Euronet came in a little weaker than expected with its fourth quarter results, but I wouldn't call it a bad quarter. Revenue rose 10% on a constant currency basis, missing expectations only slightly. The ATM business saw 24% constant currency growth on 9% revenue/transaction growth and transaction volume growth of 22%, underpinned by 9% ATM unit growth. Epay was weaker (up 5% in constant currency) as higher-value non-mobile transactions compensate for significant ongoing declines in mobile transactions (with total transactions down 17%). Money transfer saw 8% constant currency growth, with double-digit growth in transactions offset by lower pricing (in part due to the Walmart (WMT) renewal).

Gross margin weakened a bit, down 60bp yoy, but EBITDA rose 23% and margin improved by a point. The ATM business saw strong margin improvement (up close to three points, with 37% constant-currency growth), while epay was flat (with a growing contribution from non-mobile), and money transfer declined (with EBITDA down 1%) on lower Walmart margins.

All in all, I think the core of what Euronet does is in good shape. The company winterized more ATMs than before, but overall unit growth remains strong, and management continues to see numerous opportunities to add profitable units across its core operating footprint (as well as pursue attractive new markets). Money transfer, too, is strong with high-teens growth in active customers for XE and HiFX and 8% agent network growth. On the epay side, the company remains in transition - POS terminals rose 7%, and retail locations served rose 6%, but there are ongoing risks of faster mobile erosion undermining quarters from time to time.

With that in mind, I'm not overly bothered by the lower EPS guidance. About half of the revision was tied to the new tax law (which actually hurts Euronet), with another quarter due to a discount granted to a large bank customer that has been a very successful business relationship for Euronet for quite a long time. Given the growth potential in that relationship, the company should recoup that discount over time.

DCC - Plenty Of Smoke, But How Much Fire?

One of the bigger concerns at present for Euronet is the prospect of changes to the regulatory environment in the EU regarding dynamic currency conversion (or DCC). DCC is a service offered to customers doing transactions in a currency that is not their home currency, and it allows the customer to have certainty over the exact cost of the transaction in their home currency (as opposed to waiting for the transaction to process and post). For this "service", the customer is typically charged a pretty high fee (often 10% or more), and DCC is often targeted as one of those "things you should never do" when traveling abroad (though I suppose it can make sense in cases where exchange rates are very volatile).

In any case, DCC is a meaningful part of the ATM business mix and Euronet's overall profits. While Euronet has historically been very tight-lipped about the size and impact of the DCC business, management indicated on its fourth quarter call that DCC is "barely" a double-digit percentage of revenue, with margins "only slightly better" than overall margins for the ETF (or ATM) business. Even if that's the full picture, that's not a trivial amount of money for Euronet.

The issue is what the EU may do on the regulatory front. An outright ban on DCC is possible, although not something I consider too likely, and even then, the ban may well only apply to transactions in the EU performed with EU-issued cards (which would still be a major hit). More likely is that EU will push for greater transparency so customers are better-informed about how much they're paying, but the extent of that increased transparency could still lead to material declines in this revenue/income source. If, for instance, Euronet is required to post a third-party exchange rate for reference and the DCC mark-up, it is likely that customer usage will decline (perhaps significantly), reducing revenue and likely also shrinking the footprint of future profitable ATM installations.

Then again, for all the concerns about what impact greater transparency may have on this lucrative business, I'd note that many consumers continue to pay all sorts of "unnecessary" fees in their day to day financial lives either out of ignorance, habit, or convenience. Even with full disclosure, then, some customers may still continue to use DCC.

I believe the biggest problem now is uncertainty (which Wall Street always hates). It's unlikely that any new rules will go into effect until 2019, but the new rules should start to take shape this summer. Until then, investors can count on this being a prime talking point for shorts.

Time For Round Two With MoneyGram?

The second big unknown now is whether Euronet will take another run at MoneyGram (MGI). Euronet bid for MoneyGram, only to be outbid by Alibaba (BABA) affiliate Ant Financial. This deal was torpedoed by CFIUS and there has been some deterioration in MoneyGram's financial performance since the time of Euronet's original offer. Even so, it is likely that a lot of the cost synergies that Euronet had previously identified (around $60 million) would be in play, and that there would still be worthwhile synergies from the deal, as the two companies have targeted different market segments (MoneyGram has focused on large retailers and post offices, while Euronet has been more focused on independent agents.

I believe MoneyGram's largest owner (Thomas H. Lee Partners) is still a pretty motivated seller, and Euronet management has said that it still believes there is compelling logic to a tie-up. I don't think Euronet will offer what it previously offered (nor will it come close to matching what Ant Financial was going to pay), but it could still be a worthwhile transaction for MoneyGram. Key to this process will be the options MoneyGram has (or thinks it has) - I don't think Western Union (WU) can or will make a bid, but I could see other financial service companies and/or private equity getting into the mix. Although this business (money transfer) isn't a runaway growth opportunity for Euronet/MoneyGram, I believe there's enough growth potential there to make a deal at the right price a value-creating proposition.

The Opportunity

I believe that Euronet's revenue growth rate is going to slow relative to its trailing high single-digit to low double-digit growth rates over the past five to 10-plus years, but I still believe mid-to-high single-digit growth is possible, with solid transaction growth in both money transfer and ATMs and improving growth in epay once the mobile/non-mobile mix stabilizes. These figures do also include the assumption that the EU imposes new transparency rules for DCC transactions, and that those rules do lead to lower DCC revenues and profits for Euronet.

I believe Euronet can reap better margins from here as well, though there is always going to be a balancing act between Euronet's take and what it has to share with partners like Walmart and its ATM bank partners (for those ATMs where it provides services on an outsourcing basis). With that margin leverage, I believe double-digit growth in EBITDA and free cash flow is attainable, supporting a fair value range in the low-to-mid $90s. I will note that I have increased my discount rate by 0.5% to account for the added DCC risk; at my prior discount rate, the fair value range would be in the mid-to-high $90s. If the EU does nothing with regard to DCC, my fair value would move into the $100s.

There is meaningful downside if the EU bans DCC or imposes new rules that effectively kill the business. Using management's comments about the margins and assuming all of the DCC revenue vanishes, the fair value would drop to around $60 by my estimates, with revenue growth in the mid-single-digits and still double-digit FCF growth potential (from a lower starting point). I know bears will argue for even greater downside risk (premised in part on much higher margins for DCC revenue than what management has claimed), but I believe for that scenario to play out management has to be deliberately misleading investors (and if you believe that, you certainly shouldn't invest).

The Bottom Line

If the EU decides to abolish DCC, or imposes strict disclosure/transparency rules that lead to major declines in revenue for Euronet, the shares will decline further from here. On the other hand, if the EU takes a more moderate approach, these shares could offer worthwhile upside from here. I'd also note that management has steered the company through challenges in the past, including adjustments/reductions to interchange and ATM fees in various jurisdictions and the ongoing declines in the mobile top-up business.

All told, I would call this uncertainty and risk the price of value - if you want to buy a company with above-market growth potential at a discount, you should expect there to be reasons for that discount. I am not trying to trivialize the risk here to Euronet shareholders, but that is the situation today - if DCC reform ends up being less serious than the bears fear, the upside to Euronet shareholders would make the risk worthwhile, while the worst-case DCC scenario would lead to further declines from here.