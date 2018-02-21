Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) are down about 39% over the past year, and in my view this is a relatively good entry price. There are certainly challenges associated with the firm, hence the stock performance, but I think the market has gotten ahead of itself and at these prices, the shares represent what Benjamin Graham might have termed a "cigar butt" back in the day. I'll go through my reasoning by reviewing the financial history, by looking at the assumptions embedded in the current stock price, and by making an appeal to authority. In my view, investors would be wise to take a serious look at this company.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the recent financial history here indicates some positive and negative characteristics. Although the level of debt ballooned from 2015 to 2016, the company seems to be making some serious efforts at paying it down. In addition, the first nine months of 2017 were much better than the same period a year ago, suggesting that the worst might be behind Newell.

This is particularly interesting in light of a phenomenon that Professor Richard Thaler shared with me during a phone call back in 2010. Investors tend to underreact to a company beating expectations. Thaler sees so much evidence of this, that the phenomenon forms part of the strategy for his money management partnership. In my view, investors appear to be underreacting to the objectively improved 3rd quarter performance, given that the stock is still down in the face of a 20% uptick in revenue and a 54% uptick in operating income.

I also like the fact that the company seems somewhat shareholder friendly in that they have returned just under $2.5 billion to owners since 2012. Fully $1.3 billion of this has come in the form of dividend payments, resulting in dividends per share growing at a CAGR of about 12%.

Nothing is perfect, obviously, and Newell Brands is no exception. I don't think the debt represents an insolvency risk for a few reasons. First, the company has a reasonably large cash hoard on hand to meet commitments, there isn't a significant maturity coming due until 2021, and fully 38% of the debt is due after 2026. That said, the interest expense has ballooned by 400% over the past two years. This has obvious consequences for shareholders.

In addition, the share count has risen dramatically (by about 56%) over the past three years. This is obviously troubling, and I would like to see the company take serious steps at dropping the number of shares outstanding, especially now that they're arguably on sale.

Source: Company Filings, 10-K, 10-Q

The Stock

The most compelling feature of this investment is the valuation in my view. The way I decide whether a company is expensive or not is by reviewing the assumptions implicit in the current price. The way I do this is by employing the methodology developed by Professor Stephen Penman in his great book "Accounting for Value." The methodology is, unfortunately, beyond the scope of this article, but suffice to say that Penman uses the magic of grade 10 algebra, and a fairly standard finance formula that has a "g" variable (representing "perpetual growth") to work out what the market currently thinks about a given company's long term growth prospects. Like all ways of judging the expensiveness (or cheapness) of a stock, it is not designed to give a precise number at which you should buy. The value of this approach is that it allows us to look at what the market assumes about a given company's future, and then determine whether that assumption is reasonable or not. At the moment, the market seems to be assuming that the long term growth rate for Newell will be ~-5%. This is a ridiculously pessimistic view in my opinion, and we would be wise to take advantage of it.

Appeal To Authority

I have to acknowledge that not all investors are created equal. Some people have a greater level of talent for this sort of thing, and some people happen to know more about a given company because, as employee-insiders, they live and breathe the business daily. When those better informed investors take an action, I think we would be wise to at least take notice. What's interesting to me in this case is the fact that over the past year, there have been some significant insider buys.

Before describing them in greater detail, I should point out my views about the informational value of insider buys and sells. There can a host of reasons for an insider to sell a given stock. They need the money to finance any number of things. Their advisors are recommending that they reduce some positions to de-risk their personal portfolios, they may need to pay tax etc. In my view, there is only one reason why an investor would put their own money on the line to buy a name and that is because they think the stock will go up over time. Thus, the informational value of buys is much greater than the informational value of sells in my estimation.

With all that out of the way, I should point out that over the past year five insiders (Cowen, Davies, Polk, Tarchetti, and Viault) have bought 41,946 shares, valued at about $1.8 million. In my view, if the people who know this company best are putting their own capital on the line, we would be wise to at least pay attention.

Conclusion

In my view, there are some challenges here for obvious reasons, but the combination of cheap stock and insider support suggest to me that this is a better than average bet at the moment. For my part, I'll be buying into this name slowly, taking a small position every month for the next six months in order to dollar cost average the position. This tactic will obviously allow me to diversify away the risk associated with the large market drawdown that I think is still looming.