Shorting Alibaba A Bad Bet Done For The Wrong Reasons

About: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
by: Andres Cardenal, CFA
Andres Cardenal, CFA
Long/short equity, CFA, ETF investing, macro
Summary

Alibaba stock has considerable short interest, which is mostly because traders and hedge fund managers are shorting the stock as a way to bet against China.

Looking at the company itself, Alibaba is a tremendously powerful business with outstanding competitive strength.

The company is growing revenue at well above 50% year-over-year, and it has a lot of room for expansion in the long term.

Betting against China is a bad idea in the long term, and doing it through a short position in Alibaba is even worse.

Alibaba (BABA) stock has delivered impressive gains for investors, rising by over 120% over the past three years. On the other hand, many traders are increasingly betting against Alibaba, short interest has significantly