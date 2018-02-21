Shorting Alibaba A Bad Bet Done For The Wrong Reasons
Alibaba stock has considerable short interest, which is mostly because traders and hedge fund managers are shorting the stock as a way to bet against China.
Looking at the company itself, Alibaba is a tremendously powerful business with outstanding competitive strength.
The company is growing revenue at well above 50% year-over-year, and it has a lot of room for expansion in the long term.
Betting against China is a bad idea in the long term, and doing it through a short position in Alibaba is even worse.
Alibaba (BABA) stock has delivered impressive gains for investors, rising by over 120% over the past three years. On the other hand, many traders are increasingly betting against Alibaba, short interest has significantly