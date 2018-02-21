Williams Lyon Homes: A Buy After 15% Dip
About: William Lyon Homes (WLH)
by: Bret Jensen
Summary
Home builder William Lyon Homes has retreated some 15% from recent highs on concerns around rising mortgage interest rates.
The company delivered solid earnings results Tuesday and the company should benefit from recently passed tax reform.
We explore why this small cap housing play is a buy in the paragraphs below.
Nothing is so permanent as a temporary government program.” ― Milton Friedman
I cover biotech almost exclusivity here on Seeking Alpha. However, even as I love investing and talking about this fascinating part of