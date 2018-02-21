Tesla's Model 3 Problems Keep Getting Worse

Summary

As Model 3 production continues to lag, Tesla’s window of opportunity to seize significant mass-market EV market share has largely closed.

Bloomberg has started a tracking estimator that will make management and analyst obfuscation more difficult.

Concerns over production delays and lack of access to EV tax credits has spurred growing interest in the Chevy Bolt.

Other EV competitors are preparing to debut, which will compete against Tesla across all its product lines.

Tesla's near monopoly on consumer and analyst attentions is already fading fast.