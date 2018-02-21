Spirent Communications: New Products Driving EPS Growth
Summary
Spirent is emerging from a heavy R&D cycle with numerous new products.
Operating expenses will now flatten out as the bulk of R&D investment is behind the company.
This combination of growth and operating leverage will drive rapid EPS growth.
Spirent Communications (SPT.L) (OTCPK:SPNUF) is a hardware and software testing company based in the UK with a long history in the field. Its products traditionally helped test equipment such as routers and switches