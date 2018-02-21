LightBridge Revisited

Summary

On January 25th, 2018 LTBR confirmed its JV with Framatome, previously Areva NP.

Shares of LTBR skyrocketed on the news of the JV, but have since fallen to approximately $1.50 a share, below where they were prior to the announcement.

With the JV formed, investors should now await news of an arrangement between one or more of the biggest utilities in the US and the newly created JV.

An arrangement between a utility and the newly created JV should return the share price of LTBR to their recent highs.