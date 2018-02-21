Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported its fiscal Q2 2018, last Wednesday, 2/14/18, and the stock was up 12% for the week.

Cisco beat the Street by $0.04 ($0.63 vs. $0.59) and beat on revenue too, but also guided higher for the April '18 quarter.

On top of the $6 billion in share repurchases outstanding, Cisco authorized another $25 billion in share repurchases without a termination date for the program.

Here is the blog post from last November 30, 2017, where Cisco was added to the large-cap Tech spreadsheet, and it showed that Cisco could repurchase 33% of its outstanding market cap, given all the cash held overseas.

And yet, I didn't step to own more of the stock for clients.

Both Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) were also well-known companies for cash repatriation and big buybacks, and their stocks did nothing after earnings.

I think the difference with Cisco was its cash, and potential repatriation wasn't discussed nearly as much as Apple's and Microsoft's.

How have Cisco's estimates changed the last four quarters?

f Q2 '18 (Jan '18) Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Q3 '17 2020 EPS est $3.02 $2.78 $2.48 $2.53 2019 EPS est $2.84 $2.59 $2.56 $2.55 2018 EPS est $2.57 $2.46 $2.45 $2.45 2020 EPS est gro rt 6% 7% -3% -1% 2019 EPS est gro rt 11% 5% 4% 4% 2018 EPS est gro rt 8% 3% 3% 3% 2020 P.E 15x 13x 13x 12x 2019 P.E 15x 14x 13x 12x 2018 P.E 17x 15x 13x 13x 2020 rev est ($ bl's) $51.5 $51.3 $50.7 $50.0 2019 rev est $49.6 $49.4 $49.3 $49.4 2018 rev est $48.5 $48.5 $48.2 $48.4 2020 est rev gro rt 4% 4% 3% 1% 2019 est rev gro rt 2% 2% 2% 2% 2018 est rev gro rt 5% 5% 5% 1%

Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Readers should note the sharp improvement in the 2018 and 2019 EPS estimates following last week's release.

Cisco's revenue estimates have improved a little, but the jump in EPS estimates tells you this is much more about the impact of the buyback than organic growth since the buyback has no impact on revenue.

Other positives to fiscal Q2 '18:

The Catalyst 9000, Cisco's newest switch actually saw decent revenue. It was noticed that one analyst that had the switching business on a path to decline 4% annually now sees just 1% a year decline, which is an improvement.

Gross margin was better than expected.

Cisco's operating margin is expected to climb into the low to mid-30% range in the next few years as the networking giant continues to squeeze expenses in the middle of the P/L.

Cisco's ongoing transition to software/security resulted in 36% y/y growth in those deferred revenue. Those software segments are a big part of Cisco's future.

Cisco's valuation:

Valuation metric as of 1/18 Avg 3-yr EPS gro rt 8% Avg 3-yr rev gro rt 4% Avg P.E 16x Price-to-sales 4.5x Price to book ((P/B)) 4.2x Price-to-tangible-book (P/TBV) 10.1x Price to cash flow 15x Price to free cash flow 22x Price to cash flow (ex cash) 10x Price-to-free-cash (ex cash) 17x Dividend yield 2.65% Div as % of free-cash-flow 57% Avg 5-yr div growth rate 15% Cash per share (net of debt) $10.00 Mstar "fair value" $40 Finbox io fair value $40

Source: internal s/sheet using last earnings report's financials

Conclusion:

Unfortunately, I like looking at a lot of data when reviewing the companies owned for clients.

Cisco's cash flow after excluding balance sheet cash has moved off its very lows of a few years ago, but "return of capital" is now the story for Cisco.

Chuck Robbins is trying hard to transition the company from the old switching/router/network telco equipment company to more of a software and security company.

Security & Applications are just 15% of total revenue today and growing mis-to-high single digits which is okay, but the growth probably needs to be faster to continue to push Cisco away from its legacy businesses.

The stock is fairly valued in the mid $40s and looks better in the low $40s and high $30s. The dividend yield is nice, and with the substantial cash position, the stock will now have the "ever present" repurchase bid on market drawdowns.

Cisco's "capital return" story is a good one, but I'd like to see high-single-digit revenue growth and low double-digit EPS growth or some "organic growth" that isn't buyback-related.

The "expense rationalization" story is a big part of Cisco's future too.

Operating expenses have contracted the last five years:

Op expense growth (y/y avg.) 1-yr -3% 3-yr -2% 5-yr -2%

Cisco is trying to return to a "top line" or revenue growth story, but for now, "the kid" is a capital return, dividend, and an expense rationalization story.

But it's getting there.