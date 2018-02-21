Svenska Handelsbanken AB PUBL: 6.5% Dividend From A Unique Business Model

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken has recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter.

The headline EPS was lower than the consensus by 4%, and that is a big miss for Nordic banks.

Although the company surprised the market with a special dividend, sell-side analysts are bearish on the stock.

Despite the widespread pessimism, we reiterate our view.

Svenska Handelsbanken has a unique business model with conservative credit risk management and a decent dividend.