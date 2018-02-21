Svenska Handelsbanken AB PUBL: 6.5% Dividend From A Unique Business Model
About: Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLF), SVNLY
by: Renaissance Research
Summary
Svenska Handelsbanken has recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter.
The headline EPS was lower than the consensus by 4%, and that is a big miss for Nordic banks.
Although the company surprised the market with a special dividend, sell-side analysts are bearish on the stock.
Despite the widespread pessimism, we reiterate our view.
Svenska Handelsbanken has a unique business model with conservative credit risk management and a decent dividend.
What happened?
For those unfamiliar, Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLY) (OTCPK:SVNLF) is a Swedish banking group with a unique decentralized business model. The company also has a presence in the United Kingdom, Denmark,