Svenska Handelsbanken AB PUBL: 6.5% Dividend From A Unique Business Model

by: Renaissance Research
Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken has recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter.

The headline EPS was lower than the consensus by 4%, and that is a big miss for Nordic banks.

Although the company surprised the market with a special dividend, sell-side analysts are bearish on the stock.

Despite the widespread pessimism, we reiterate our view.

Svenska Handelsbanken has a unique business model with conservative credit risk management and a decent dividend.

What happened?

For those unfamiliar, Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLY) (OTCPK:SVNLF) is a Swedish banking group with a unique decentralized business model. The company also has a presence in the United Kingdom, Denmark,