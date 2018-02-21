Canopy Growth's Earnings Report Confirms Future Outlook For Overall Industry
About: Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)
by: Gary Bourgeault
Summary
Soaring pot demand pressuring Canopy and other pot companies to boost capacity and production.
Cannabis production bellwether Canopy Growth reveals what to expect in regard to the future of the industry.
All serious production companies will have to embrace this business model for the next year or two.
Where the major concern for Canopy lies.
Source: CBC
The key drivers in the cannabis industry at this time are the rapid acceptance of medical and recreational pot. It has caught many people and marijuana production companies by surprise, resulting in them