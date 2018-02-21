GE Missing Guidance In 2017 Has Important Implications For 2018

Despite claims the lower end of 2017 guidance was achieved, General Electric (NYSE:GE) actually and demonstrably missed 2017 guidance, on 3 counts. The first count on which GE missed 2017 guidance relates to an understatement of average diluted shares used in calculation of non-GAAP earnings per share. The second count relates to missing guidance by $0.04 for 2017 earnings of $1.04 to $1.08, based on the revised method of revenue accounting and non-GAAP reporting for 2018. The third count relates to omission, in the 4th quarter, of expenses similar in nature to expenses included in arriving at non-GAAP earnings in the first nine months. Of the three counts, missing 2017 earnings calculated on the revised basis to apply in 2018 is the most critical, because it is the base underpinning 2018 guidance. I did reach out to GE to give an opportunity to respond or clarify, in respect of the issues raised, prior to publication of this article. I also requested actual income tax amounts to replace the estimated tax amounts in respect of restructuring costs, discussed below under Count 2. The polite response from GE, "Thank you for reaching out. I'd invite you to check out the transcripts and supplementals of our most recent 4Q Earnings and Insurance investor presentations. Those documents are available at Events & Reports | GE.com."

Count 1 - GE Guidance Missed For 2017 Non-GAAP Earnings Calculated On The Basis Applying In 2017

GE's calculation, per Figure 1 below, of a non-GAAP result for 2017, of $1.05 EPS, appears to meet the lower end of 2017 non-GAAP guidance of $1.05-1.10 EPS. It should be noted Industrial Op + Verticals EPS is the existing non-GAAP measure applicable in 2017.

Figure 1

Source: GE Investor Relations

But appearances can be deceiving. TABLE 1 below shows the detailed calculations for the EPS figures in Figure 1.

TABLE 1

What we see from TABLE 1 is GE has switched from using weighted average diluted shares through September 2017, to weighted average basic shares for 4th quarter and FY 2017. This had the effect of increasing actual FY 2017 EPS by $0.01 from $1.04 to $1.05. That might seem trivial, but it changed the headline from "GE Misses Guidance", to "GE Meets Lower End Of Guidance". I expect GE would seek to justify the switch by arguing the GAAP result was a loss, and therefore, basic shares was more appropriate because it would be anti-dilutive to use diluted shares in the case of a loss. But the non-GAAP result is a profit and it is anti-dilutive to use basic shares where there is a profit. GE is not alone in this practice of only reporting profitable elements in headline non-GAAP results, but then seeking to further boost headline EPS by using basic shares in the calculation, on the basis of a GAAP loss. In some cases the increase in EPS can be quite large, not just $0.01 as in this case.

Count 2 - GE Guidance Missed For 2017 Non-GAAP Earnings Calculated On The Basis To Apply In 2018

Figure 1 below shows GE's mid-November guidance for FY 2017 non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 to $1.10 on the existing basis, and the estimated changes to arrive at an estimated $1.04 to $1.12 EPS on the revised basis of calculating non-GAAP earnings effective for FY 2018.

Figure 2

Source: P48 of GE 11/13/2017 presentation

The actual FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings came in at the low end of guidance at $1.05 EPS, or $1.04 if the appropriate fully diluted share basis is used. So, one could be forgiven for jumping to the conclusion the adjusted EPS would also come in at the low end of guidance at or ~$1.04 EPS. But, that is not the case, with adjusted EPS just $1.00 as per TABLE 2 below. That adjusted EPS of $1.00 could change if my estimates of the effective tax rate applicable to restructuring and other costs are out, as illustrated in TABLE 2 below. When reaching out to GE, as referred to above, I did request the correct actual income tax amounts to replace my estimates, but these were not provided in GE's response.

TABLE 2

TABLE 2.1 shows GE achieved FY 2017 guidance, on the existing non-GAAP basis of reporting, but not on the revised basis. Calculated on the revised basis of reporting effective 2018, GE's FY 2017 actual non-GAAP EPS is $1.00 compared to $1.04 per GE's mid-November 2017 guidance per Figure 1 above. That is a miss of $(0.04) EPS. TABLE 2.2 illustrates how a change in the estimated allocation of tax to gains/restructuring affects the tax allocated to Industrial operating segments. Determining the correct allocation is important, because it affects the amount of the tax and after tax EPS in respect of Industrial operating segments included in FY 2017 revised basis total EPS for FY 2018 comparison purposes. Based on the potential $0.07 EPS difference calculated in TABLE 4.2, the actual revised basis EPS for FY 2017 could increase from the $1.00 EPS per TABLE 2.1 to $1.07 EPS. That makes a big difference when it comes to comparing FY 2018 to FY 2017 revised basis EPS. So, determining the correct allocation of tax from GE's subsequent reporting updates is of high importance for comparison purposes. It also affects what the actual effective tax rate is for FY 2017 on the revised basis of reporting, estimated to be somewhere between 13.0% and 7.9% per TABLE 2.2 above. As GE has indicated an expected tax rate in the high teens for FY 2018, there could be large unfavorable variances for tax compared to FY 2017, This is so, regardless of which of the estimates in columns (C) and (D) applies.

Count 3 - GE Guidance Missed For 2017 Non-GAAP Earnings, Due Regular Non-GAAP Inclusions Being Excluded From Non-Gap Calculations

This third count relates to omission, in the 4th quarter, of expenses similar in nature to expenses included in arriving at non-GAAP earnings in the first nine months. From the mid-November 2017 conference call, and associated documents, it was clear that guidance for 2017 non-GAAP earnings did not include any amount for the insurance review and for GE Capital exit costs, or any amount for tax reform. Based on the procedures employed in 2016, and the first nine months of 2017, for calculating non-GAAP result, it was reasonable to expect any Q4-2017 impairment or other charge related to Industrial segment assets would be included in the non-GAAP result, similar to previous periods. Figure 3 below shows there were Industrial 4Q adjustments amounting to $(1,552)MM (net of tax), but these were not included in arriving at the non-GAAP result.

Figure 3

(a- Includes lower of cost or market (LOCOM) adjustments for C&L businesses held for sale of $(843)MM and businesses held for sale at Aviation of $(494)MM, as well as an impairment charge recorded for Power Conversion goodwill in the fourth quarter of $(215)MM

Source: Investor Section of GE website

The accounting doctrine of consistency should require the $1,552MM Industrial 4Q adjustments, per Figure 3 above, to be included in the 2017 non-GAAP result. There can be little faith in GE claims they have achieved guidance, if actual results are adjusted to exclude any item/s that would cause guidance to be missed.

Next Steps

I will proceed now to finalize my re-statement of the 2017 actuals along the lines indicated by GE. Among the required adjustments, the "Special items included in non-GAAP" per Table 1 are in future to be excluded from the non-GAAP results, along with associated tax effect. I will also flesh out the FY 2018 guidance based on the assumptions provided November 13, 2017, together with January 24 updates. That will allow me to complete further articles comparing 2018 guidance to 2017 re-stated actual. When updated 2018 guidance is available, I will then be in a position to identify changes from the November 13, 2017, guidance for 2018. Forecast to forecast comparisons can be very valuable, particularly for identifying shifts in managements thinking and direction. If you wish to gain prompt access to future articles, please press the "Follow" button opposite my name at the start of this article.

MEMO - As mentioned in previous articles, I have been invited by Seeking Alpha to set up a Marketplace service. After some initial hesitation, I realized this could present an opportunity to crowd-source the analysts among us (professional and amateur) to join cooperatively and facilitate the availability and accessibility of readily usable data across a wide range of companies of interest to us. I must apologize for the delay in progress due to some technical issues (not associated with SA). If interested in learning more, and keeping abreast of my progress, please press the "Follow" button opposite my name at the start of this article.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.