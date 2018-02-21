Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I analyze the recent changes in oil inventories, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates and the development of net speculative positioning provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Then, I explore key developments of global markets and the implications on oil markets in general and on the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) in particular.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the EIA, US oil inventories improved, up 0.44% or 1.84m to 422m barrels, on the Feb 2 - Feb 9 period. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) posted another marginal increase, piling 0.420m additional barrels to its last week stock of 665.1m barrels of oil. Over the previous ten weeks, SPR added 2.9m barrels, whereas oil price appreciated by 5.7%.

Meanwhile, 5-year US crude oil stock spreads broke the five year average, establishing at positive 767k barrels compared to a shortage of 2 372k barrels on Jan 26 - Feb 2. This is attributable to the rise of US crude oil stockpiles.

Source: CFTC

With gasoline stocks up 1.47% to 249.1m barrels and distillates slightly down 0.32% to 141.4m barrels on the corresponding period, petroleum inventories displayed surprising results. Refinery rates were down to 89.8% compared to 92.5% on the Jan. 26-Feb. 2 period. Given that utilization rates further declined and that petroleum stocks slightly increased, demand for refined oil decreased last week. Furthermore, net imports were somewhat flat, 6.57m barrels, following US export marginal increase, up 2.72% or 40k barrels. However, crude's net intake decelerate by 21.1% compared to the 20-week average of 8.33m barrels.

Source: EIA

US oil output posted minimal growth, up 0.2%, but according to the EIA, is still above the 10m barrels per day level. This is due to improving oil rig efficiencies, given that number of operating rigs in the US remained even. Indeed, according to the Baker Hughes rotary rig counts, US number of rigs is unchanged compared to last week.

Source: Baker Hughes

In the meantime, WTI was down 4.2% to $61.68 per barrel, following recovering sentiment on the equity markets and decreasing volatility.

Source: Trading View

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) released by the CFTC on Feb 6 - Feb 13 reported period, crude's net speculative length declined again, down 4.69% to 450 641 contracts versus a somewhat similar change on the previous week, -4.67%. Concomitantly, WTI front month price declined by 6.63% to $59.19 per barrel.

Source: CFTC

This large decrease comes on back of steady long speculative liquidation, down 5.07% to 486 115 contracts and is amplified by large shorts unwindings, down 9.63% to 36 286 contracts.

Since the beginning of 2018, WTI's net speculative positioning steadily increased, up 13.69% or 54 260 contracts, whereas North American benchmark depreciated by 3.87%.

Greenback's stabilization and fiscal expansion could send USO into a bear move

Since my last article, USO climbed by 5% to $12.38 per share amid dollar weakness and global market recovery, whereas WTI appreciated by 4.9% to $62.27 per barrel.

Source: TradingView

USO's slim outperformance is principally due to futures backwardation steepening. However, dollar stabilization, increased tax credits for US crude oil producers and higher yields will weigh on USO's rally.

The dollar index pursued its depreciation, hedging lower 0.5% to 89.15 per share, supporting oil recent appreciation. However, with US monetary normalization, the greenback should appreciate, bringing headwinds to USO and WTI. Analysts at ING clearly described it: "We are clearly witnessing a weak dollar environment, with early signs that investors are demanding concessions - both in FX and yields - to hold US bonds".

Source: TradingView

Commodity volatility eased since my last note. The CBOE Crude Oil Volatility Index was down 12.35%. However, the low volatility environment might soon be over and I believe that US late fiscal expansion might hasten the bear market. Indeed, the little-noticed addition to the US budget deal approved last week by President Trump, tripling tax credits for oil producers, which inject carbon dioxide back into the earth to enhance crude oil output is another measure that might overheat US economy. Meanwhile, the measure will further boost US crude oil.

Source: TradingView

Furthermore, 10-year US yield curve is rapidly approaching 3%, a level which could send new risk-off waves into global markets and thus into USO.

Source: Bloomberg

That being said, oil futures backwardation loosed, following tighter supply/demand expectations published in the last Oil Market IEA report.

Source: IEA

In the meantime, Brent, the international oil benchmark was up 4.9% to $65.67 per barrel, synchronizing almost perfectly with the US benchmark:

Source: TradingView

Brent/WTI spread posted a minimal change (w/w), adding $0.06$ to $3.53 per barrel and still trades below the 20-week average of $6.15. Cushing inventories steeply declined, down 10.03% w/w to 32.67m barrels on the Feb. 2-Feb. 9 period, being bullish for USO.

Source: Quandl

Consequently, I believe that rising non-OPEC supply, led by the US will likely surpass demand in the near, mid-term. With crude oil and refined products continually appreciating, oil backdrop looks less supportive for prices. US late-cycle fiscal stimulus might bring corrective waves into the markets, following the 10-year yield surge. Speculative net length decline continues and the bullish oil sentiment has somewhat faded. I remain short USO and WTI with respective price targets of 11$ per share and $56 per barrel.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.