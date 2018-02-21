Considerable Share Price Appreciation in YY and Momo

In November last year, I decided to write about YY.com (NASDAQ:YY), one of the key players in the live-streaming industry in China, after following the stock for some time. Despite my concerns regarding the company, the stock still managed to triple in 2017. Hence, it was more of a reflective piece to understand what I had missed. The stock proceeded to hit a high of $142.97 in January before being caught in the global stock market sell-off in the past weeks. Its share price is now $133.38, still 16 percent higher than when the article was published. The share price strength is not isolated to YY. Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO), the other major live-streaming player, has also seen its share price appreciating multi-folds from its IPO. Much of that gains evaporated in 2017 but the current share price remains substantially higher than the $7-$18 level it traded in 2014 to mid-2016.

YY data by YCharts

A Recap Of The Factors For The Bullish Stock Movement in YY

In March last year, the share price broke out of a three-year downtrend channel as the market sentiment turned positive following reassurances from the management regarding their grasp of the challenges facing YY. From a technical analysis point of view, the completion of the reverse head-and-shoulders formation in the first-quarter of 2017 was a strong bullish signal that preceded the breakout. The subsequent quarters of consistent revenue growth, as well as the reversal of the escalating revenue-sharing fees and content costs, led to the strong return in investors’ favor in the stock. The icing on the cake was the shift from a net debt position to a net cash one ($92 million) in the second-quarter of 2017 supported by the steady increase in the operating cash flow.

YY Net Financial Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Standalone Live-Streaming Players Thrived Despite Competition With Deep-Pocketed Tech Giants

I identified four key factors for the prevalence of live-streaming in China; a) the long-running one-child policy coupled with a dual-income family resulted in a large number of homes with a lone occupant most of the time where the interactive live-streaming platforms offer companionship and entertainment; b) watching subject matter experts live enables one to learn the topics of one’s choosing – an activity increasingly adopted due to the pressure of personal upgrading in order to compete for the limited good jobs available. Furthermore, the method is favored due to the ability to do so at a relatively low cost and in the privacy of one’s living quarters; c) the rise in the income level of Chinese spurred the desire to seek fresh ideas to enrich their experiences; d) last but not least, the growing popularity of esports meant more viewers and the element of betting on the game outcomes accentuates the interest in live-streaming. For an elaboration of the points listed, please refer to the initiation article.

Previously, I suggested that being a standalone player, YY could be deemed more attuned and attentive to live-streaming hosts’ needs, which enabled it to attract and retain the hosts better than technology giants like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF). Momo, also a standalone platform, should be enjoying a similar advantage. I also noted that in contrast to the deep-pocketed larger players like Tencent who could afford to poach top-tiered hosts from competing platforms, relatively smaller ones like YY and Momo had chosen to groom new entrants or mid-tiered hosts instead. As a result, the hosts would be more loyal, partly due to familiarity and attachment to the companies that groomed them. Consequently, lesser monetary benefits would be required to retain these hosts. To be sure, Tencent has 25 times more cash and equivalents than Momo, and 77 times higher than YY.

MOMO Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

What's The Threat To Standalone Live-streaming Players From The E-commerce Giants?

While YY and Momo have navigated the competitive environment successfully thus far, things are about to get ugly. E-commerce giants, Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) are the surprise contenders in the live-streaming act. With the rapid proliferation of online sellers, the need to differentiate oneself to the consumers has become increasingly critical. Online shop owners have realized the importance of using live-streaming to connect with potential buyers. Furthermore, the platform enables them to give specific advice on the options available to the viewers in an interactive manner.

Taobao Live, the live-streaming platform of the C2C (Customer to Customer) arm of Alibaba, reportedly has an admirable conversion rate of 32 percent. One thing to note here is that the conversion refers to the act of customers adding the products to their carts during the viewing. In this case, 320,000 products are added to customers’ carts per million views. The number of products that are actually purchased is not disclosed. It was also revealed that at times of some promotional periods, up to 90 percent of sales at certain stores were attributable to Taobao Live. The limited information makes it hard to determine the true impact on YY and Momo. Nevertheless, it is possible to glean from the anecdotal evidence and the stronger trend in online shopping that viewership on standalone live-streaming platforms could be impacted. There is only so much spare time one has.

Deloitte forecasted in a recent report that the live-streaming market in China with as many as 456 million viewers could be worth $4.4 billion in 2018, a 32 percent over the prior year. This represents 60 percent of the global live-streaming revenue. How much of this princely sum will eventually fall into the hands of YY and Momo is anyone’s guess, given the aggressive entries of e-commerce players into the live-streaming industry. The primary source of income for the hosts is in the form of donations or tipping from the viewers. The hosts could also be earning from merchant endorsements, making use of their positions as social influencers.

If the online sellers and manufacturers are going directly on the live-streaming platforms of Alibaba and JD, standalone live-streaming players are bound to suffer some cut in viewership and consequently, revenue. The hosts at YY and Momo could also be directly partnering the sellers to live-stream at their platforms on Alibaba and JD. Viewers would be buying real and useful products to support the hosts, instead of buying virtual items. Given the practicality of the former, viewers are expected to be more generous and the support is deemed more sustainable.

Bears Might Have To Wait, Given The Strong Fundamentals At YY And Momo

While the threat from e-commerce live-streaming platforms is real, YY and Momo seem poised to weather the challenge. At a P/S of 5-6 times, YY and Momo are trading at a substantial discount off their larger peers, Alibaba and Tencent (~14-17 times).

BABA PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Both Momo and YY also saw a huge growth in their cash flows in the past quarters. This has helped the two companies build up sufficient reserves for tackling the threats head-on.

MOMO Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

(Source: YY Investor Relations)

In addition, YY has made good progress at its eSports video platform Huya Broadcasting. According to Bloomberg, YY is potentially seeking an IPO for the unit which could raise at least $200 million.

Conclusion

The best efforts by the management at the two standalone live-streaming platforms could mitigate the challenges faced by the companies. However, given that the e-commerce giants have now encroached into their space, investors in YY and Momo should watch closely the impact on their sales and host turnover rate. Hopefully, the next earnings conference call would contain useful nuggets of information regarding the threat from Alibaba and JD.com.

