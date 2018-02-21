Facebook: From Mega Bullish To Skeptical
About: Facebook, Inc. (FB)
by: Michael A. Ball
Summary
Previously recommended as a buy with a $220 target, now, reduced to $195 due to growth and management concerns.
Management's new direction for Facebook could severely hinder growth and unwittingly push users onto other competitors platforms.
Until we see numbers implying less time spent on Facebook is profitable for the shareholder, investors should take some profits.
Thesis
The potential for growth is still there; however, concerns around unpopular executive decisions could drag the stock down. With no dividend and the company hitting possible maturity, investors could seek higher returns elsewhere.