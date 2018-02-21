But, individual investors have the prerogative to decide a reinvesting strategy specific to their own portfolios. Have you done so?

In the next few days, TD Ameritrade's (AMTD) integration of Scottrade will be completed. The acquisition was first announced in October 2016. Across the board, previous Scottrade clients will have access to new and improved features on the Ameritrade platform.

Flexibility of the FRIP

Despite the advantages, I'm going to miss the FRIP. Rather than offering a traditional dividend reinvestment feature, Scottrade offered a Flexible ReInvestment Program or FRIP. Dividends could be accumulated within the program or added to an investor's cash balance. In the program, funds could be used to purchase whole shares of securities commission-free. The program could even be used to build a position in companies not currently in a portfolio. Although the program's frequency for reinvesting offered options to act monthly or quarterly, the start date could be changed at will. This meant reinvesting could happen on a daily basis if funds were available.

There were drawbacks to the FRIP. Unlike a traditional DRIP, partial shares could not be purchased. This, basically, meant the compounding effect of building shares and building future income was partially hampered until a whole share could be purchased.

Many dividend investors believe reinvesting should not, necessarily, be automatic. They propose reinvesting should not occur when shares are overvalued. Rather, it may be more advantageous in a portfolio for income to be directed to reinvesting in undervalued positions. Scottrade's FRIP was an almost-ideal support platform for this philosophy. Although partial shares could not be purchased, shares could, at least, be purchased commission-free. In addition to building a position in undervalued shares, the FRIP could be used to average down costs in a paper loss.

In total, the program was aptly named as "flexibility" was the best feature. But, Scottrade's FRIP program will cease with the integration.

Adapting to Change

A key to adapting to change is recognizing what is being lost and identifying what can be gained.

It would be simple to just enact dividend reinvestment across the board after the integration. The benefit of reinvesting dividends is well-established. In general, it is accepted 80% of the total return in the S&P 500 since 1940 stems from reinvested dividends.

"This estimate comes from a paper by the co-managers of the Guinness Atkinson managed dividend fund, who calculated that $100 invested the S&P 500 in 1940 would have turned into $17,470 by 2013 without reinvestment of dividends. With reinvestment-meaning the portfolio had many, many more shares to grow in price over the decades-the total would have reached $265,851."

This power was highlighted in a 2012 analysis of Coca-Cola (KO). A single share purchased during the IPO would be worth over $341,000 without reinvested dividends. But, with dividends reinvested, this single share would have been worth approximately $9.8 million.

Source

At first glance, this analysis appears to be a no-brainer. Why would anyone opt to pass up $9.5 million? But, the glaring omission in the analysis is the cash received from the dividends. A truly fair comparison would include any investments the dividends purchased. This is not meant to suggest an investor would have ended up with more than $9.8 million. But, it is meant to point out the comparison is purposely omitting a critical piece of the equation. (In fairness, this exact type of analysis is explored earlier in the article for a shorter time frame.) Another valid question is whether the analysis holds true for any dividend-paying stock purchased decades ago.

Because this type of performance is not a given for every stock and because I'm still building my portfolio, it seems a bit lazy on my part to just automatically reinvest my dividends when I officially become an Ameritrade client.

Defining A Strategy

My portfolio is a work in progress. There are definitely positions in my portfolio I'm comfortable growing. But, there are also positions where I believe I'd rather invest the cash elsewhere. By defining a reinvesting strategy independent of my specific positions, I should end up with guidelines I can easily follow that best fits my personal needs.

The majority of my dividend-payers are "retired" positions meaning my investment cost is negligible. I believe I'd rather use the income from these investments to build new positions. So, I won't be setting these positions to reinvest. These positions are my "foundation".

The next classification of dividend-payers in my portfolio are the "mortar". These positions are profitable but I do still have an investment cost I wouldn't yet consider negligible. I'll reinvest the dividends from these positions until the original investment cost is a much smaller percentage of the value.

The last classification of dividend-payers in my portfolio are my "bricks". These are investments where I'm building a position. I build some of my positions by trading around a core position. For example, if I want 100 shares of company XYZ, I'll purchase 1,000 shares. At some point, whether by dividends or price appreciation, once the investment gains 13% (which covers transaction costs), I'll sell 90% of the position and "retire" the remaining 10% to my core position. This is a rinse-and-repeat process. While these positions are in the gaining stage, I'll reinvest dividends. Once they are retired, I'll turn off the reinvestment option to add the dividends to my cash balance.

This strategy does mean I would be ignoring valuations in my brick and mortar positions if I automatically reinvest dividends. In the event a position becomes so overvalued that it is worthy of concern, I'll have the flexibility to temporarily suspend reinvesting. But, at this point, the multiples on my dividend-payers are within a reasonable range.

I'll also be missing out on the compounding benefit in my foundation positions. But, because I still have positions I'd like to build, I'm willing to forgo this benefit in order to diversify.

Summary

Scottrade clients will be faced with dividend reinvestment decisions in the next few days. There's certainly historical support for choosing to automatically reinvest dividends. But, each individual investor has the prerogative to define his or her own investing strategy. Understanding the pros and cons of a strategy will help an investor accurately measure the success of his strategy.

SA readers impacted by the Ameritrade acquisition of Scottrade - have you decided what you'll do with your dividends? If not automatically reinvesting, did you define a strategy? What were the factors you considered in defining your personalized strategy?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.