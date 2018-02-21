Sun Hydraulics Agrees To Acquire Faster Group For $531 Million
About: Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO), Includes: ETN, GTES, PH, YORUY
by: Donovan Jones
Summary
Sun Hyrdaulics intends to acquire Faster Group in a major acquisition.
Faster makes hydraulic couplings for agricultural and industrial markets worldwide.
Sun's management will need to integrate effectively while reducing debt in order to maintain investor confidence.
Quick Take
Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Faster Group for approximately €430 million ($531 million) in cash.
Faster sells quick release hydraulic couplers for numerous end markets including