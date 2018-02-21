Sun Hydraulics Agrees To Acquire Faster Group For $531 Million

|
About: Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO), Includes: ETN, GTES, PH, YORUY
by: Donovan Jones
Summary

Sun Hyrdaulics intends to acquire Faster Group in a major acquisition.

Faster makes hydraulic couplings for agricultural and industrial markets worldwide.

Sun's management will need to integrate effectively while reducing debt in order to maintain investor confidence.

Quick Take

Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Faster Group for approximately €430 million ($531 million) in cash.

Faster sells quick release hydraulic couplers for numerous end markets including