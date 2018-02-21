BNP Paribas: Buy After Q4 Results
by: Renaissance Research
Summary
BNP Paribas has underperformed the European Banks Index since the beginning of 2017.
The group recently reported its results for the fourth quarter, and we think it is time to revisit the story.
Given its diversified business mix, appealing valuation multiples and exposure to both higher interest rates in Europe and stronger global economic growth, we are buyers here.
BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCPK:BNPZY) (OTCQX:BNPQY) has declined by 6% since we published an article on the stock in May 2017.
We had been fans of the stock