Riot Blockchain's Brazen Disclosure Issues Continue

Summary

Despite a Friday CNBC investigative piece highlighting red flags with Riot and precipitating a 33%+ share decline, the company filed an 8-K later that afternoon raising bright new red flags.

The filing was released during a market “dead zone”; Friday after the close heading into the long holiday weekend. It detailed a dubious agreement.

We estimate that Riot's new agreement implies an over-payment of about $18.5 million for bitcoin mining equipment purchased from a seemingly undisclosed related party entity.

We found other entities related to a Riot subsidiary that raise additional questions.

Riot’s latest questionable transaction strikes us as particularly brazen in light of the intense public scrutiny the company has seen recently.