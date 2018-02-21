Riot Blockchain's Brazen Disclosure Issues Continue
Despite a Friday CNBC investigative piece highlighting red flags with Riot and precipitating a 33%+ share decline, the company filed an 8-K later that afternoon raising bright new red flags.
The filing was released during a market “dead zone”; Friday after the close heading into the long holiday weekend. It detailed a dubious agreement.
We estimate that Riot's new agreement implies an over-payment of about $18.5 million for bitcoin mining equipment purchased from a seemingly undisclosed related party entity.
We found other entities related to a Riot subsidiary that raise additional questions.
Riot’s latest questionable transaction strikes us as particularly brazen in light of the intense public scrutiny the company has seen recently.
Introduction
Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) and one of its key backers, Barry Honig, have come under a tremendous amount of recent scrutiny over the past couple of months, capped off by a CNBC investigative