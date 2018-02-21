AutoNation: The Next Incremental Buyer Is Always AutoNation
Healthy Wealth Coach
Summary
Despite steadily advancing earnings per share, AutoNation regularly trades at just 10-11 times earnings.
AutoNation has spent 100% of its net income over the past decade on share repurchases.
AutoNation is growing earnings from multiple sources, but through buybacks alone investors can do very well going forward.
Veteran traders and investors are always asking themselves one question that many less experienced traders and investors fail to ask - "who is the next incremental buyer to take a stock higher?" Even a solid