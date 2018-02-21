Why Activision Has A Strong Presence In The $48 Billion/Year Mobile Games Industry

Summary

Robust revenue growth from King Digital's mobile games is why I'm still long ATVI. Mobile games generated $48 billion in sales last year.

Unlike Tencent’s Supercell, which posted a drop in annual sales in 2017, King Digital posted a healthy year-over-year growth in sales.

King Digital’s 2017 revenue was $1.998 billion, significantly higher than 2016’s $1.586 billion.

Candy Crush Saga is more than five years old but it still generates around $1.63 million in daily gross sales just from iPhone users in the United States.

The latest estimated monthly global net revenue (less commission of App Store owners) of Candy Crush Saga from iTunes is $27 million and $45 million from Google Play.