The Medicines' (MDCO) CEO Clive Meanwell on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Krishna Gorti - VP, IR

Clive Meanwell - CEO

Bill O’Connor - CFO

Tony Kingsley - President and COO

Analysts

Jessica Fye - JPMorgan

Dae Gon Ha - Leerink Partners

Umer Raffat - Evercore

Joel Beatty - Citi

Adnan Butt - Guggenheim

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Biren Amin - Jefferies

Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time.

Krishna Gorti

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The Medicines Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial and operating results conference call. I’m joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Clive Meanwell and our Chief Financial Officer, Bill O’Connor.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our discussion during the call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is discussed under the forward-looking statements legend in our press release issued this morning, as well as in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained from the SEC or by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

During today's call, we may also refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in this morning's press release for explanations of the amounts excluded and included to arrive at adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. The press release can be obtained by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Clive. Clive?

Clive Meanwell

Thanks Krishna, and good morning to everyone. During 2017 we met our strategic objectives. We focused the company on inclisiran, divested our Infectious Disease business, started pivotal Phase 3 LDL-C lowering studies in the ORION program for inclisiran, completed the inclisiran preclinical studies as planned, established manufacturing process at commercial scale and produced sufficient material to support the development of inclisiran for the initial NDA and MAA submissions and set up the ORION for cardiovascular OUTCOMES trial among other things.

We reviewed the ORION program for inclisiran in depth on the 23rd of January with investors; the web link is available at www.themedicinescompany.com. In summary, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease patients are underserved and overcharged for PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies. Adherence is not better than and is potentially worse than statins. Inclisiran is a new class of lipid-lowering drug based on RNA interference with solid and rapidly accumulating scientific foundations and proof-of-concept.

Manufacturing dose and dose interval infer low cost of goods and unprecedented pricing flexibility which we believe can accommodate value benchmarks. The emerging data from inclisiran show at least equal efficacy, safety, and improved dosing versus PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies and enrollment in Phase 3 trials is well ahead of plan with rapid accumulation of safety data now and for the rest of 2018 and the data expected for NDA and MAA submission will be available we believe in the second half of 2019.

Inclisiran is designed to address the larger pharma market LDL-C lowering and since LDL-C is the unambiguous driver of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease we believe the compound can become a product with enormous commercial potential. We are very committed to our purpose which is to address that unmet medical need at an affordable price while maximizing shareholder value.

Going forward we will remain focused on the development program and during the first half of the year we expect to announce completion of recruitment for ORION 10 the U.S. ASCVD Phase 3 pivotal as we did for ORION 9 yesterday and for the Orion 11 European trial on January 25. We expect the second DSMB review by the end of the first half of the year when all 3400 patients enrolled in the pivotal studies will have completed their first 30 day followup visit.

We will begin dosing in the ORION 5 homozygous FH pivotal LDL-C lowering trial which will have a shorter treatment period than the 18 months of the other pivotal studies and will not be on the critical path for NDA submission. There will be further DSMB reviews going forward as we accrue data and patient numbers in our trials later in 2018 and beyond we will be initiating recruitment in ORION 4 multinational cardiovascular OUTCOMES trial.

ORION 4 will enroll approximately 15,000 patients with established ASCVD on a background of high-intensity statins. With a baseline LDL-C of around 100 mg/dL or more, a median followup of four to five years, we anticipate the trial can achieve at least 25% relative risk reduction to prevent and should be positioned to demonstrate a potential cardiovascular mortality benefit.

Our financial results for the fourth quarter demonstrate our continuing focus on progressing the clinical development of inclisiran efficiently and reducing costs in all other areas of the firm aggressively. We obviously also got a careful eye on our cash position. The financial details are provided in this morning's this press release and Bill will summarize them for us now.

Bill O’Connor

Thank you Clive and good morning everybody. Today I'll focus on a few financial highlights from the fourth quarter. On January 5, 2018 we closed the sale of our Infectious Disease business unit to Melinta Therapeutics for a consideration consisting of $215 million of guaranteed cash, approximately 3.3 million shares of Melinta common stock and tiered royalty payments on net sales of Vabomere, Orbactiv and Minocin IV. Consequent to this divestiture, we have classified the Infectious Disease business unit as a discontinued operation in our accounts with the net loss showing as a single line item on the P&L.

Assets and liabilities associated with the Infectious Disease business unit are highlighted in the balance sheet as held-for-sale. I will focus my comments today on results from continuing operations.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter totaled $8.6 million which includes $4.1 million of royalty revenue from authorized generic sales of Angiomax by Sandoz. Revenues were down 51% year-over-year driven mainly by the loss of exclusivity in 2015 for Angiomax and further increased generic competition. Operating expenses were $168.7 million for the quarter versus $88.3 million last year.

Cost of revenue includes a $15 million non-cash reserve for Angiomax inventory obsolescence for the quarter. Also included in operating expenses is a non-cash asset impairment charge of $63 million for the write off of contingent consideration for Raplixa as a result of the decision by Mallinckrodt to abandon that product.

R&D expenses were about $31.2 million higher compared to Q4 2016 due to increased spend for inclisiran and a milestone of $20 million incurred as a result of the initial dosing in the ORION trial. Our SG&A expenses were down about $20 million compared to Q4 2016 primarily due to lower headcount, legal and infrastructure costs.

On a GAAP basis net loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $159.4 million or $2.19 per share compared to $82.8 million or $1.17 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016. On a non-GAAP basis adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $44.4 million or $0.61 per share compared to $54.9 million or $0.78 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

With that, I'll turn to 2018 guidance. Including the upfront proceeds from the Melinta deal we began the year north of $300 million in cash. We believe this combined with the other sources of liquidity from the Melinta deal, namely the revenue earn outs guaranteed payments in 2019 and shares of Melinta stock provide us a runway through data readout and filing of the NDA without need to raise additional equity.

We have implemented a restructuring to focus the company on inclisiran with less than 60 employees going forward. The annualized savings from the restructuring relative to the end of 2017 headcount is approximately $74 million on top of $75 million we've already taken out for a total of $150 million of annualized head cost savings since the end of 2015. To achieve these savings our one-time cash payments will be around $25 million to $30 million which includes severance and close down activities during the year. Virtually all of these one-time payments will be made in the first half of 2018.

Going forward, the inclisiran team, including the headcount costs of support services typically included in G&A will have an annual cash cost of approximately $22 million. Our R&D programs are well underway and moving more quickly than planned as Clive stated. Current estimates for the anticipated total cost to submit an NDA and MAA for an LDL lowering indication is expected to be about $150 million over 2018 and 2019. Please note, this does not include the cost for the inclisiran team mentioned above.

In parallel, we will begin ORION 4 our cardiovascular OUTCOMES study in 2018. We can confirm that the estimated cost for ORION 4 which will recruit 15,000 patients is up to $150 million. As the ORION 4 trial recruitment takes off, we will provide updated guidance on its rate of spending.

As stated previously, non-fixed sources of liquidity from the Melinta deal, namely the revenue earn outs and shares of Melinta stock together with fixed payments in 2019 are expected to provide us a runway through data readout and filing of the LDL lowering indication NDA and MAA towards the end of 2019 without the need to raise additional equity. We are not providing specific guidance or estimates concerning non-fixed sources of liquidity and we will not give further cash guidance at this time.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Clive.

Clive Meanwell

Thank Bill. I will happily open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jessica Fye with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Jessica Fye

Great, thanks very much. I appreciate the color on expenses. Can you just simplify this for me? Can you maybe speak to what you expect total 2018 non-GAAP operating expenses to be, so I guess excluding those cash severance payments? Thank you.

Bill O’Connor

Jess, at this, it's Bill, at this time, we're going to stick to the guidance that we just mentioned on the call from the perspective of the R&D for the LDL low trial of $150 million over the course of 2018 and 2019 and the total cost for the OUTCOMES trial of approximately $150 million. The expected headcount cost of $22 million, we expect that for 2018 and of course the one-time costs. But beyond that we're not – at this point we're not going to give any further guidance.

Jessica Fye

Is it possible to just characterize your non-headcount G&A expense?

Bill O’Connor

Again I think we're going to stick with what we've stated Jess.

Jessica Fye

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Joseph Schwartz with Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Dae Gon Ha

Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions, this is Dae Gon Ha dialing in for Joe. Just two quick ones from me on the clinical side. So first of all, congrats on the enrollment update on your ORION studies. So just wondering, given the repeatity of enrollment can you maybe put a little color on the baseline characteristics of these patients? Are you at all concerned that the fast rate of enrollment may have somehow compromised the baseline LDL of these patients kind of going back to what the four-year data in their haste?

And then they second one is, as we look to the ORION 10 enrollment, the U.S. ASCVD study, you've guided for one half completion, can you remind us how long the enrollment has been ongoing, so is it approaching 10 weeks, 11 weeks period that the other two studies complete enrollment? Thanks.

Clive Meanwell

Hey Dae Gon Ha, thank you it's Clive. First of all, thanks for the question on the quality of patients being enrolled. Obviously you are right, they are being enrolled very quickly. We have a very stringent quality control steps to make sure the right patients get enrolled and for the LDL program that is currently enrolling as we've discussed, we have very frequent more than weekly checks of baseline data and I'm happy to report that all of the baseline expectations, including LDL baseline and including use of concomitant statins are absolutely being met with a very high degree of quality.

So good news is that the speed is going well, but the quality is also very much where we need it to be and I'm very pleased with both. LDL at baseline to remind you in these ASCVD trials is 70 or 100 mg/dL. If the patient has secondary ASCVD, meeting they have had a heart attack or a stroke or peripheral artery disease before, then they have to have an qualifying LDL of 70 and they do, and those who have risk equivalent disease as for example in the European trial, some patients have risk equivalent, they have to have an LDL-C of 100, and then in the HeFH, the Heterozygous FH trial, the cutoff is 190.

So yes, all of those are being met by patients included. They found that could be randomized through the IVRS system the automated randomization system without that being affirmed and obviously we check it very carefully. So it's a good question, I hope that is a helpful answer.

Now in terms of the pace of ORION 10, I think at this state what I could say is, it's going very well and we'll update you on the completion enrollment as soon as it's done. And again, we've been enthusiastic about its pace and hopefully we can bring that in rapid order as well.

Dae Gon Ha

Thanks for the color Clive. Just one more question if I may, can you also remind us what needs to happen for ORION 5 to begin that you mentioned in the press release will begin enrollment later this year, but you have also presented some data at the Investor Day? So given the magnitude of the efficacy, I was wondering what logistically needs to happen? Thanks.

Clive Meanwell

Yes, so we're very encouraged by the Phase 2 data on homozygous FH as you mentioned, we have a series of patients now that have respondent very well by large. And so we turn to the pivotal study ORION 5 and the biggest issue is as you're probably realize in homozygous FH is finding patients. We've been working to find these patients around the world and I think we have a large cohort of people identified who we will pull from, is somewhere around 40 to 60 patients is what we need. But we've already identified a lot more than that which will make recruitment hopefully go well.

However, the biggest question mark is, how long should they be treated for. As you may know, other drugs have been approved on relatively short periods of treatment, 12 or 24 weeks and we certainly don't believe that it's appropriate to take a homozygous FH patient and randomize them to placebo for 18 months. That would be thoroughly irresponsible. So want to bring it down to a short period of efficacy treatment.

The homozygous FH patients don't contribute a lot to the safety data pool that we're building. Most of those data come from the other trials. So the ORION 5 study will be short and how short we don’t know. We are actually discussing it with the regulatory authorities right now to see what they are most comfortable with, but it will be significantly shorter than the 18 months of therapy and followup that the other trials have and that's the uncertainty right now just to finalized that last piece of the experiment.

Dae Gon Ha

Awesome, thanks very much.

Clive Meanwell

You are welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from Umer Raffat with Evercore. Your line is now open.

Umer Raffat

Hi guys, thanks for taking my question. Clive, I know you mentioned mortality benefit a few times in the prepared remarks. So I'm curious why do you guys expect a mortality benefit and should that be a base case expectation in light of what we saw in FOURIER?

And then secondly, and I feel like this point hasn’t come up as much in the broader discussion we've had on your market positioning as well as commercial strategy is the topic of Esperion. How do you think that ties in, especially if their price point is not going to be too different than your price point and it will be oral, granted there will be less LDL benefit, how do you think that ties into the commercial landscape?

Clive Meanwell

Two very good questions Umer, as always. In terms of mortality, I think you're absolutely right. The mortality is the secondary endpoint in ORION 4. There is no certainty that will show a mortality benefit of course. Why do we think it's worth pursuing and preparing the trial for really because of the relationship, long established relationship between LDL lowering and mortality benefit.

When trials are large enough and effect sizes are demonstrated over number of years, there has been an ability to demonstrate mortality benefit for LDL-C lowering. And really that's the stated - the basic rationale. Whether or not FOURIER is indicative of some alternative view, the LDL with the PCSK9, LDL lower with the PCSK9 inhibitor does not, is not associated with that mortality I think would be a bit speculative given the relatively short followup that they had and the relatively broad risk criteria they used.

They didn’t focus on especially high-risk patients. Obviously we'll learn more from ODYSSEY as well. But we think it's worth pursuing and, but I think if you're going to pursue the possibility of a mortality difference you have to be very patient and that's what we're willing to be. But I agree with your point, it's not the primary expectation, it's rather, it's actually the secondary endpoint.

Still you know, look I think that with 35 million people in the country in just the United States alone who need further lipid lowering in some way with the excellent work that's going on I think we can look forward to that drug being part of the landscape as well and we're excited about that as everybody is. So I think the more new therapies we have to be able to mix-and-match getting patients risk down as much as possible would be good and I believe that the Esperion compound will hopefully have a place to – a part to play there.

Umer Raffat

Got it, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Joel Beatty with Citi. Your line is now open.

Joel Beatty

Hi good morning and thanks for taking the questions. The first is, on the safety data base today for inclisiran could you give us a sense of the number of patient years of data we have as of the last few DSMB review and how that may compare to the next review?

And then a second question is on the salesforce for inclisiran, can you just give a general sense of what type of salesforce would be locked into to market it? Thanks.

Clive Meanwell

Well, I can – let me take that backwards, I mean I think it's a little premature to be thinking about salesforce. The market is evolving very rapidly. We don’t quite know the indication yet, we don’t know the results, so I'd be speculating a bit Joel, but physicians need education on new drugs, payers need information, which of those is selling and which of those is educating is becoming a bit blurred and how to do that is evolving in the industry all the time. So give us a year or two and we'll come back on that one, I hate to avoid it, but it's just a little early to be speculative.

As far as the safety data is concerned, as we said on the 23rd the DSMB met in the first half of January. They had the between 700 and 800 patients to review and they recommended the trials should all continue as planned. As I said this morning the next DSMB review is towards the middle of the year and they'll obviously have an awful lot more people to look at potentially up to over 3000 people by then. So that will be helpful.

Around blinded information of course we get serious adverse event information typically and we get blinded data on laboratory values and adverse events continues to be accrued. And as we've said I think before we will update any material findings from that. But obviously there haven’t been any that I could report today.

Joel Beatty

Great, thank you.

Clive Meanwell

You are welcome, Joel.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Adnan Butt with Guggenheim Securities. Your line is now open.

Adnan Butt

Thanks for the question. Clive, first in the studies enrolling so far are you seeing patients who were on PCSK9 but then go off for some reason.

Clive Meanwell

Actually that's been an exclusion criteria for the most part Adnan because we don't have any experimental pre- information about that. Obviously the main study where we're studying switching between PCSK9 inhibitor and inclisiran is around 3 which is the extension study of ORION 1. So we'll learn more about that, but for the large pivotal trials having had a PCSK9 inhibitor recently was excluded.

Adnan Butt

Okay, and then just a second question, do you expect switching study for [indiscernible] would be needed as well, would there be a difference for low versus high dose?

Clive Meanwell

That’s a very interesting point, I might have considerable detail. Frankly, I don’t know. It’s a good question. On the surface of it, it would be comfortable therapeutically, but you’re right, it might be useful a study to do and something we can think of down the road.

Adnan Butt

Okay, thank you.

Clive Meanwell

You are welcome, Adnan.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jay Olson of Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Jay Olson

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. My first question is a followup on the previous question about safety. At what point do you think that dosing in the Phase 3 trials has gotten to where you feel confident of safety bars then clear, do you think you’re already there, or do you think we need to wait until a second TSN pre-review you get completely comfortable with the safety profile?

Clive Meanwell

Risk of negotiating it myself, but I think the short answer is with therapeutic drugs you should never be complacent about safety. There is no point to which even after drugs on the market you can stop being super vigilant. So, I wouldn’t sort of give bright line as to when you can declare a drug safe or not safe. I think it’s highly contextual.

We are extremely encouraged obviously by the rapid accrual of safety information and thus far I'm very impressed by the data we’re seeing. And each day, each week, and each month go by obviously our confidence increases and it increases fairly rapidly at the pace of enrollments and accrual of evidence that we're seeing.

But I won’t speculate and so up, I think it depends who you are asking at what point. FDA would obviously say well, we'll be okay once you bring it all in. From another stake holder might say, actually I am already comfortable or not comfortable yet. So, Jay it’s a great question but a bit philosophical in terms of the answer, I don’t really have one.

Jay Olson

Okay.

Clive Meanwell

Rapid accrual, good quality data, very careful vigilance and that’s where we are.

Jay Olson

Fair enough, thank you for that. And then just a followup on reference you made earlier to the ODYSSEY trial, what do you hope to learn from the results of ODYSSEY with regards to PCSK9 in general and to ORION-4 specifically?

Clive Meanwell

All of these OUTCOMES trials including FOURIER and ODYSSEY and what we plan to, that testing the effects of long-term lowering of LDL through PCSK9, you know a knock down of antagonism. I think all of us would be very surprised, like I said most of us would be very surprise if the LDL lowering associated with prevalent is not also associated with improvement in MACE outcomes. So I think we’re certainly expecting a positive clinical outcome result.

Now, there are nuances as everybody on the phone knows of patients remain enrolled, endpoints have been used, duration of therapy, all of which may show modest differences relative to the FOURIER trial. Some might speculate, bigger effect size, some might moderate that expectation, but we do expect it to affirm once more the cardiovascular outcomes are significantly lowered by LDL-C lowering when its affected by PCSK9 monoclonal antibody. And we are obviously very happy about that and for this whole field, the better the data are, the more happy we are.

Jay Olson

Great, thank you for taking my questions.

Clive Meanwell

Yes, of course.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Biren Amin of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Biren Amin

Hey, Clive, thanks for taking my questions. Just on the CVOT study cost of $150 million that you guys mentioned, but what time period should we assume that this will be incurred?

Clive Meanwell

Yes, we didn’t make that perfectly clear and the answer is over four to five years. I want to make it clear that that $150 million is not being spent in the next two years. That's the entire cost of the trial to its completion.

Biren Amin

And then just a question on ORION 7 the renal function study, you know you provided an update at your Investor Day, when do we get readout from long-term exposure in these patients and are these patients given only one dose of inclisiran or are there repeat doses also administered?

Clive Meanwell

I think it's one dose for that study. And you know the main way forward on that science Biren I think is to then take that information and change the inclusion criteria to larger studies meaning loosen the criteria for renal function at entry to allow for people with worse renal function than before, now that we know that the body handles it pretty well. And so, rather than thinking in terms of long-term data from a specific renal impairment study, I think you should perhaps look forward to data from larger trials including LDL lowering studies than the OUTCOMES trials which include people with low GFR.

Biren Amin

So, like for example, ORION 10 or 11 would include patients with renal impairment?

Clive Meanwell

Yes, yes, and you know, hopefully that will reflect the population at large. As you know, a lot of people with kind of actually disease have concomitant renal impairment and having the right cross section of the population might be useful for prescribers.

Biren Amin

Got it, and then may be just a last question, just about on partnership if any is the company seeking partnerships in rest of the world with inclisiran?

Clive Meanwell

We are not going to make any comments about our partnering strategies at this time.

Biren Amin

Great, thank you.

Clive Meanwell

Thanks, Biren, thank you.

Operator

I am showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back to Clive Meanwell, Chief Executive Officer of The Medicines Company, for any further remarks.

Clive Meanwell

Yes, thank you very much everybody for attending today. We are moving very quickly with this asset. We think it is an extremely valuable asset and one that can make a huge difference in health outcomes for patients and we also believe it will be the source of substantial increasing shareholder value. We thank you for your support in all those matters. Thanks a lot.

