Summary

During nine trading day drop in early February the S&P 500 Index (SPY) lost 10.2% of its value, officially entering correction territory.

As of the end of the second trading week in February, the S&P 500 regained 52% of its losses from the peak set at the end of January.

This article examines whether the quick “V” shaped market recovery is a sign of returning health, or an indicator of deeper underlying weakness.