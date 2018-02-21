Tupperware, Ford And China Lead Consumer Cyclical Sector February Gains

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five February top-yield Consumer Cyclical stocks showed 6.55% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price (small dogs) continued to lead this sector.

Consumer Cyclical includes twenty-eight industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented eighteen, ranging in yield from 3.99%-21.69%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 5.34% To 34.48% Net Gains For Top Ten By February 2019

Five of ten top net gain Consumer Cyclical dogs, based on analyst 1-year target prices, also belonged to the top ten dividend-yielding for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Cyclical dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 16, 2019 were:

Tupperware Brands (TUP) was projected to net $344.47, based on projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% more than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor (F) was projected to net $205.26, based on dividends, plus twenty-four analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY) was projected to net $196.85, based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% less than the market as a whole.

Guess? (GES) was projected to net $189.78, based on dividends, plus six analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% under the market as a whole.

L Brands LB) was projected to net $156.61, based on dividends, plus the median of twenty-nine analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Cedar Fair (FUN) was projected to net $132.14, based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $120.48, based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

Informa (OTCPK:IFJPY) was projected to net $87.30, based on dividends , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Gannett (GCI) was projected to net $80.36, based on the median of six analyst upside estimates plus annual dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for GCI.

Greek Organisation (OTCPK:GOFPY) was projected to net $53.37, based on dividends, with no mean target price estimates from any analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 15.67% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 33% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One Dividend Consumer Cyclical Stock To Lose 9.72% By February, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2019 was:

Pearson (PSO) which projected a $97.17 loss based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Cyclical Stocks By Yield Covered 18 of 28 Industries For February

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts as of February 16 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks in the Consumer Cyclical sector produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Actionable Conclusion (12-21) Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top Consumer Cyclical Stocks

Top ten Consumer Cyclicals selected 2/16/18 with top yields represented seven industries in the sector: (1) Apparel Manufacturing [1 listed]; (2) Media - Diversified [1 listed]; (3) Publishing [3 listed]; (4) Gambling [2 listed]; (5) Resorts & Casinos [1 listed]; (6) Leisure [1 listed]; (7) Apparel Stores [1 listed].

In first place by yield was a single Apparel Manufacturer, China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY) [1]. In second place was a lone media-diversified representative, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [2].

Thereafter, three publishing firms placed third, fourth, and eighth, Informa (OTCPK:IFJPY) [3], New Media Investment Group (NEWM) [4], and Connect Group (OTCPK:SMWPY) [8].

Two gambling firms placed fifth and seventh as top yielding Consumer Cyclical stocks, Greek Organisation (OTCPK:GOFPY) [5], and Greek Organisation (OTCPK:GRKZF) [7].

Finally three single representative firms completed the list. The lone resorts and casinos representative placed sixth, Gamehost (OTCPK:GHIFF) [6]. A home leisure representative placed ninth, Games Workshop Group (OTCPK:GMWKF). Finally, an apparel stores representative placed tenth, Guess? (GES) [10], to complete the top ten February Consumer Cyclicals by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-26) Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Showed 10%-31% Upsides, And (27 & 28) Two Cast 3% & 12.73% Downsides.

To quantify top rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 6.55% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Consumer Cyclical Stocks By February 2019

Ten top Consumer Cyclicals were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Cyclicals selected 2/16/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven industries in the twenty three consumer cyclical industry sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclicals To (26) Deliver 9.27% Vs. (27) 8.7% Net Gains by All Ten by February, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Consumer Cyclical kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6.55% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten.

The fourth lowest priced Consumer Cyclical top yield stock, China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 19.69%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Cyclical top yield stocks for February 16 were: Greek Organisation (OTCPK:GOFPY); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Gamehost (OTCPK:GHIFF); China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY); Greek Organisation (OTCPK:GRKZF), with prices ranging from $6.44 to $12.50.

Five higher-priced Consumer Cyclical dogs for February 16 were: Guess? (GES); New Media Investment Group (NEWM); Informa (OTCPK:IFJPY); Games Workshop Group (OTCPK:GMWKF); Connect Group (OTCPK:SMWPY), whose prices ranged from $16.20 to $36.74.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Consumer Cyclical stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

