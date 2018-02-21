Sell Your Bonds Because Interest Rates Are Headed Even Higher

Interest rates have risen sharply over the last 18 months. While not in a straight line, the increases have been significant. I am expecting even higher rates as the Federal Reserve reduces their holdings of debt, the tax cuts stimulate economic growth to over 3% annually, and large infrastructure spending programs begin.

Interest Rates Have Increased

Since my September 15, 2016 article advising investors to sell bonds because I expected Donald Trump to win based on certain polls, the price of the 30-year treasury bond (2.25% '46) has dropped 13.8% from 95.8087 to 82.6094 and the 10-year note (1.5% '26) has declined almost 9% from 98.1953 to 89.4063. Investors would have been much better off selling any bond holdings and buying equities instead because the stock market has risen sharply during the same time period. The price decline for the notes is almost six years' worth of interest payments.

The yield curve over the last 18 months has flattened in part due to actions by the U.S. Treasury. After years of lengthening the average maturity of the outstanding federal debt, which helped cause a steeper yield, the average maturity declined over the last few months. At this point, it is unclear if the Treasury plans to continue to reduce the average by issuing a relatively larger portion of new debt with shorter maturities.

Interest rates are higher the last few years, but they are not high by historical data. The FOMC is expected to raise their target for fed funds at two meetings for the rest of this year as the futures for fed funds indicate. The raising of the target prices will further increase the short end of the yield curve.

Fed Funds 30-Day Futures and FOMC Meeting Dates

Contract Month Latest Price Interest Rate Meeting Date March'18 98.51 1.49 March 20-21 April 98.34 1.66 May 98.33 1.67 May 1-2 June 98.22 1.78 June 12-12 July 98.15 1.85 August 98.12 1.88 July 31-Aug 1 September 98.12 1.88 Sep 25-26 October 98.01 1.99 November 97.98 2.04 Nov 7-8 December 97.94 2.06 Dec 18-19 January'19 97.89 2.11 February 97.86 2.14

Not only is the Federal Reserve raising their targets for fed funds, they announced their plan last September to reduce their holdings of debt. In 2014, they stopped buying additional debt, but continued to buy debt to replace securities that matured. They will decrease their reinvestment of maturing treasuries by $6 billion a month (increasing that figure $6 billion each quarter) and mortgage securities by $4 billion each month (increasing that figure $4 billion each quarter).

So eventually, they will be decreasing their reinvestment of maturing securities by $50 billion a month - $600 billion a year. By itself, the market could absorb this, but combined with a strong economy and bigger government deficits, interest rates could rise quickly over the next few years.

Government Actions Could Increase Interest Rates

There have been a number of actions taken by various levels of government that could cause increased inflation and interest rates.

The latest report on wages showed a 2.9% national average increase from prior year, which caused some investors to worry that labor costs may increase inflation and therefore, interest rates. Part of this increase was not caused by supply/demand but legislation that increased minimum wages in various states and cities. Future increases are already law such as in New York City where the minimum wage increases to $15 from $13 at the end of this year.

The new tax law could increase the national deficit by $1.455 trillion over 10 years according to a report by the Congressional Budget Office. That higher deficit could lead to much higher interest rates. This report received a lot of media attention. Many, however, failed to note that the report clearly stated that "... estimates do not incorporate the effects of macroeconomic feedback... It is not practicable to provide an estimate of the budgetary impact of the bill’s macroeconomic effects at this time." (So to be fair, the deficit impact could be much smaller or even reduce the deficit, if one agrees with supply-side economics.)

This month President Trump issued his Infrastructure Initiative that called for $1.0 trillion in spending on infrastructure. While this increased spending could help certain industries such as steel, it is not certain that it would have as positive an impact on the entire economy as some hope because this government spending could "crowd out" private sector spending. I think the initiative will spur the economy, but at the same time will increase interest rates.

Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum could increase domestic production, but could further increase interest rates with an expanding economy and higher domestic prices for steel and aluminum. President Trump has until April to decide on these tariffs, and since he campaigned on this issue, I would expect him to approve the tariffs.

Strategy

If an investor agrees that interest rates are headed even higher, what should be their portfolio strategy? Sell long-dated bonds. Sell STRIPS if they own any in their IRA accounts. These will drop in price more than short-dated debt. Consider selling equity that trades primarily on its yield. Buy/hold short-dated debt in fixed income portfolios.

Retail investors who want to speculate on rising interest rates and should consider buying put options on 10-year notes on the CME. More sophisticated investors may consider selling the actual 10-year note futures or even selling call options.

Conclusion

While interest rates have moved higher over the last few years, they still are low on a historical basis. Interest rates on the 10-year note have risen from 1.70% when I urged investors to sell bonds in September 2016 to 2.87%. This 107 basis-point increase could be just the beginning of a rather long and sharp increase. Continued government actions by Trump and states could stimulate the economy to grow at a much higher level, which could further increase interest rates across the yield curve. If investors have not already adjusted their portfolios to reflect higher rates, they need to do so ASAP.

