The Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:NYSE:CPB) has reported earnings, and it was a bit surprising to us that the name actually delivered results above our expectations. For nearly all of calendar 2017, we had seen nothing but subpar quarters from the soup giant. Today we return to the controversial stock as our focus ticker of the day. In this column, we will discuss why this name is value dividend play going forward. Further, we highlight risks in the name even considering it as a dividend stock, and offer our projections for the rest of fiscal 2018.

Yield at 3%

The stock simply doesn't have amazing returns in the last year few years, so we do not consider it a growth name. This name is a dividend play, which has its ups and downs. Lately, it seems there are more downs then ups, but this is where the dividend comes into play. Take a look at share prices in the last year:

Source: Yahoo Finance

That is one ugly chart. However, since September, the trading has been quite resilient at the $45.50 level. It is a strong level of support, with $45.50 only being breached on occasion. We think that is the level investors should be targeting to add shares. While there is not a lot of growth in store for the name, the yield is at 3% at present levels. This is where you should consider being a buyer if you are interested in the name. From both a technical and fundamental standpoint, we feel risk is mitigated at this level. While we were bearish, we think the name is now a hold at $45.50, although we still have concerns over sales that are flat to declining, while earnings per share has seen minimal growth.

Sales weakness persists

Performance does not justify the present level of pricing, and that is why we called for profit taking at $60. Now that shares are down 25%, we think the time is right to upgrade to a hold. Still, sales have been rather weak over the last few years:

Source: SEC filings

Just looking at sales, we see the lack of growth is apparent. We contend that this is at best a very slow growth name.

Our analysis on the top line

We were pleasantly surprised to see sales come in at $2.18 billion. This surpassed our expectations of $2.10 billion by $80 million. We were of course more bearish than the Street consensus, but the Street consensus was for $2.16 billion, so it is a positive to see this target surpassed as well. What is more, growth of 0.5%, while stagnant, is still positive, and more than we expected. So, what is going on?

It seems management’s strategy may, and we stress ‘may,’ be beginning to payoff. We have felt that strategic plans were insufficient as they were not going far enough to offset the pressure from competition and to grow sales. Coming into this quarter, we had seen contraction in the company, with less sales and earnings power. Pricing adjustments helped drive the slight revenue growth, but we do have concerns over organic growth.

Organic growth continues to face pressure. We believe organic growth pressure (down 2% this quarter once again) stems from the fact that many store brands now offer similar products at a reduced rate. The company simply has not done enough to address this pressing issue. Sales pressures are mounting not only from other food companies, but from grocers themselves offering these store brands. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we are going to harp on this fact until we see a real change here. Our concerns are substantiated once again by the fact that U.S. soup sales were down 7%.

Although sales surpassed our expectations, please understand that we had set the bar pretty low. We continue to stress that Campbell’s needs to reinforce what is working, such as its global snacks division. Sales are growing here and there are cost savings initiatives underway. While Campbell has had a particular issue moving product with key customers for soup, it is also having issues in its Campbell Fresh product line, but we are encouraged that the company is getting serious here, as the CEO finally acknowledged they need to do more when she said:

...we expect our beverage innovation plans to drive improved beverage performance in the second half. We are committed to returning this business to profitable growth.



This statement gets at what we have been saying for over a year. That the company needs to design and develop unique products to bring the customer back. While we are pleased with the cost savings initiatives, we need top line growth if we want to really see earnings growth.

Earnings grew

We were pleased to see that earnings before interest and taxes shot up 19% versus last year to $243 million. However, were not pleased when we consider items impacting comparability. Excluding items impacting comparability, we saw this metric fall 4% to $402 million despite lower marketing expenses. This is an ongoing problem, and we were surprised that margins fell 2.2 points to 35.2%. Thanks to a lower tax rate however, adjusted earnings per share grew year-over-year:

Source: SEC filings

As you can see adjusted earnings per share was up 10% to $1.00. This type of performance is still slightly below what we would like to see for a stock trading at times earnings in our opinion. What is going on here?

Our analysis of the bottom line

The pressure on earnings stems of course from a weak top line, but expenses continue to be high. However, it is evident that the company is working toward improving its expenses. In fact, total expenses were down slightly to $1.94 billion from $1.97 billion last year. We saw increases in administrative expenses, while promotional and advertising expenses were lower.

This implies that the company spent less money to advertise and sell its products, but coupled with the cost of ingredients (which were up 2%) and higher administrative expenses, adjusted gross margin was pressured as mentioned above. Looking ahead, we are pleased that the company is expanding its costs savings program target to $500 million by 2020. To get there, administrative expenses will have to be controlled, in conjunction with effective marketing. It is imperative that earnings and cash flows improve to protect the dividend.

Our analysis on the dividend

We accept the fact that growth isn’t a priority for the company, so we need to ensure that the 3% yielding dividend is secure. At $0.35 quarterly, or $1.40 annually, the stock yields 3.05% at present levels. The question for a dividend name is whether cash flow is sufficient to pay the dividend.

One way which we like to quantify dividend safety is to examine the ratio of the dividends paid to free cash flow generated. What is helpful to investigate is the change in the dividend payout ratio, comparing dividends paid to free cash flow. Here is the dividend to free cash flow ratio over the last 5 quarters:

Source: SEC filings, Author Calculations

Total dividends paid have been on the rise, while in general, free cash flow has faced pressure. Plotting the ratio, we see a somewhat alarming uptrend. Investors should carefully continue to monitor this situation as there is an increasing dividend payout ratio over time. Right now, the dividend is safe, but keep an eye on in as we enter the second half of fiscal 2018.

Our thoughts going forward

Prior to the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs act, we saw earnings that looked set to dip 1% to 3%, meaning fiscal 2018 earnings would have been $2.95 to $3.02. At $3.00, that would have put the stock at 15 times forward earnings, which is still pricey. That said, thanks to the new tax bill, as well as sales that we think will be flat in conjunction with the cost savings program, we are now expecting earnings per share for fiscal 2018 in the range of $3.12 to $3.20.

At a projected mid-point of $3.16 in earnings, shares are at a slightly more attractive 14.5 times forward earnings. That said, management appears to be understanding (finally) that it needs to be more proactive to reverse the rut the company has been stuck in. While we would love to buy shares at $40, we think the name deserves an upgrade to a hold at $46 given its strong technical support and somewhat improved outlook fundamentally.

