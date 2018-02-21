Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Portola Pharmaceuticals

Today we will discuss Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), which came out with some mixed news. PTLA shares were down sharply at the time of writing this note.

Portola reported that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) communicated a positive trend vote on the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the Factor Xa-inhibitor andexant alfa. The committee though has requested Portola to provide some additional data, which is likely to delay CHMP opinion on the MAA until the fourth quarter. Andexanet alfa is already being reviewed by the FDA in the U.S. and the agency is expected to take a decision on the NDA on May 4, 2018, a major catalyst for Portola as we have noted before.

Portola also reported that the CHMP has communicated a negative trend for betrixaban. This means that the committee is likely to adopt a negative opinion for the MAA when it meets in March 2018. This is a setback for Portola as the company is likely to be asked for additional study for betrixaban before giving a positive opinion. Portola reported that the CHMP has acknowledged the efficacy of betrixaban based on the data from the APEX trial but it is not convinced about the positive benefit risk. This means that the EMA is likely to ask for a second confirmatory study. Remember that betrixaban’s approval in the U.S. last year came as a surprise and was the main reason PTLA shares bounced back sharply last year.

Overall, we see the developments in Europe as negative for PTLA. Additional study for betrixaban would increase PTLA’s cash burn. However, we have noted before that the key value driver for PTLA is andexanent alfa. While the request for additional data will delay a potential commercial launch in Europe, it does not change the fundamentals significantly in our opinion. We continue to remain bullish on PTLA’s long-term prospects. PTLA shares have fallen to $45 and are now down more than 7% for the year. We expect shares to regain the lost ground though ahead of the FDA decision on adexanet alfa NDA in May.

Stocks in News: Analysis of WVE, ABBV

Wave Life Sciences (WVE) announced that it has entered into a global collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPHF) focused on the development and commercialization of nucleic acid therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

Analysis: As per the terms of the two-component agreement, Takeda will make an upfront payment of $110 million to Wave and purchase $60 million worth of Wave shares (price per share at $54.70). Furthermore, Takeda will also provide at least $60 million in research funding over a four-year period. The first component gives Takeda the option to co-develop/co-commercialize WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 in HD, WVE-3972-01 in ALS and FTD and a program in SCA3 after Wave demonstrates proof of mechanism. If Takeda decides to opt in, Wave will be entitled to an opt-in payment and will lead manufacturing and co-development activities. Takeda will lead co-development in the U.S. and all commercial activities ex-U.S. Global costs and profits will be equally shared. Wave will be eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments. The second component gives Takeda the right to license multiple preclinical programs for CNS indications, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's. During a four-year term, the two companies may collaborate on up to six targets at any time. Takeda will provide at least $60 million in funding for Wave's preclinical activities and additional expenses. If Takeda elects to advance six programs, Wave will also be eligible to receive more than $2 billion in milestone payments. Wave will also be eligible to receive tiered high single-digit-to-mid-teen royalties on global net sales.

AbbVie (ABBV) announced that a phase 3 trial, ELARIS UF-I, evaluating elagolix in women with uterine fibroids met the primary endpoint.

Analysis: The data announced showed that a 68.5% of women receiving egolix in combination with low-dose hormone (add-back) therapy, achieved clinical response at month 6 compared to 8.7% for placebo (p<0.001). Clinical response was defined as menstrual blood loss volume less than 80 mL during month 6 and at least a 50% reduction in menstrual blood loss volume from baseline to month 6. All ranked secondary endpoints were also met.

In other news

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) announced that it has licensed antisense drug IONIS-AZ5-2.5rx to AstraZeneca (AZN) for the treatment of an inherited kidney disorder, the second development candidate under their strategic collaboration. As per the terms of the agreement, Ionis will receive $30 million in upfront payment, up to $300 million in milestones and tiered low double-digit royalties on net sales.

Dynavax (DVAX) announced that it has closed a $175 million loan with CRG LP. DVAX will borrow $100 million initially and the remaining later. The loan carries an interest rate of 9.5%.

Mylan (MYL) announced that the FDA has tentatively approved its fixed-dose combination of dolutegravir, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide for the treatment of HIV infection in developing countries.

Perrigo (PRGO) announced the appointment of acting CFO Ronald Winowiecki as its formal CFO.

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announced that a phase 2b/3 clinical trial evaluating its PRO 140 in combination with existing antiretroviral therapy (ART), in patients failing their current HIV therapy met the primary endpoint of a statistically valid proportion of participants who achieved at least a 5x reduction in HIV-1 RNA viral load at the end of week 1.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) announced that the FDA has accepted for review its refiled New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for inhaled INBRIJA (levodopa) for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients currently on a carbidopa/levodopa regimen. The agency's action date is October 5.

Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) announced that an investigation led by its Board’s Audit Committee failed to find any improprieties with revenue recognition. The investigation began after allegations improper revenue recognition from a fiscal Q4 sales promotion. The committee concluded that the allegations were without merit.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) announced that it has reached an agreement with the FDA with regards to the key aspects of a planned Phase 3 study evaluating Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) for the treatment of Prader-Will syndrome (PWS).

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) reported its fourth-quarter results, posting earnings of $0.85 per share. Earnings beat consensus forecast of $0.72 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $189.6 million, beating consensus forecast by $24.41 million. Revenue rose 386.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) has initiated a $150 million public offering of ADSs. Price, volume and terms of the offering have not been announced.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) announced that it has signed an agreement with China-based Everest Medicines Limited for the development and commercialization of eravacycline in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea and Singapore. According to the terms of the agreement, Tetraphase will receive an upfront payment of $7 million, up to $16.5 million in clinical and regulatory milestones, up to $20 million in sales-based milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

Merck (MRK) has agreed to acquire Viralytics for A$ 502 million ($394 million).

The Medicines Company (MDCO) reported a loss of $0.61 per share in its fourth quarter, 67 cents lower than the consensus forecast. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $8.6 million, down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Revenue missed consensus forecast by $14.07 million.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) announced that it has in-licensed Catelent’s (CTLT) Zydis ODT (orally disintegrating tablet) fast-dissolving tablet technology for use with migraine med rimegepant and other small molecule calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists.

Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) announced that the FDA has granted its Amphora (L-lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel a Fast Track review for the prevention of urogenital chlamydia in women.

