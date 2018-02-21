Gartner: Avoid

Summary

Gartner overpaid to acquire CEB, based on its 30-day weighted average closing stock price, 60-day volume weighted average closing price, and price on the last trading day.

That sort of thing is great for CEB shareholders and bad for IT shareholders - especially when it's partially funded with IT stock.

Nearly half of its capital structure is goodwill.

It doesn't make any money.

Its earnings yield is 255 basis points below the risk-free rate.