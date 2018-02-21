Long Ideas | Tech  | Editors' Picks

CenturyLink: A Slightly Bullish Case

About: CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)
by: Kostas Feruliovas
Kostas Feruliovas
Summary

CenturyLink may show improvements in results after the Level 3 acquisition.

We consider current dividend per share levels too high and expect cuts.

Our valuation of USD 20/sh. implies a 20% upside to the market price.

1. Conclusions of the Analysis

CenturyLink's (CTL) stock price has seen some pressure in the past year with a slight recovery recently. We expect the company to show improvements in its Income Statement