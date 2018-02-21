CenturyLink: A Slightly Bullish Case
About: CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)
by: Kostas Feruliovas
Summary
CenturyLink may show improvements in results after the Level 3 acquisition.
We consider current dividend per share levels too high and expect cuts.
Our valuation of USD 20/sh. implies a 20% upside to the market price.
1. Conclusions of the Analysis
CenturyLink's (CTL) stock price has seen some pressure in the past year with a slight recovery recently. We expect the company to show improvements in its Income Statement