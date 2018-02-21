Summary

Diana Containerships issued mediocre earnings on February 20th. Revenue was better than expected as the sector rebounds, but G&A and interest expense were worse than forecast.

Shares Outstanding were 757k at November 3rd after the reverse split. Weighted Average shares at December 31st were 1.625 implying outstanding shares in excess of 3 million at yearend.

The Company issued its 20-F between late February and early March during the last three years. The next 20-F should update the share count in the Subsequent Events footnote.

The Company reduced the previously announced vessel sale to two and subsequently announced the sale for demolition of a third vessel, leaving it with 8 operating vessels.

Kalani owns the B-2 warrants and is economically incentivized to exercise the remainder prior to expiration during March 2019. This will result in continued dilution and price pressure.