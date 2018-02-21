Snooze Your Way To Wealth With This Dividend Growth Machine
About: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
by: Wealth Insights
Summary
Johnson & Johnson remains well off of its 52-week highs despite the market rebounding from its recent correction.
The healthcare giant is going to raise its dividend next quarter, which could trigger yield based buyers.
The valuation based on next year's earnings is attractive, making now a great time to accumulate shares.
We as investors tend to gravitate towards the "shiny" objects of the market. Cryptocurrencies are starting to rebound, and the famous FANG stocks have long been consuming news headlines as they race to be the