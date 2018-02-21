Long Ideas | Services | Canada
Shopify And The Darkstore Catalyst
About: Shopify Inc. (SHOP)
by: L&F Capital Management
Summary
When all is said and done, a $200 price target on SHOP stock may prove to be far too conservative.
Shopify is optimized to succeed in a world of digital retail decentralization.
All signs point to the world gradually heading in this direction, and we specifically point investors' attention to startup Darkstore.
Overall, we think SHOP stock is still in the early innings of a huge, secular growth story.
We recently put out a note on how Shopify (SHOP) stock could get to $200 and up over the next several years. We feel, however, that this price target undervalues what's arguably Shopify's