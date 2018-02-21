The management team at Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) came out with some exciting news for its shareholders. According to the business, the firm struck a deal with an undisclosed buyer wherein it would sell to the business some assets located in West Texas. This builds on Linn’s strategy of trying to divest of non-core assets, refocus its operations on its core areas, and generate value for investors in the future. In all, this news is phenomenal for shareholders and is yet another reason why investors in the business should consider the firm as a legitimate long-term prospect.

Terms of the deal

Linn has, over the years, been involved in conventional and unconventional properties. In order to focus on where it sees the greatest potential, the oil and gas business decided to sell off some assets in West Texas that fit in the former category. Generally speaking, conventional assets are low-decline in nature, which means they last for longer than unconventional ones. They also are generally cheaper, but in a world where the name of the game is extracting as much raw product as possible to generate cash flow, they are rarely a key part of the strategy of small E&P firms.

Instead of continuing to operate these assets, Linn has decided to sell at least some of them off. These ones, in particular, have been committed to by another party for a price of $119.5 million. The buyer will receive 28,000 net acres with proved developed reserves of 14.4 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). Total production of these assets averaged 6,300 boe per day in 2017.

Fundamentally, the cash flow generated by these properties is attractive. According to management, field level cash flow stands at about $32 million per year, but this doesn’t include estimated general and administrative costs of around $3 million per year. Taking this out, we are left with cash flow of around $29 million. This translates to a price/cash flow ratio for Linn of around 4.1, which is quite low. However, this doesn’t take into consideration what kind of capex as well as what kind of future abandonment costs might come about, so it’s impossible to know what the bottom line cash flow of these assets would be. One of Linn’s prior asset sales was conducted at a $2 million discount to its proved developed PV-10, in large part because of future liabilities, but no such disclosure was offered for this latest sale.

The proved developed PV-10 for these assets was $106 million. Interestingly, management’s estimate here was based on outdated energy prices. Oil was assumed to be $50 per barrel, while natural gas was assumed to be $3 per Mcf. With natural gas at $2.612 per Mcf and oil now at $61.27 per barrel, it’s impossible to tell (without more information) what the PV-10 would otherwise be. More likely than not, management did this to stay consistent with its other sales over the past year. There's also some uncertainty not only with this sale but with Linn’s other divestitures, because its PV-10 figures only account for proved developed reserves, not proved undeveloped ones.

Putting the sale in context

Since May 2, 2017, when management announced the sale of its Jonah and Pinedale assets for $581.5 million, Linn has agreed to sell off a total of nine disclosure-worthy properties. The aggregate gross purchase price for these assets has come out to more than $1.87 billion. Acres sold for these combined properties has come out to 461,000 and total production, on an annualized basis, has been 60,350 boe per day. Proved developed reserves have added up to 203 million boe.

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see selected financial and production/reserve data for the properties Linn’s management team has sold off since the middle of 2017. In the next table, shown below, you can see some data that illustrates the price/PV-10 and the price/proved reserves of these assets. Its new West Texas asset sale seems to have been done at a discount to the average seen over this period of time. On a price/PV-10 basis, the ratio of 1.13 is dwarfed by the 1.40 average of all sales. Its price/proved reserves ratio of 8.30 is lower than the 11.24 average seen across its assets. That said, it’s still better than what we saw from its Waterflood and Texas Panhandle assets, and from its Los Angeles Basin assets.

*Created by Author

A probable use of the cash

With the proceeds of its first asset sales, management paid down the rest of its corporate debt. From there, it initiated a share buyback program that was, over time, increased from $75 million to $400 million. In addition to that, the firm finished a tender buyback earlier this year that saw it purchase 6.77 million units, or roughly 8.1% of total shares outstanding, in exchange for $325 million (a price of $48 per unit).

Since the completion of its tender, shares have fallen back to $38.38 as of the time of this writing. This represents a decrease, from their 52-week high, of 12.7%. In part, this can be chalked up to a mix of falling energy prices (especially natural gas) and the fact that the “free lunch” created by the tender has now passed. Another likely contributor, though, is the concern of what might happen next. With plenty of cash on hand, more asset sales likely, and zero debt, the probability of Linn running into financial trouble again is nearly zilch.

This means that extra cash on hand will grow. One option would be for Linn to use that cash to grow production, but with shares cheaper than they probably should be, continued buybacks may make sense. Given the low level of trust in Linn’s management team, though, because of the company’s prior bankruptcy, investors are bound to be wary of cash just sitting on the books. Having too much cash can result in corporate decisions that are suboptimal and, at times, even destructive for shareholders.

Based on Linn’s recent history (post bankruptcy), I believe that they will utilize this cash, combined with whatever else they have on hand, to engage in more share buybacks. I’m not necessarily opposed to this, but given the fact that the oil market continues to improve, I, if I were a shareholder, would prefer investment into production growth. In the long run, if it’s done appropriately, growing output will result in the greatest distribution of cash back to investors. Another viable alternative would be a core-centric acquisition.

Takeaway

Linn’s management team continues to perform well, selling off non-core assets and returning value to investors in the process. Unfortunately, this recent sale seems to be at the lower end of what some of its other asset sales have been at, but the monetization of these assets is still great nonetheless, seeing as how they are no longer a part of Linn’s long-term strategy. Ultimately, there is some execution risk here if management allocates the capital inefficiently, but at this point, and in this market, it’s difficult to make too many mistakes.