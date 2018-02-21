Concho Resources' (CXO) CEO, Tim Leach on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Tim Leach - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Jack Harper - President, Chief Financial Officer

Megan Hays - Vice President, Investor Relations

Analysts

Arun Jayaram - JP Morgan

John Freeman - Raymond James

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors

Bob Brackett - Bernstein Research

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs

Dave Kistler - Piper Jaffray

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Nicolaus

Richard Tullis - Capital One

Paul Grigel - Macquarie

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Ms. Megan Hays. Ma’am, you may begin.

Megan Hays

Thank you, Amanda. Good morning and welcome everyone to Concho’s fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings call. With me today in Midland are Tim Leach, Chairman and CEO; Jack Harper, President and CFO; and Will Giraud, Executive Vice President, as well as members of the Concho senior management team.

Our earnings release and corporate presentation are available on our website. We plan to file our annual report on Form 10-K today after market close.

Please note that we will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations this morning. Also, some of our comments may reference non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking statements and other disclaimers, as well as reconciliations to the nearest corresponding GAAP measures are in our earnings release and corporate presentation.

We have a lot of great news to discuss with you today. Tim will start the call and then you will hear from Jack, who will provide a detailed review of our results and outlook for 2018. Following their prepared remarks, we will take your questions. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up.

With that, let me turn it over to Tim.

Tim Leach

Thanks Megan. Good morning. We’re really pleased with the company’s performance last year. Commodity prices strengthened during the fourth quarter but the move higher was choppy. This only helps to highlight what we’ve tried to do at Concho, and that’s build a machine that not only survives volatility but thrives. We do that by consistently executing our strategy, the same, simple yet powerful strategy since we founded the company. It’s driven by our people, assets, returns, and balance sheet. Fourth quarter and full year 2017 results illustrate our ability to execute on this strategy and deliver near term performance while positioning ourselves for sustainable long-term growth and returns.

This industry is exciting. Commodity prices change, new plays emerge, technologies advance. Our strategy allows us to adapt quickly and our history in the Permian, which is the best value-creating engine in our industry, enables us to be a leader in the development here. Developing large scale projects, manufacturing mode, whatever you call, it’s one way that we’re doing it.

While our strategy is the same, the development of our inventory is more sophisticated and creates an opportunity to extend our competitive edge. Overall, 2017 was a great year for Concho.

At the start of the year, we outlined a $1.5 billion capital program with a resulting growth range of 20 to 24%. The operating environment was dynamic - we had to keep both our hands firmly on the steering wheel, but our focus paid off and the team delivered exceptional performance. Capital invested totaled $1.7 billion and for the second year in a row after fully funding our capital program, we generated excess cash flow.

While acquisitions and trades were a key part of our strategy, it’s our development program that ultimately drove value. For ’17, production growth totaled 28%, which exceeded the high end of our guidance. A key ingredient to our success last year was better well performance. That was driven by extending our lateral links, refining our lateral placement, and optimizing completion designs.

We also announced proved reserves in yesterday’s release. Our proved reserves increased 17% to 840 million BOEs. Proved developed reserves increased 26% versus a year ago and now account for 70% of our total, and we replaced 275% of our production at a proved developed finding cost of $8.68.

Our accomplishments last year paved the way for continued operational and financial performance for the next decade. Our development activities validated well spacing, lateral placement and completion design, and our strategic acquisitions and asset exchanges added complementary leasehold for long lateral development. The result is more high quality reinvestment opportunities to fuel our growth.

Total resource increased by more than 25% year-over-year driven by a 37% increase in premium resource. For Concho, what we call premium resource will achieve greater than a 35% rate of return at 55 and 3. Based on this economic threshold, approximately 60% of our undeveloped horizontal resource is premium. Importantly, our premium resource inventory achieves an average rate of return of 67%, and we have roughly 30 years of premium runway at our current pace.

Looking back, shale has passed through three stages: discovery, delineation, and now development. For Concho, development entails harvesting reserves with large scale multi-zone projects. As competition to supply the most efficient barrels intensifies, we believe this type of development is important to maximize recoveries, drive economies of scale, and deliver attractive long-term economic returns predictably and consistently.

As our competitors report results and provide their guidance, it’s clear that the Permian, which is already the most active play, is set to see even more activity. We’ll leverage our unique position to continue to execute the Concho strategy and advance our lead in the best oil play.

One advantage we have that allows us to deliver growth today and build for the future is active asset portfolio management. For Concho, active management is a three-part equation. We buy things that bolt onto our core areas, we sell things that are not strategic to our development, and increasingly we focus on swapping things with our neighbors so that we all block up for longer lateral development. We’re focusing on all parts of this equation. Most recently, we sold non-core leasehold in Ward and Reeves County for approximately $280 million. These were non-contiguous, low working interest, and largely non-operated properties with minimal production and proved reserves. The sale brings our total divestiture proceeds to $1.4 billion since 2016.

We also executed a significant asset trade with one of our larger neighbors. For us, the trade fills in a very strategic part of our Mabee Ranch position and also adds working interest to our operated positions in Upton County and on the New Mexico Shelf. In exchange, we traded out of our checkerboard acreage in Culberson County. The trade is a win-win and allows both companies to operate more effectively and maximize the value of their respective assets.

Our people and strategy have built a great company with decades of high quality drilling opportunities. We have a visible path to strong growth per debt-adjusted share and free cash flow generation. I’ve said this before - leadership in our industry is defined by execution strength and capital discipline. We’ve built a company that can thrive in almost any environment, and if you’ve followed Concho, you know our execution over the last 10 years has demonstrated this. I believe that we’re in the best position in our history to execute on our long-term value creation strategy.

Again, 2017 was a great year for Concho. I want to thank our team. They made it happen. I’m as excited about our future today as I was on Day 1.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Jack to discuss the quarter in more detail.

Jack Harper

Thank you, Tim. We delivered outstanding performance in the fourth quarter. Production of 2,011 BOEs per day exceeded the high end of our guidance range and represented 9% growth over the previous quarter. We also continued to focus on expense control in the fourth quarter. LOE per BOE edged down while cash G&A and interest expense were both substantially lower over the previous quarter. High margin oil growth translated into strong financial performance. Our adjusted net income per share was $0.66 and EBITDEx totaled $513 million.

For 2017, we grew oil volumes 29% and total production 28%. Our cost savings efforts paid off too. Controllable cash cost per unit, which includes LOE, G&A, and interest expense, were down 16% as compared to 2016. During last year, we refinanced a substantial portion of our long-term debt and lowered our annual interest expense.

Regarding our balance sheet, we’ve never been in a better position. In 2017, we achieved investment grade credit ratings and enhanced our credit position by lowering absolute leverage and improving our cost of capital. We’re right in the middle of our comfort zone for leverage. A strong balance sheet increases our flexibility and puts us in a position to deliver differentiated performance within cash flow over the long term.

Over the last few years, our transition to large scale multi-well projects has been an important development that will continue to drive growth, innovation and efficiencies. Here is an update on some of our recent projects.

In the northern Delaware, the Vast and Windward projects are demonstrating great early success. The Vast is made up of seven one-mile wells in the Wolfcamp sands and shale, and the Windward includes eight two-mile wells in the Avalon shale. These projects have produced an aggregate 3 million barrels made up of 71% oil in the first four months of production.

Our latest projects in the southern Delaware and Midland basins look to build upon that success. In the southern Delaware, our original eight-well project design expanded to 10 wells in order to optimize the development pattern and recoveries of the third Bone Spring, Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B zones. It’s a great example of being able to feed real-time science into the development machine and adapt accordingly. The average lateral link for the project is 9,700 feet. We now have sufficient production history to provide you with an average 30-day peak rate for the project of 26,000 BOEs per day.

In the Midland basin, the 13-well, two mile Mabee Ranch project is online as well. This project tests multi-zone development and key spacing assumptions for our core position within our portfolio. We’re excited by the early production results with a 24-hour current peak rate of approximately 15,000 BOEs which is made up of 85% oil, with oil rates continuing to climb. While we’ve operated in the Midland basin for a long time, we’re also at the forefront of applying new technology to further advance completion techniques and ultimate recovery. The Mabee Ranch project includes three wells with fiber optic monitoring. The application of this technology generates both real time and long-term feedback that enables our team to make modifications with big implications for maximizing value, and this knowledge is transferrable to other parts of our portfolio.

As we look to 2018, our total capital investment is expected to be $2 billion with 93% allocated for drilling and completion activity. This level of investment is expected to grow oil approximately 20%. Importantly, approximately two-thirds of our development capital will be directed to large scale, multi-zone projects. To capitalize on our scale of manage and reduce operational risk across the supply chain, we are sourcing sand from several regional mines in the Permian and have secured last mile transportation logistics.

Around this time last year, we provided a three-year plan to reinvest our cash flow and grow production at a compounded rate of 20%. We delivered in a big way in 2017 and are rolling forward that plan to 2020. By continuing to reinvest our cash flow, we expect to grow production at a compounded rate of 20% between now and 2020. This outlook is cash flow breakeven in each year at oil prices in the low to mid 50s.

Our 2018 capital program and the three-year outlook are consistent with the way we’ve run our business for the last 10 years. The growth we set out to achieve is the output of reinvesting in our high margin, high quality assets.

We ended the year on a strong note and start 2018 with a great deal of momentum. We have so much opportunity before us, and our assets provide a solid platform for scalable growth. By delivering strong and consistent execution and managing our business with discipline, we are in the best position to build long-term value for our shareholders.

With that, we’ll now open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from the line of Doug Leggate of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Mr. Leggate, your line is open.

Megan Hays

Operator, we can go to the next question.

Operator

Okay, our next question comes from the line of Arun Jayaram of JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Arun Jayaram

Yes, good morning - Arun Jayaram from JPM. Tim, first question is regarding portfolio management. You outlined, I think, $1.4 billion in proceeds over the last couple years. I was wondering if you could comment on how recurring a program this could be and other opportunities you could have to perhaps bring inventory that is at the end of your queue and realize that in terms of cash, and what does the near term outlook look like for more asset trades like the one you did with the integrated oil company?

Tim Leach

Yes. I think as I outlined, I think it’s a major part of our strategy. As the company grows, and I talked about our drilling program getting more sophisticated, the asset quality just continues to get better, so I think trading into longer development, longer lateral development, bigger blocks, higher ownership, those types of trades are ongoing. I can’t remember the number we did in the last quarter, but it was a shockingly high number of trades. It’s just kind of the blocking and tackling of our business.

You know, selling out of areas, the number that you referred to, I still think that that will continue. Some of that was the ACC pipeline and how we monetized that. Creating value for our shareholders through our asset position in the Permian Basin is, I think, something we’re going to continue to do.

Arun Jayaram

Great, and just my follow-up, Tim, you mentioned the ACC pipeline monetization. You did sit here with about a 24% or so interest in Oryx. I would suspect there’s probably a lot of industry interest in that asset, so what are your plans on a go-forward basis with that investment in the Oryx system?

Tim Leach

Yes, we’re really happy with that investment. We think it gets more valuable every year. As you know, we don’t manage that asset - that was an investment in a company that built the pipeline, similar to ACC. It’s an investment that we’d be happy to hold long term and we’d also be happy to sell it, so it’s one of those opportunities to create more value.

Arun Jayaram

I guess stay tuned on that front. Thanks a lot, Tim.

Tim Leach

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of John Freeman of Raymond James. Your line is open.

John Freeman

Good morning, guys. As you guys look to further capitalize on your scale with roughly 65% of activity targeted at these large scale multi-well projects, I’m just trying to get a sense of how you think about optimizing the size of these projects. It looks like they’re getting a little bit bigger than they were last year, if that trend just sort of continues, how you think about optimizing the number of wells that you would have on one of these types of projects.

Jack Harper

Sure, John. It’s a work in progress. As you’ve seen over the last few years, they have increased in size and scale, and that’s all part of the process to determine in which areas what the optimal size project is to attempt to maximize rate of return and the drainage in those areas. So work in progress, but the size and scale is moving up.

John Freeman

Then just my follow-up question, you cited that you all got about 50% of your 2018 sand volume sourced in basin. Is that a mix that you’re happy with long term, or do you anticipate that increasing over time?

Tim Leach

Yes John, I think that’s going to go up over time. The whole capability of those mines is just starting to come on now and in the second quarter, and so I think it will be a growing part of our portfolio.

John Freeman

Great, thanks guys. Nice quarter.

Tim Leach

Thanks John.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Scott Hanold

Good morning. My first question is obviously you guys have demonstrated your ability to produce free cash flow at low prices, and obviously at current strip prices that generation continues to increase. What are your current thoughts, and I think I asked this one last quarter but I’d like to see where you guys are thinking about this now, what are your thoughts with regards to what to do with that excess free cash flow as that cash balance builds if commodity prices stay high?

Tim Leach

Yes, I’m going to give you a very high level answer and then maybe go down a little bit more in the weeds. You know, in my comments I talked about the increasing commodity prices had been choppy in the fourth quarter and how we have positioned ourselves to take advantage of that. So I think being able to demonstrate free cash flow generation over a long period of time, that’s something we’ve done, something we’re striving to do more of, but we also did a lot of other things with that cash. We improved our balance sheet. I think for the long term, having a strong balance sheet is going to be a real strategic advantage for us. I would like to see our balance sheet further strengthened.

But clearly, when you look out, we talk about decades of growth and work and things like that, and as we become more and more efficient, we create a really efficient cash generation machine. When we started this company a decade ago, we talked about would it be possible to deliver private equity types of returns for public shareholders like we did for the decade where we were private, and if you look back on the--and when we were private, we delivered high 20s compounded rates of return. When you look at the last decade now with Concho as a public company, we’ve kind of done that, and the value proposition has been through our development machine and also through our focus on the Permian Basin and consolidation. So I think when somebody buys Concho, they’re buying into that value proposition.

Now at some point in time when you look down the road, you can see how much cash flow we’re going to generate, and I think when we get in the mode of starting to return capital to our shareholders, it will be in the form of a new value proposition. It won’t be just a nominal type of return of capital, but it will be something that you say, okay, I get it, this is how these guys are going to create value going forward, so that’s kind of how I’m thinking about it right now.

Scott Hanold

Okay, appreciate that, and we look forward to more on that in the future. As my follow-up question, I like the aspect of talking about your inventory as premium and the returns that you can generate. Just broadly speaking, can you give us some color when you look at your resource base today versus where it was a year or two ago? How have those returns changed, i.e. how have the improvements in drilling techniques and capital costs improved that premium inventory you guys have right now?

Tim Leach

Well, the inventory has grown but the quality of the inventory has improved. Having that much inventory that you can actually generate the kind of capital efficiency that grows the value of your company dramatically, that’s been achieved through this asset portfolio management, and our portfolio of inventory, even though it roughly has the same number of drilling opportunities it had a couple years ago, the quality of that inventory is much, much higher.

Scott Hanold

Great. Specifically, would you say that the premium piece of it has, say, doubled from where it was a couple years ago, or what kind of scale do we have? Do you have a sense of that?

Jack Harper

Yes Scott, it’s up significantly, and it’s all the things that Tim mentioned - it’s the long laterals, it’s the completion optimization, and that’s what you want to see and that’s what we’ve seen.

Scott Hanold

Thank you, appreciate that.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Michael Hall of Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Your line is open.

Michael Hall

Thanks. Congrats on a solid quarter. I was curious on the updated new outlook through 2020. You guys have provided a similar outlook in the past. You comment that it will deliver free cash flow in the low to mid 50s. I’m just curious if there’s any way to quantify that free cash flow at a given price so we can get a little better calibration around what the capital side of the equation looks like.

Jack Harper

No, I don’t think--I think we’ll let you put that through your model. I think it’s just a demonstration of the power of the asset base to do that, and then we’d like for you to calibrate that.

Tim Leach

I’d like to re-emphasize that we don’t have targeted growth here. We’re managing our capital program for efficiency, and we’re putting that three-year outlook out there so you can just see what the result of the current capital efficiency we see today.

Michael Hall

Okay, understood. I guess as a follow-up to that, is there any way or any kind of color or commentary you could wrap around how big of an increase in activity profile, be it rigs or completed well counts, that is anticipated within that program?

Tim Leach

I would say the rig count doesn’t go up--it grows, but it doesn’t go up that much. The number of stages and the footage drilled goes up dramatically. I don’t know if you want to put any more--? Jack’s shaking his head no, so that’s all you get on that.

Michael Hall

All right. I guess as an unrelated follow-up, you’ve had some commentary around portfolio management and the trades and asset level commentary, but you do have a pretty attractively valued stock. What are your views on corporate deals at this point? There is quite a bit of spread, if you will, between the valuation of some of the public entities in the Permian. How do you view that, and any interest in that market at this point?

Tim Leach

We’ve said before that we think consolidation makes a lot of sense in the Permian from an operational efficiency standpoint. We also said before that corporate deals are complicated and more difficult to execute, and therefore there’s fewer of them. We’re really focused on the blocking and tackling of our business. We’ve got numerous smaller type of transactions that in the aggregate make a huge difference to our business, so I think we’re focused on the Permian, we’ll be a participant in the consolidation, but we have a very high standard and a high bar for how do you improve on this business plan, so I think that ought to be one of your takeaways.

Michael Hall

All right, understood. Appreciate the comments.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Bob Brackett of Bernstein Research. Your line is open.

Bob Brackett

You’ve talked about two-thirds of your activity being large scale pads, 80% being multi-well pads. Can you talk for a minute about those single well pads and those smaller scale pads - what is that activity doing for you, and what’s that level going to look like, say, two years from now?

Tim Leach

Jack, you want to--?

Jack Harper

Sure. In general, it’s testing new concepts, holding acreage, but as we move forward, we think the percent of large project development will only increase, but it will never be 100% of our capital allocation. There will always be some amount of capital or maintaining leases, testing new concepts, etc.

Bob Brackett

Okay, thank you for that. The quick follow-up, the 170,000 net acres you’re carrying in the Midland, that’s that same number you were carrying previously but now you’ve added Mabee Ranch at 60,000. How do I reconcile the number now?

Jack Harper

The way to think about that is we’re focused on the core, and so that’s where the acreage will core up. To the extent things are not in the core, we’re less concerned about them.

Bob Brackett

So you’ve let them expire or you’ve sold them, or what?

Jack Harper

Some of each over time.

Bob Brackett

Okay, got you. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Doug Leggate of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Doug Leggate

Thanks, good morning everyone. Some stupid Scottish guy doesn’t know how to work the mute button, so apologies for that. Maybe one for Jack and one for Tim. Jack, most of your development to date, the tremendous growth over the last several years has, I guess, been single well pads as you’ve locked up your acreage and moved to an efficient mode of operation. How should we think about moving to field development as it relates to child wells versus parent, and how have you factored that into your thoughts in terms of guidance and so on?

Jack Harper

Sure, and that is one of the reasons to move to the large scale development as we have, and I think we’ve successfully made that transition and so you will see more of that in the future to attempt to avoid creating child wells. Where there are child wells, which is a smaller percentage of our opportunities, we will continue to test that and make sure that we try not to leave any behind.

Doug Leggate

So in terms of--I guess you don’t give a tight curve as such, but as we look at the productivity per lateral foot, I guess is the best way to think about your business, you don’t see any degradation there at all?

Jack Harper

Well, we’ve modeled the outcome as we see it based on the spacing that is either already happened or will happen in the future.

Doug Leggate

Okay, thank you for that. Tim, maybe just going back to your comments about the longer term value proposition, the growth proposition is obviously pretty clear and you’ve laid out a three-year growth timeline. What would you think--I’m presuming you’re talking about some kind of dividend policy, but presumably if that’s the case, what do you think is the appropriate transition timeline when you think something like that might be the right call for the investment case going forward? I’ll leave it there, thanks.

Tim Leach

Yes, I think there’s a couple of factors. I think I’d like to see--you know, we talked about moving the goalpost on our balance sheet and the appropriate leverage for a company that’s in this kind of industry. We’re in the middle of the fairway now, but I would like to see continued improvement on that. Also, I think there is a huge amount of continued core consolidation that we can do like we’ve demonstrated in the last year or two. I think we have just started to get into the manufacturing or harvest mode of the shale revolution in the Permian. I think a few more years of that, evolution of that before you really think of yourself as starting to generate a cash cow type of thing, so I think we’re a few years out.

Also, I don’t think it’d be something that you start tiny and insignificant. I think it’d be something that would be a value proposition that we would communicate with our shareholders and talk about how we’re going to transition to that.

Doug Leggate

That’s very clear, Tim. Thanks for your time, and apologies again for the screw-up.

Tim Leach

All right, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Neal Dingmann of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Neal Dingmann

Morning gentlemen. I had a question just on services. Jack, either for you or Tim, you mentioned kind of on the sand and different things. Could you talk about if you’re locking in just with those rigs that you have? Do you sort of stagger or think about locking in now these days on longer contracts, and same thing on the frac spreads, are you able to--people say you really can’t lock those in, but can you at least ensure that you have those same spreads over a period of time?

Jack Harper

We really value flexibility, as we’ve said in the past, and with some of those costs, some things are going up this year, some things may go down. But right now, we see minimal increase to cost, but it’s also a year where you’ve already seen about a 10% increase in rig count, so that’s something we’ll work throughout the year. But maintaining flexibility is a key aspect of what we’re trying to do.

Tim Leach

I would also say that part of our strategy has been running a steady operation, and we think the size and scale of that gives us preferred pricing and doesn’t really involve locking things in. It involves being somebody that runs a steady program.

Neal Dingmann

Then just last one - you guys generally stay ahead, you mentioned a lot of the infrastructure. Could you just talk, you generally have seemed to stay ahead, even more than others, as far as water. Could you just talk about where you sit there and plans around the water with your growth?

Tim Leach

I think that water is one of the most important things, both the acquisition of water for the drilling program and also the proper handling of water after it comes out of the ground, so that’s going to be a key part of our business. We’ve become really good at that, I think, and we’re also getting in our property base more concentrated and focused, which allows us more efficiency in all the water handling, so I think that’s going to be a huge business in the future and I think there will be a huge expertise and business embedded in Concho going forward.

Neal Dingmann

Tim, is that something you would hold onto, or is that once you got to a certain size something that you would consider monetizing?

Tim Leach

It’s hard to say at this point. It’s something you’d like to develop first, and then as Jack mentioned, we like flexibility so I’d like to have all the options out in front of me. But I think that’s why our shareholders will invest with us, because we will find opportunities like that to create more value along the way.

Neal Dingmann

Makes sense. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Charles Meade of Johnson Rice. Your line is open.

Charles Meade

Good morning, Tim, to you and your team there. I wanted to go back to the comment you made a little bit earlier, Tim, about the shockingly high number of trades that you guys have been doing. For those of us sitting in the stands and watching you guys, we’ve seen Concho and a lot of its peers, the pace pick up there, but it seems like the large integrateds are starting to play ball, and that might be a new thing. So I wonder if you could give us your take on whether this might be the beginning of regime change on their part or whether this is more of a one-off thing that you were able to pull off.

Tim Leach

No, no. We’ve seen companies of all sizes, from the very largest to the very smallest, interested in trading assets to become more efficient. We have executed trades probably in the last quarter with companies of every different size on the spectrum, and I see that intensifying going forward.

Charles Meade

Got it, that’s helpful, thank you. Then if I could go ask a question about the--you pointed out in your slides that you source a lot of Permian sand and you’ve secured the last mile logistics. Can you talk about whether you see that becoming an increasing pain point or bottleneck for the industry, and where across your spreads in the whole Permian, where you see possible bottlenecks emerging either geographically or perhaps in the supply chain?

Tim Leach

I don’t think that sand will be a bottleneck. When you look at the Permian, that’s one of the benefits of the Permian - its location, its infrastructure, and there are lots of investment opportunities for other parts of the energy industry to invest in pipe, to invest in infrastructure. I think the biggest challenge for the industry as everybody is to manufacturing load, is just the infrastructure as it relates to human capital - it’s housing, schools, hospitals, roads, things like that. So that’s something that can be accomplished, but I think as far as the blocking and tackling of our business, it’s always something. Everybody is always worried about either takeaway capacity or water or sand or gore. I can’t even remember all the things that we’ve been asked that never really--I mean, this industry has a great ability to respond and to provide what’s needed to get the development done.

Charles Meade

That’s helpful insight. Thank you, Tim.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Brian Singer

Thank you, good morning. As you continue to focus on your premium inventory in this harvest and manufacturing phase, can you talk about your outlook for productivity gains and efficiency gains from here and how you rank the drivers among extending lateral length thanks to your swaps versus further increases and completion intensity versus cost reductions via supply improvement or something else?

Tim Leach

That’s a complicated question. In general when we give guidance, we try to forecast the things that we’re aware of at the time we give the guidance, and we don’t really forecast increasing efficiencies. Even in that three-year forecast, there’s not an increasing efficiency assumption built into that, but if you look at the past year or two, increasing efficiencies have been a real driver in cash flow margins and driving costs down and productivity of the wells. So I think that’s part of the upside and I think that will continue to go on. That’s been driven primarily by longer lateral lengths, blockier acreage, and identifying more zones and bringing them all on at the same time. I think that that will continue.

We talked last quarter about the fiber optics in some of the wells we have up on the Mabee Ranch and what we discovered there and how that was improving the efficiency of our wells. Those kinds of things, they stay internal to Concho generally, but those kinds of things throughout the industry are going to be pretty dramatic, I think, to make our wells more efficient.

Brian Singer

Thanks. My follow-up is with regards to the labor and labor pressures. Much has been made about that in the Permian. Can you talk about what you’re seeing and how we should expect the Concho experience to be the same or different versus the rest of industry?

Tim Leach

Well, the thing that’s different about Concho is I think the rate we’re running now, the crews and things like that are basically what we need to deliver our plan, so we’re not out looking--we’re not desperately trying to add new labor, so I don’t think that finding new labor sources, new crews and such is critical to us delivering on our plan. That may be different than the industry in general.

Brian Singer

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dave Kistler of Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Dave Kistler

Morning guys. Wanted to touch a little bit more on the cost side of things. As I look at the LOE guidance relative to where Q4 came in, it’s a little bit higher; but as you articulated in the call, efficiencies continue to improve but aren’t baked into the guide, and service costs you kind of said looked to be flattish - some up, some down. Can you talk a little bit about what’s factored into a guide that’s a little higher than 4Q?

Jack Harper

Sure Dave. Over the last two quarters of last year, we were right around that $6 level. That’s the low end of the guidance range, so we hope to be able to achieve that, but we’re just trying to build a range that’s realistic based on where we are in the cycle right now.

Dave Kistler

Okay, appreciate that. Then maybe diving in a little bit more to the comments you just made again on the fiber optics and what you’re learning there, as we kind of look at the improvements and improvement in capital efficiency that’s been driven by longer laterals, slightly better placements, improved efficiencies there, and we start looking at the tweaks that can come from the use of fiber optics, do you expect the same step shift changes in using that kind of data, or are we looking a little bit more surgically in bits and pieces, as opposed to larger step shift changes that we’ve witnessed over the last couple years?

Tim Leach

I think our experience has been that what you perceive as a step change is really the combination of a bunch of incremental changes, and so I think the kind of data that we’re getting out of the fiber optics tells us a lot of incremental things about a lot of subjects. But when you add them all together, it will look like a step change probably, but that would be my expectation. I think efficiency gains are still going to be substantial, but it will be a combination of a bunch of factors.

Dave Kistler

Okay, appreciate that color. Great work, guys.

Tim Leach

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Jeffrey Campbell of Tuohy Brothers. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning and congratulations on the quarter. My first question is does your expansion of Brass Monkey from eight to 10 wells imply that you can increase your total well completions per section in the area, or was there another takeaway from this increase?

Jack Harper

The takeaway really should be as we continue our plan and our thinking, we’re trying to optimize the returns and the drainage of these wells, and in that case it just made sense to add those two wells to that project rather than waiting some time before we completed those two wells.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, great. Thank you. My follow-up is it seems like based on the plans that we’ve seen in front of us, it seems like the multi-zone development has not yet moved into Eddy County, and I was just wondering is this something that you see occurring during your three-year plan?

Jack Harper

Absolutely. I mean, it’s an area that we continue to test and multiple zones are producing well in that county, so I would presume there will be some of that.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, great. Well, we’ll look forward to that. Thank you.

Jack Harper

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Derrick Whitfield of Stifel Financial. Your line is open.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks, good morning, and great update, guys. Tim or Jack, could you comment on how, if at all, the heightened focus on compensation metrics has changed your approach to management and the metrics you use to steward the business?

Tim Leach

I’ll take that one. I think we’re ahead of the curve on that, and I think we’ve designed compensation metrics that have been aligned with achieving our corporate goals. We’ve been that way for several years, and I think the rest of the industry is maybe modeling their compensation changes to be more aligned with what we’ve been doing for a while. So we have specific metrics that are driven off of growth for debt-adjusted share and being able to land your capital budget efficiently where you said you were going to land it. Things like that are basically what we get paid on, so I think--I’m really proud of the compensation design that we have, and I think we were a little bit of ahead of our time.

Derrick Whitfield

Very good. My follow-up is regarding the captured resource comments on Page 7. Could you outline what range of recovery factors these estimates would imply?

Jack Harper

That’s all across the board, Derrick, and in fact I don’t know that we have a consensus of opinion even amongst ourselves on that. But suffice it to say it’s low overall recoveries and increasing that percentage over time is something that will be a big effort.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Richard Tullis with Capital One Securities. Your line is open.

Richard Tullis

Thanks, good morning everyone. Looking at the expected rig count, Tim, currently at 19 rigs, planning to average about 22 for the year, what do you expect the average rig count to look like, say, per quarter for the year, and where would those three rigs likely be added, what areas?

Jack Harper

Richard, it’ll be probably pretty proportionate to where they are today, but it’s just timing. No big significant moves in one of the areas over the other.

Richard Tullis

Okay, thank you, Jack. I guess a bigger picture question, you touched on it a little bit earlier too on the need for industry consolidation in the Permian. I know you’ve talked about it in the past, Tim. Given where we are now, what conditions could spur more movement towards larger scale consolidation in the basin?

Tim Leach

I think stable commodity prices probably help. I also think that to the extent that investors differentiate between execution and non-execution, that probably helps, and the nature of the business is changing. The capital intensity, the balance sheet required, access to capital - all those things just kind of point to bigger and stronger companies, I think, and I think that will lead to additional consolidation.

Richard Tullis

Thank you, Tim, that’s helpful. That’s all for me.

Tim Leach

All right, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Paul Grigel of Macquarie. Your line is open.

Paul Grigel

Hi, good morning. Tim, you made a few comments about further strengthening the balance sheet. Is there a metric or specific target that you’re looking at relative to where you currently stand, given the increase in capital intensity of the business?

Tim Leach

We talked about a fairway of 1 to 1.5 times, and we’re kind of in the middle of that. I’d kind of like to be at the stronger end of that.

Paul Grigel

Okay, and then regarding the premium inventory, would it be possible to get a breakdown or some more color on the spread between Delaware and Midland and where you see the potential for increasing that resource between those two basins?

Jack Harper

The northern Delaware with all the zones that are accounted for there is the lion’s share, and both of them have potential to increase, so those are our two big driver areas. The combination of the two of them accounts for most of that inventory.

Tim Leach

One of the big drivers of that high quality inventory is lateral length, so to the extent we can create more two-mile plus inventory, that enhances the quality.

Paul Grigel

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you, and that does conclude today’s Q&A session. I’d like to turn the conference back over to Tim Leach for closing remarks.

Tim Leach

Thank you. Those were great questions, and again I was really proud of both the year and the quarter’s performance of the company, so it’s fun for us to talk about things like that. I appreciate your interest in our company and look forward to talking to you again next quarter. Thank you.

