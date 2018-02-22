Author’s Note: This article provides a detailed analysis with supporting documentation on the “most probable/suitable” dividend per share rate Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) will/should declare for March-May 2018. I decided to cover this topic due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on ORC at periodic intervals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section near the bottom of the article.

Focus Of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed analysis with supporting documentation as to why there was growing pressure for ORC to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate heading into 2018. The article will also provide an ORC near-term dividend sustainability analysis (including my monthly dividend per share rate projection for March-May 2018).

Understanding the tax and dividend payout characteristics of ORC will provide investors with an overall better understanding of the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. Due to the fact ORC has produced an annualized dividend yield of at least 11.5% since the company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) in 2013 (and more recently above 15%), many investors have chosen this stock (and other sector peers) for an income-producing equity investment.

From reading this article, investors will better understand how a qualified real estate investment trust (“REIT”) per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) comes up with an entity’s current dividend per share rate and specific signs when an increase or decrease should be implemented.

I will be performing one key dividend sustainability test within this article. This test will be termed “TEST 1.” This article will also include a brief analysis regarding two of ORC’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) regarding the same general topic of discussion. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding my personal projection of ORC’s dividend per share rate for March-May 2018. I will also include my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current ORC price target.

Estimated REIT Taxable Income (“ERTI”) Overview:

Before we begin ORC’s dividend sustainability and projection analysis, let us briefly get accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. ORC does not provide a table that is comparable to Table 1. In fact, ORC provides fairly little information in regards to IRC metrics. This is one of the main reasons why I periodically provide readers this dividend sustainability analysis. Table 1 below shows ORC’s ERTI from the prior four quarters. All figures within Table 1 are for the “three-months ended” (quarterly) timeframe.

Table 1 – ORC ERTI Analysis (Q1 – Q4 2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using ORC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

The quarterly net income (loss) figures shown in Table 1 above are derived from ORC’s income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “statement of operations”; see red reference “A”). In order for ORC to come up with a proper ERTI figure, there are specific Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to IRC adjustments (reversals) that need to be performed each quarter. Income and expense recognition of certain accounting transactions differ between GAAP and the IRC (book versus tax accounting treatments; see red reference “B”).

Also, one needs to be mindful of any capital loss carryforward regarding MBS/investments and deferred gains (losses) on derivative instruments that may have arisen from prior tax years (topics/calculations beyond a “free to the public” article; have provided such detailed topics in prior mREIT dividend sustainability analyzes).

After accounting for ORC’s book versus tax reversals from net income (loss), one can now calculate the company’s ERTI amount (see red reference “C”). Once this is complete, since ORC currently does not have any preferred stock outstanding (see red reference “D”), the company’s ERTI for common shareholders figure is known (see red reference “E”).

Due to the specific IRC provision stating an entity must distribute at least 90% of its annual REIT taxable income (“AREITTI”) to retain the company’s qualified REIT status, quarterly ERTI (and other similar metrics) is an important indicator regarding minimum annual distribution requirements (“ADR”). This excludes the notion of an entity’s ability to use what is known as the spillback provision. Since I believe, with 100% certainly, ORC had no undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) as of 12/31/2017, further discussion of the spillback provision/UTI is deemed unwarranted.

Now let us perform ORC’s dividend sustainability and projection analysis. This will be a good general indicator of ORC’s current dividend sustainability over the foreseeable future (next several months) including whether a dividend increase or decrease should eventually come to fruition. This will also provide direct, factual evidence as to why ORC needed to reduce the company’s dividend heading into 2018 (which I correctly projected would occur back in 2017).

Side Note: Some mREIT peers typically utilize to-be-announced (“TBA”) mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) as a material part of a company’s investment strategy. Companies can enter into TBA contracts with a long position where management agrees to buy, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Companies enter into TBA contracts with a long position as an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing MBS.

Companies can also enter into TBA contracts with a (short) position where management agrees to sell, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Even though ORC does utilize this type of derivative instrument during most quarters, the company typically has a net (short) TBA MBS position. As such, ORC typically generates a net dollar roll (“NDR”) loss. As such, I have determined I am excluding this specific metric within ORC’s dividend sustainability analysis.

Technically speaking, when a capital loss carryforward exists, NDR income (loss) is not a component of quarterly ERTI and is accounted for as an increase/decrease to an entity’s cost basis per the IRC. Since AGNC and NLY have heavily utilized the forward TBA market during the past several quarters, each company’s quarterly ERTI and NDR income figures will be discussed later in the article.

TEST 1 - Quarterly ERTI Versus Quarterly Distributions Analysis:

To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below. Table 2 is an extension of the information provided in Table 1 above. Table 2 compares ORC’s ERTI to the company’s dividend distributions showing the quarterly underpayment (overpayment).

Table 2 – ORC ERTI Versus Distributions Analysis (Q1 – Q4 2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using ORC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I take ORC's quarterly "ERTI - common shareholders" figure (see red reference "E") and subtract this amount by the quarterly "distributions to shareholders from ERTI" figure (see red reference "I"). If ORC's red reference "E" is greater than the company’s red reference "I," then ORC technically had enough ERTI to pay out the company’s dividend distributions for a particular quarter. As such, any excess quarterly ERTI left over (after accounting for the dividend distributions) is added to ORC’s cumulative UTI balance.

If ORC's red reference "E" is less than the company’s red reference "I," then ORC had overpaid the company’s quarterly dividend distributions and must use a portion of the remaining cumulative UTI balance (or add to the deficit balance) to help pay for the overpayment.

TEST 1 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 2 as a reference, ORC had ERTI of $18.5, $17.5, $16.8, and $14.6 million for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. In comparison, ORC had dividend distributions of ($14.1), ($16.6), ($19.0), and ($20.3) million, respectively. When calculated, ORC had an underpayment (overpayment) of ERTI of $4.5, $0.9, ($2.3), and ($5.6) million (rounded) for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “J”).

This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 76%, 95%, 114%, and 138%, respectively (see red reference “(I / E)”). As such, I believe it can be determined ORC materially and slightly underpaid the company’s ERTI during the first and second quarters of 2017, respectively. However, as the year progressed, ORC modestly and materially overpaid its ERTI during the third and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively.

Within Table 2 above, one can see as 2017 progressed, even as ORC was gradually expanding its MBS/investment portfolio, the company was generating less and less quarterly ERTI. ORC went from generating ERTI of $0.56 per share for the first quarter of 2017 to having just $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017. I believe this can be seen as a steady, gradual drop in quarterly ERTI during 2017. This mainly occurred due to three reasons.

First, as 2017 progressed, ORC experienced a fairly steady rise within the company’s “premium lost due to paydowns” figure, which is the equivalent to GAAP’s premium amortization expense as used by companies like AGNC and NLY. This occurred as a direct result of ORC gradual increasing the company’s MBS/investment portfolio while prepayments only slightly decreased. Second, ORC was unable to “keep up with” the company’s continued increase in the number of outstanding shares of common stock regarding its net interest income.

This directly stems from ORC modestly reducing the company’s on-balance sheet leverage ratio during 2017. For instance, as of 3/31/2017, ORC had an on-balance sheet leverage ratio of 9.1x. As of 12/31/2017, this ratio was reduced to 7.7x. Third, ORC’s weighted average coupon (“WAC”) was relatively unchanged during 2017 while interest rates on repurchase (“repo”) loan agreements (borrowing costs) steadily increased.

In my opinion, TEST 1 provides direct, factual evidence as to why there was mounting pressure for ORC to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate heading into 2018. In addition, I believe there is another very important point to consider. The following quote from ORC’s annual report of a company's financial performance (10-K) for 2016 provides the following commentary:

“… REIT common dividends declared in the fourth quarter of a calendar year with a record date prior to year-end and a payable date in January of the following year will be included in total distributions in the year declared only to the extent of available earnings and profits. As a result, such fourth quarter common dividends may be pro-rated between tax years or may not be taxable until the following year…our December 2016 dividend of $0.14 paid in January 2017 is subject to tax in 2017. The remaining 2016 dividend distributions of $1.54 are taxable in 2016. The 2016 dividend distribution described above exceeded 2016 earnings and profits by $0.14, representing 9% of total 2016 distributions of $1.54. This non-dividend distribution is characterized as return of capital and has been allocated on a pro rata basis to each 2016 dividend distribution…”

Simply put, a portion of ORC’s 2016 dividend was classified as a return of capital (“ROC”) distribution. In addition, 100% of ORC’s December 2016 dividend of $0.14 per share was determined to be a ROC distribution due to the company’s lack of sufficient 2016 earnings and profit (E&P)/taxable income (“TI”). As such, this monthly dividend was “deferred,” for taxation purposes, until 2017.

In addition, even when excluding ORC’s December 2016 dividend, a portion of the company’s remaining 2016 dividends were classified as a ROC distribution (an additional $0.14 per share) which was allocated evenly, for taxation purposes, from January–November 2016. So, in a nutshell, ORC had to generate quarterly ERTI/TI of an additional $0.14 per share during 2017 due to the December 2016 deferral. With Table 2 above as support, such additional quarterly ERTI/TI was not generated.

Brief Discussion Of AGNC’s And NLY’s Quarterly Dividend Metrics:

When compared to ORC, AGNC had a notably lower ERTI per common share figure for the fourth quarter of 2017 (when excluding the company’s NDR income). AGNC had quarterly ERTI of only $0.19 per common share while distributing three monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share. When including the impacts of AGNC’s net long TBA MBS position, the company had quarterly ERTI and NDR income of $0.39 per common share. Still, this was below AGNC’s three monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

However, it should be noted AGNC reported quarterly net spread and NDR income (excluding the company’s “catch up” premium amortization expense; a non-IRC metric) of $247 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. When calculated, this was net spread and NDR income of $0.63 per common share. This was unchanged when compared to the prior quarter. I believe this specific metric currently best quantifies AGNC’s “true earnings power” of the company’s investment portfolio (as reiterated by management).

This is one of the main reasons why I believe AGNC has a high (75%) probability of reporting a stable $0.18 per common share dividend through at least April 2018. As stated above, ORC does not record premium amortization expense in any given quarter but accounts for the equivalent of this metric through the company’s premium lost due to paydowns figure. For ORC, this specific amount is included within the company’s quarter ERTI figure (important to understand this distinction between ORC and AGNC/NLY).

For the fourth quarter of 2017, NLY reported ERTI, estimated core earnings (“ECE”), and normalized core earnings (“NCE”) of $0.22, $0.30, and $0.31 per common share, respectively. As such, NLY’s NCE was $0.01 above the company’s dividend distributions of $0.30 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2017. A more detailed analysis regarding NLY’s dividend sustainability will be provided in a future article.

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information in this article, TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to ORC’s ERTI dividend distributions payout ratio for the first-fourth quarters of 2017, respectively:

ORC’s Q1 2017, Q2 2017, Q3 2017, and Q4 2017 ERTI Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio: 76%, 95%, 114%, and 138%

One can see as 2017 progressed, even as ORC was gradually expanding its MBS/investment portfolio, the company was generating less and less quarterly ERTI. ORC went from generating ERTI of $0.56 per share for the first quarter of 2017 to having just $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017. I believe this can be seen as a steady, gradual drop in quarterly ERTI during 2017. The reasoning behind this steady decrease was provided within TEST 1 above.

When assessing ORC’s near-term dividend sustainability based on TEST 1, the company’s higher ERTI payout ratio during the third–fourth quarters of 2017 provides direct, factual evidence there was mounting pressure for this mREIT to reduce its monthly dividend per share rate heading into 2018 (which I correctly previously projected). This also considers the notion ORC had insufficient E&P during 2016, which caused the company’s December 2016 dividend to be treated as a 2017 distribution per IRC taxation classifications. Furthermore, when including the built up deferred loss on derivative instruments from prior years (discussed in prior ORC articles), these distribution payout ratios increase further.

Looking ahead, I believe ORC has a notably higher probability of being able to maintain the company’s new monthly dividend per share rate of $0.11 per share during 2018. While rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields typically have a negative impact on an mREIT’s book value (“BV”), this scenario typically has a positive impact on both newly originated MBS (higher coupons) and lower conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) percentages. For ORC, this equates to a direct decrease in the company’s premium lost due to paydowns figure; thus positively impacting quarterly ERTI/TI.

In addition, ORC’s interest rate payer swaps have recently “switched” from generating quarterly interest expense to producing interest income within the company’s income statement (a positive catalyst/trend). As the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) continues to increase the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate, ORC’s existing interest rate payer rates will provide additional interest income which will partially offset the company’s rising weighted average repo loan rate (borrowing costs).

As such, I believe ORC will declare the following monthly dividends for March-May 2018:

Probability of a Stable $0.11 Per Share Dividend for March 2018: 80%

Probability of a Stable $0.11 Per Share Dividend for April 2018: 80%

Probability of a Stable $0.11 Per Share Dividend for May 2018: 80%

My BUY, SELL, Or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate ORC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at greater than a 5.0% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 2/16/2018; $8.45 per share), a HOLD when trading at or less than a 5.0% premium through less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV.

My BUY range is a minor decrease when compared to my last ORC article (approximately 5 months ago; mainly due the recently reduced monthly dividend per share rate as a direct result of the recent decrease in quarterly ERTI/TI).

Therefore, I currently rate ORC as a BUY since the stock is trading at or greater than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. My current price target for ORC is approximately $8.90 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $8.00 per share.

ORC’s management team continues to take a more “cautious stance” when it comes to the company’s view that a net increase in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields will occur during 2018. ORC continues to maintain a fairly elevated hedging coverage ratio (which was further increased during January 2018), continues to maintain a fairly large structured MBS portfolio (acts as a natural hedge), and continues to focus the company’s pass-through MBS portfolio in higher coupons.

As such, ORC will likely outperform most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers when it comes to valuation fluctuations if long-term rates/yields net increase over the foreseeable future (less of a net BV decrease). However, ORC will likely underperform most sector peers if rates/yields net decrease or remain relatively unchanged (as I correctly projected when it came to BV fluctuations during the fourth quarter of 2017).

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down” of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

