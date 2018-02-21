Summary

FourWorld has uncovered new data showing that sales of Omeros' principal commercial product have fallen dramatically in the past two months.

According to sales data just released from Symphony Health, OMIDRIA sales fell 87% in the month of January and over 90% from the November 2017 peak.

FourWorld believes a sudden collapse in revenue will result in financial deterioration for Omeros that could be significant enough to trigger a Material Adverse Change or a covenant breach.