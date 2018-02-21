FourWorld Capital Spotlights New Symphony Health Data Showing 90% Decline In Sales Of Omidria
About: Omeros Corporation (OMER)
by: FourWorld Capital Management
Summary
FourWorld has uncovered new data showing that sales of Omeros' principal commercial product have fallen dramatically in the past two months.
According to sales data just released from Symphony Health, OMIDRIA sales fell 87% in the month of January and over 90% from the November 2017 peak.
FourWorld believes a sudden collapse in revenue will result in financial deterioration for Omeros that could be significant enough to trigger a Material Adverse Change or a covenant breach.
Symphony Data on OMIDRIA Sales through January 20181
Following our research report analyzing the potential financial deterioration of biopharmaceutical company Omeros Corp (Nasdaq: OMER), we highlight new data showing that sales of the