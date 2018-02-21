Freeport McMoRan: Tens Of Billions In Mining Potential
About: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)
by: The Value Portfolio
Summary
Freeport McMoRan has had an incredibly difficult time these past few years, but the company's improvements are clear.
Freeport McMoRan has several anticipated projects that should bring billions in additional annual cash flow starting in the 2020s.
Freeport McMoRan's combination of strong cash flow, improving margins, and new projects make the company a strong investment.
Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is a more than $27 billion mining company, based in Arizona, with assets all around the world. The company’s strong cash flow generation, improving production from its strong reserves, and