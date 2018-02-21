Preserving Capital: Don't Neglect Risk

Portfolio return and risk are not identical twins, but they are intimately related. With the U.S. equities market bouncing around an all-time high, how does one continue to participate in the market yet pay close attention to portfolio risk? To give equal attention to portfolio return and risk, follow the portfolio management model laid out in the five following screen-shots. Performance data is shown in the sixth slide.

In the following example, very few low cost ETFs are used so as to keep the portfolio simple yet well diversified. The ETFs are all Schwab securities, but the model works just as well for Vanguard or other broad market index funds.

Main Menu Worksheet: We begin with the Main Menu where look-back periods and weights are assigned to generate security recommendations. These settings, while adjustable, have been back-tested over many years. There is no need to go into those back-tested results here as space is limited.

One of the main adjustments is to determine how many possible assets (ETFs) to include in the portfolio. Since this sample portfolio is relatively small, I selected two (2) as the maximum number. For larger portfolios I increase the number to four or five.

Portfolio ETFs: In this Dual Momentum Sample portfolio I've selected six commission free ETFs from the Schwab stable of ETFs. These few ETFs provide exposure to U.S. Equities, Developed International Equities, Emerging Markets, and several bond and treasury options. Investors holding larger portfolios may wish to expand this list. In some portfolios I'll include a few individual stocks, but in general, this model tends to work best with index mutual funds and ETFs.

Tranche Worksheet: The following worksheet is the driving force behind the recommendations. Based on the settings in the Main Menu, the included securities are ranked and evaluated based on proprietary Linear Regression calculations. The fourth column from the right or Position column is the first place to look for recommendations. With the Max Assets set to two (2), both SCHB and SCHE are recommended for portfolio inclusion. Had I set the Max Assets to one (1), only SCHE would be recommended.

Position Sizing Worksheet: Now that we know which of the six ETFs to include in the portfolio, how many shares should be purchased? For that information, we move to the Position Sizing worksheet shown below.

For this example, the Sample portfolio holds 300 shares of SCHB and 500 shares of SCHE with an additional $5,000 in cash. With a high market, most investors focus on protecting capital and that is what is going on here. I've set the Maximum Trade Position Risk to 2.45% which in turn controls the Maximum Portfolio Risk. I want the portfolio risk to be no greater than 5.0%. Protecting capital is a high priority. Young investors will take more risk.

The current portfolio risk is over 7% and with the risk controls adjusted, the Suggested Portfolio Risk is reduced to 4.9% or below the 5% threshold. To bring this about, the portfolio should hold 194 shares of SCHB and 337 shares of SCHE. While it is easy to follow the precise recommendations, my preference is to deal or work with round lots of 100 shares. The larger the portfolio, the easier it is to work in lots of 100 shares.

Manual Risk Adjustments: Now we come to the final or decision making worksheet. This is where the money manager enters the number of shares to be invested in the recommended ETFs. Using the above recommendations as a guide, I've chose to invest 200 shares in SCHB and 300 shares in SCHE. This requires selling 100 shares of SCHB and 200 shares of SCHB. These moves will bring the portfolio risk down to 4.7% while raising the level of cash from $5,000 to over $17,400.

Following this model, the money manager controls what risk to take with the portfolio. While holding the top performing securities we also avoid weak asset classes.

Portfolio Performance Data: The following data is limited as I've not been using this investing model all that long. Below is a summary of five portfolios following this momentum model. The annualized Internal Rate of Return (IRR) for the five portfolios is 16.8% while the benchmarks range from a high of 19.7% for the VTSMX index fund, down to 11.3% for VBINX, a balanced index fund.

While these portfolio experienced the recent market correction, none have been through a major bear market. While not eager for such a market, a major draw-down is necessary to fully test the validity of this momentum model.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHB SCHE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.