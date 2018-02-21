Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:NYSE:PDI) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund offers a distribution yield close to 9% and has a reliable distribution history. PDI has only raised or maintained its distribution during its six years of trading, unlike other Pimco funds that have had to cut their distributions in the past. The fund has logged impressive YOY gains to its NAV, which has helped keep its premium on the low end of the spectrum. While PDI does currently trade at a premium to NAV, that premium is lower than its average for the past fifty-two weeks, which indicates to me that the fund has some upside left due to its strong underlying holdings.

Background

First, a little about PDI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Currently, the fund is trading at $29.96/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.2205/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.83%. Year to date, the fund has posted a positive return, after accounting for distributions, which cannot be said for many debt-focused funds across the board. I covered PDI last quarter and advised investors to initiate positions in the fund. Since that time PDI has seen a total return around 4%, which is pretty solid short-term performance. Despite this return, I believe PDI has further to climb, and I will explain why in detail below.

NAV Gains, Premium, and UNII Metrics

One of the primary reasons for PDI's strong performance over time has been its ability to consistently increase its NAV, indicating the fund's underlying assets are rising in value. Over the past year, this trend has continued. As of 2/20/17, PDI's NAV was $26.19/share. It now sits at $28.88/share, representing a YOY increase over 10.27%. Clearly, this is strong performance, and, importantly, is a key reason why PDI continues to trade at such a reasonable valuation. It is true that PDI is not "cheap", the fund does trade at a premium to its NAV. But that premium is not huge, at 3.85%, which places it in the middle of the pack compared to the other twenty Pimco CEFs. Furthermore, many other funds trade at larger premiums because their NAV has eroded over time, while its share price has not followed suit. These are the funds I adamantly avoid, and PDI is not one of those funds. PDI has actually traded at a higher premium in the past, but its underlying NAV gains have kept the premium from rising too high.

When considering whether or not a 3.85% premium is too high a price to pay, I typically use past valuation history as a guide. Over the past year, PDI has traded at a premium as high as 9.41% (on 5/9/17), to as low as 1.45% (on 11/14/17). At 3.95%, its premium is actually towards to lower end of the range, indicating to me that, even though it does trade at a premium, the fund is not expensive. In fact, over the past fifty-two weeks the average market share price for PDI represented a premium of 5.84% to its NAV. Therefore, its current valuation is actually lower than its short-term historical mean.

Despite this cheaper than average valuation, there are a few reasons why investors may be unwilling to pay up right now for the fund. First, PDI currently has negative undistributed net investment income (UNII) of $.02/share, indicating the fund has paid out more in distributions than its has realized in income. While PDI's distribution coverage ratio for its fiscal year is impressive, at over 95%, its coverage has been dropping recently, as evidenced by its three month rolling distribution coverage ratio of just over 80%. While these figures can swing wildly from month to month, they are something to keep an eye on. Given the strong gains to PDI's NAV, the fund clearly will be able to sustain its distribution short-term, so I won't let one month of slipping UNII figures deter me from recommending the fund. That said, these are important metrics, and it will be prudent to monitor them over the next few months to ensure they improve.

Performance Comparison

While I feel PDI's valuation is reasonable in isolation, it is also important to consider its valuation and performance relative to the other Pimco CEFs it competes with for investment dollars. I have selected four other Pimco CEFs that also have a sizeable exposure in mortgage debt, similar to PDI: Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), Income Strategy Fund (PFL), Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS), and Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI).

Fund Premium/Discount to NAV 1 Year NAV Gain/Loss 1 Year Share Price Return PDI 3.95% 10.27% 6.88% PKO (1.03%) 6.13% 3.33% PFL (.27%) 2.82% 3.75% RCS 18.53% (1.96%) (3.89%) PCI (6.95%) 9.56% 7.15%

As you can see, PDI has been outshining most of the competition over the past year. With the exception of PCI, PDI's NAV blows away the competition, and its share price has reflected that. While multiple funds trade at cheaper valuations, in my opinion PDI has proven itself as a fund worth paying a premium for, so I would not let its current price deter me. As long as the fund's underlying holdings continue to perform well, and I will explain why I believe they will in the next paragraph, PDI is a fairly safe bet.

Mortgage Defaults - Down

When evaluating PDI as an investment choice, its important to consider the market outlook for mortgage performance, as mortgages make up the bulk of PDI's portfolio. Specifically, PDI is filled with "non-agency" mortgage backed securities, which make up over 64% of the portfolio. Non-agency refers to mortgages that are backed by private entities, as opposed to federal agencies like Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). These bonds are not guaranteed by the U.S. government and therefore are likely to carry more credit risk. Fortunately for PDI investors, this has been an area that has continued to perform well, especially since the depths of the financial crisis when these types of investments were selling for pennies on the dollar. According to Transunion, even though mortgage balances are up as a whole across the country, delinquencies have managed to drop. In fact, the serious mortgage delinquency rate (defined as being 60 days or more past due) decreased in the final quarter of 2017 to the lowest point since the great recession, to 1.86%. The chart below illustrates pretty clearly how mortgage rates have dropped aggressively over the past few years, especially when compared to other types of credit:

Source: Experian

As long as employment figures stay strong and wage gains continue, both of which I expect to occur in 2018, mortgage delinquency rates should stay low, and that directly benefits PDI.

Bottom-line

PDI has seen impressive NAV gains over the past year and its share price has risen in suit. Even during the recent correction, PDI held up well, in some cases far better than other Pimco CEFs. While some metrics have noticeably faltered recently, I am optimistic that is not a long-term trend and the fund should continue to head higher as we move through the year. While the fund does trade at a premium, it is still a fairly attractive valuation, as its premium is notably below its fifty-two week mean. With the U.S. economy continuing to expand, and delinquency default rates staying low, in both the mortgage and corporate spaces, I view PDI as an attractive investment choice, and would encourage investors to consider initiating positions in PDI at this time.