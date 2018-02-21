REIT investors have been shell shocked. The have just kept on coming. While interest rate fears have dominated the headlines, short-sellers, too, have piled on in full earnest. The devastation has been so extensive that is hard to find a REIT that is truly expensive today. As we glanced through the rubble, we came across one that had received more than its fair share of drubbing recently.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) is a newer REIT focusing primarily on industrial assets. While REITs of all stripes have wished they could change their name to something else lately, GPT has been hit particularly hard. The decline has outpaced Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) as well as peers such Stag Industrial (STAG), Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) and Prologis (PLD).

GPT data by YCharts

We love a good bargain and last time we checked on this one it was floating at 52 week highs and had delivered over 25% returns in the previous 6 months. Not fond of chasing high flyers we put off looking into it. However the recent sell-off caught our attention we decided to do a deep-dive.

Portfolio

GPT holds predominantly industrial assets, but it was not always this way. There has been methodically shaping which has involved pruning of office assets and acquisition of industrial assets to change this over the last 3 years.

Source: GPT supplemental information

More recently GPT disposed its European assets (much to our dislike) and became a pure US REIT. With 75% plus NOI now coming from US industrial assets, GPT is now best compared with the industrial REIT group.

The rapid growth in GPT's assets have not come at the expense of diversification with top 10 tenants comprising just 21.4% of revenues.

GPT has also been extremely selective in its acquisitions with the average age of its buildings significantly less than its counterparts.

Valuation

Based on our estimates of funds from operations (FFO) of $2.10 a share, GPT trades at a very reasonable 10.5X 2018 estimates. This is in stark contrast to the "pure" industrial group which even after the current sell-off trade 7-12 multiples higher.

Source: NAREIT

The REIT also trades at an implied cap rate of 6.28%.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

We can say two things about this. The first that this likely close to the liquidation value of its properties with GPT itself acquiring properties in 2017 close to a 6.25% cap rate. The second that this is one the highest implied cap rate (cheapest) in this sector. We believe this is likely the case because investors still do not view it as an industrial REIT. Well NAREIT for one does not either and has GPT conspicuously missing from the industrial segment (it is classified as diversified). While we view the distinction as logical as GPT owns office and retail assets, we think it is creating an unfair anomaly here. This mispricing also results in a 6.5% yield that is higher than any other industrial REIT. With a sub 75% payout ratio and weighted average lease term of close to 7 years, we think the dividend is safe.

Debt

We view GPT's debt to EBITDA and other leverage metrics as a bit higher than the industrial group.

More importantly, the weighted maturity of only 4 years is definitely on the higher risk side. The unsecured revolver is the true floating debt and comprises 21% of the total, but significant fixed rate mortgages and the 3 year unsecured term loan will come due in the 18 months and will likely be repriced higher. For comparison both STAG and PLD have debt to EBITDA ratios close to 5.0X and weighted average maturities over 5 years. We do not view that as a dealbreaker, but GPT certainly has a higher exposure to interest rates than many of its peers.

Conclusion

GPT owns a lot of prime industrial real estate and the stock is definitely not expensive. While it is definitely exposed to higher interest risk than any of its peers, that same leverage may make it a star performer when extreme interest rate fears become a bit overblown. Our base case for interest rates is not a vertical climb. We also think this higher exposure will be somewhat offset as GPT delivers its development pipeline into the market. While the stock presents an interesting risk-reward, we will playing it but only through the options market when the odds are in our favor.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like, sound like it, but it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.