Was The Collapse In This REIT's Price Justified?
Summary
- Gramercy Property Trust is newer REIT focusing on industrial assets.
- Growth had been heady until recently but 2017 has seen a substantial slowdown.
- We analyze the portfolio and try to discover if there is value to be had.
REIT investors have been shell shocked. The have just kept on coming. While interest rate fears have dominated the headlines, short-sellers, too, have piled on in full earnest. The devastation has been so extensive that is hard to find a REIT that is truly expensive today. As we glanced through the rubble, we came across one that had received more than its fair share of drubbing recently.
Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) is a newer REIT focusing primarily on industrial assets. While REITs of all stripes have wished they could change their name to something else lately, GPT has been hit particularly hard. The decline has outpaced Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) as well as peers such Stag Industrial (STAG), Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) and Prologis (PLD).
We love a good bargain and last time we checked on this one it was floating at 52 week highs and had delivered over 25% returns in the previous 6 months. Not fond of chasing high flyers we put off looking into it. However the recent sell-off caught our attention we decided to do a deep-dive.
Portfolio
GPT holds predominantly industrial assets, but it was not always this way. There has been methodically shaping which has involved pruning of office assets and acquisition of industrial assets to change this over the last 3 years.
Source: GPT supplemental information
More recently GPT disposed its European assets (much to our dislike) and became a pure US REIT. With 75% plus NOI now coming from US industrial assets, GPT is now best compared with the industrial REIT group.
The rapid growth in GPT's assets have not come at the expense of diversification with top 10 tenants comprising just 21.4% of revenues.
GPT has also been extremely selective in its acquisitions with the average age of its buildings significantly less than its counterparts.
Valuation
Based on our estimates of funds from operations (FFO) of $2.10 a share, GPT trades at a very reasonable 10.5X 2018 estimates. This is in stark contrast to the "pure" industrial group which even after the current sell-off trade 7-12 multiples higher.
Source: NAREIT
The REIT also trades at an implied cap rate of 6.28%.
Source: Author's estimates and calculations
We can say two things about this. The first that this likely close to the liquidation value of its properties with GPT itself acquiring properties in 2017 close to a 6.25% cap rate. The second that this is one the highest implied cap rate (cheapest) in this sector. We believe this is likely the case because investors still do not view it as an industrial REIT. Well NAREIT for one does not either and has GPT conspicuously missing from the industrial segment (it is classified as diversified). While we view the distinction as logical as GPT owns office and retail assets, we think it is creating an unfair anomaly here. This mispricing also results in a 6.5% yield that is higher than any other industrial REIT. With a sub 75% payout ratio and weighted average lease term of close to 7 years, we think the dividend is safe.
Debt
We view GPT's debt to EBITDA and other leverage metrics as a bit higher than the industrial group.
More importantly, the weighted maturity of only 4 years is definitely on the higher risk side. The unsecured revolver is the true floating debt and comprises 21% of the total, but significant fixed rate mortgages and the 3 year unsecured term loan will come due in the 18 months and will likely be repriced higher. For comparison both STAG and PLD have debt to EBITDA ratios close to 5.0X and weighted average maturities over 5 years. We do not view that as a dealbreaker, but GPT certainly has a higher exposure to interest rates than many of its peers.
Conclusion
GPT owns a lot of prime industrial real estate and the stock is definitely not expensive. While it is definitely exposed to higher interest risk than any of its peers, that same leverage may make it a star performer when extreme interest rate fears become a bit overblown. Our base case for interest rates is not a vertical climb. We also think this higher exposure will be somewhat offset as GPT delivers its development pipeline into the market. While the stock presents an interesting risk-reward, we will playing it but only through the options market when the odds are in our favor.
Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like, sound like it, but it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: We may initiate an option trade on GPT at any time.