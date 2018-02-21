Summary

Bitcoin has been plagued by slow processing times and high transaction fees.

A 100% move to Segregated Witness would effectively double the network size but adoption has been slow in the six months since it went live.

Coinbase has said it will move all bitcoin transactions to Segregated Witness by the end of the month and we view this as a very bullish catalyst.

100% Segregated Witness transactions still will not be instant, and that is why we advocated for the so-called Lightning Network which would eliminate all speed concerns from the bitcoin equation.